iPhone 13 Colors: Here Are ALL The Options!

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 3 Pro come in a slew of new colors.

Wondering about the iPhone 13 colors? That’s why we’ve created this article. In it, we explore all the color options for the new iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Apple’s iPhone 13 series follows up from the wildly successful iPhone 12 series. However, the iPhone 13 series doesn’t look radically different from a form-factor perspective. It has a narrower notch and much better internals, but the physical shape is basically the same.

What is new is many of the color options, some of which haven’t appeared on an iPhone at all before. In addition to the new colors, all iPhone 13 series will ship with the new operating system, iOS 15.

But let’s get back to the colors. Here are all the color options available:

iPhone 13 & iPhone 13 mini: Starlight

A big shock this year came when Apple announced a new “starlight” color. However, upon closer inspection, the starlight iPhone 13 and mini is essentially the old white model, just with a nicer sheen to it.

Starlight is a great color option if you want something light feeling. However, dirt and dust will show easier on it. Starlight features a silver aluminum frame.

iPhone 13 & iPhone 13 mini: Midnight

“Midnight” was another new color surprise. However, as starlight is just a rebranded white for the most part, midnight is just a rebranded black. The black model is great for hiding smudges and dirt. Also, note that the aluminum frame is black to match the body.

iPhone 13 & iPhone 13 mini: Blue

The new blue finish is a very pleasing version of blue. It’s on the darker side, but not excessively so. Expect it to hide dirt and marking pretty well. Also, note that the aluminum frame is blue to match the body.

iPhone 13 & iPhone 13 mini: Pink

Apple has also introduced a really nice-looking new pink finish. It’s a very light pink, so not too daring or gawkish. It looks really refined and elegant. Though its lighter color will show markings more easily. Its aluminum frame is a nice pink color too.

iPhone 13 & iPhone 13 mini: Product Red

The only non-new color is Product Red, which Apple has had in the lineup for a very long time. Red is definitely an eye-catcher, but it might be too bold a color for many. Although, the red aluminum frame does have a really nice look to it.

iPhone 13 Pro & iPhone 13 Pro Max: Sierra Blue

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max don’t have as many color options as their cheaper counterparts, but they are arguably nicer looking. First up is the all-new Sierra blue. The Sierra blue model is simply stunning, it’s a milky-light shade of blue.

While the lighter shade will mean smudges and dirt will show more easily, we absolutely love this color. And the blue surgical steel frame is simply stunning.

iPhone 13 Pro & iPhone 13 Pro Max: Silver

The silver model of the 13 Pro series is your standard white, which has long been a color option available in the Pro series. However, this has always been our favorite. Yes, the white body will show smudges easier, but with that silver frame, it looks absolutely elegant.

iPhone 13 Pro & iPhone 13 Pro Max: Gold

The new version of the gold iPhone 13 Pro series is less in your face than previous gold versions. It’s a nice change – the color is elegant, refined, and restrained. It’s a great tweak to the gold iPhone we all know and love. And its stainless steel frame is of course gold colored too.

iPhone 13 Pro & iPhone 13 Pro Max: Graphite

The new graphite iPhone 13 Pro series is going to be a fan favorite for sure. The darker color means it hides markings and dirt more easily. However, it’s not as dark as the midnight iPhone 13. It really is a “graphite” color – a dark grey. We’re also in love with its graphite stainless steel frame.

