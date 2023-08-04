Is The iPhone 13 Pro Max Waterproof? No, Here’s Why…

Pin

The durability of Apple’s iPhone has come on massively in recent years, thanks to improved design processes and build materials. But is the iPhone 13 Pro Max waterproof? Here’s the lowdown…

The iPhone 13 Pro Max was Apple’s flagship phone before the release of the iPhone 14 series. Even now, in late 2023, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is still massively popular (and with good reason too; it is still immensely powerful, as noted inside our iPhone 13 Pro Max review).

If you’re thinking about getting the iPhone 13 Pro Max but are unsure about its durability, specifically, how well it holds up to things like exposure to water, you’re in the right place. Here’s literally everything you need to know about whether or not the iPhone 13 Pro Max is waterproof.

Understanding IP Ratings Pin Before we answer this question, let’s understand the importance of IP ratings. IP, or Ingress Protection, is a rating system developed by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) to denote the level of protection offered by a device against dust and water. The rating consists of two digits – the first relates to dust protection and the second to water resistance. For water resistance, the range is from 0 (no protection) to 9 (protection against close-range high pressure, high-temperature water jets).

Water Resistance of iPhone 13 Pro Max

The iPhone 13 Pro Max, along with the rest of the iPhone 13 line, has an IP68 rating. It means the phone is fully protected against dust (6) and can handle immersion in water (8) – but it’s crucial to note that it doesn’t mean the iPhone 13 Pro Max is completely waterproof.

What Does IP68 Mean in Practical Terms?

In real-world terms, an IP68 rating means your iPhone 13 Pro Max can survive being submerged in water up to 6 meters deep for up to 30 minutes. It should withstand accidental splashes, rain, or a quick dip in the pool. And for most people, that’s more than enough protection.

But remember, these tests are conducted under controlled laboratory conditions with pure and still water. Real-life situations may include chemicals such as chlorine in pool water or soap in bathwater, both of which can potentially damage the device.

Water Resistance Across iPhone Models It’s worth noting that many iPhone models, dating back to the iPhone 7, also offer water resistance. Most of them can handle a dunking, but they’re not all created equal. For example, while the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max also have an IP68 rating, they’re only certified to withstand immersion in up to 4 meters of water for up to 30 minutes.

Underwater Photography with iPhone 13 Pro Max

While the iPhone 13 Pro Max is capable of surviving a dip, using it for underwater photography might be a bit risky without added protection. The water resistance is designed for accidental immersion, not for sustained underwater use. For underwater photography or use in aquatic environments, consider investing in a waterproof case for extra protection.

So, is the iPhone 13 Pro Max waterproof? The answer is no, it’s not entirely waterproof. However, it is highly water-resistant with an IP68 rating, which should provide a considerable amount of protection against accidental water exposure.

Exposure to water can also play havoc with things like FACE ID too; I found this out the hard way on my old iPhone XS Max.

Still, it’s always wise to be cautious and avoid unnecessary risks around water without adequate protection. This is particularly important to remember if your iPhone’s integrity has been compromised in any way, such as having a cracked screen, as this can impact the water resistance.