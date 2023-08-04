Is The iPhone 13 Pro Max Waterproof? No, Here’s Why…

By Richard Goodwin
Updated: 08/04/23 - 4 min read
Phones » Apple iPhone
iphone models by yearPin

The durability of Apple’s iPhone has come on massively in recent years, thanks to improved design processes and build materials. But is the iPhone 13 Pro Max waterproof? Here’s the lowdown…

Table of Contents
[Open][Close]

The iPhone 13 Pro Max was Apple’s flagship phone before the release of the iPhone 14 series. Even now, in late 2023, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is still massively popular (and with good reason too; it is still immensely powerful, as noted inside our iPhone 13 Pro Max review).

If you’re thinking about getting the iPhone 13 Pro Max but are unsure about its durability, specifically, how well it holds up to things like exposure to water, you’re in the right place. Here’s literally everything you need to know about whether or not the iPhone 13 Pro Max is waterproof.

Understanding IP Ratings

Apple Might Remove Wireless Charging Restrictions on iPhone 15 – Here's Why... Pin

Before we answer this question, let’s understand the importance of IP ratings. IP, or Ingress Protection, is a rating system developed by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) to denote the level of protection offered by a device against dust and water.

The rating consists of two digits – the first relates to dust protection and the second to water resistance. For water resistance, the range is from 0 (no protection) to 9 (protection against close-range high pressure, high-temperature water jets).

Water Resistance of iPhone 13 Pro Max

The iPhone 13 Pro Max, along with the rest of the iPhone 13 line, has an IP68 rating. It means the phone is fully protected against dust (6) and can handle immersion in water (8) – but it’s crucial to note that it doesn’t mean the iPhone 13 Pro Max is completely waterproof.

What Does IP68 Mean in Practical Terms?

In real-world terms, an IP68 rating means your iPhone 13 Pro Max can survive being submerged in water up to 6 meters deep for up to 30 minutes. It should withstand accidental splashes, rain, or a quick dip in the pool. And for most people, that’s more than enough protection.

But remember, these tests are conducted under controlled laboratory conditions with pure and still water. Real-life situations may include chemicals such as chlorine in pool water or soap in bathwater, both of which can potentially damage the device.

Water Resistance Across iPhone Models

It’s worth noting that many iPhone models, dating back to the iPhone 7, also offer water resistance. Most of them can handle a dunking, but they’re not all created equal.

For example, while the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max also have an IP68 rating, they’re only certified to withstand immersion in up to 4 meters of water for up to 30 minutes.

Underwater Photography with iPhone 13 Pro Max

While the iPhone 13 Pro Max is capable of surviving a dip, using it for underwater photography might be a bit risky without added protection. The water resistance is designed for accidental immersion, not for sustained underwater use. For underwater photography or use in aquatic environments, consider investing in a waterproof case for extra protection.

So, is the iPhone 13 Pro Max waterproof? The answer is no, it’s not entirely waterproof. However, it is highly water-resistant with an IP68 rating, which should provide a considerable amount of protection against accidental water exposure.

Exposure to water can also play havoc with things like FACE ID too; I found this out the hard way on my old iPhone XS Max.

Still, it’s always wise to be cautious and avoid unnecessary risks around water without adequate protection. This is particularly important to remember if your iPhone’s integrity has been compromised in any way, such as having a cracked screen, as this can impact the water resistance.

Additional Resources

6 Critical Tips About How To Keep Your iPhone Secure (2023 Guide) Pin
User Guides

6 Critical Tips About How To Keep Your iPhone Secure (2023 Guide)

How To Stop WhatsApp Saving Photos To Your Phone (Android & iPhone) Pin
User Guides

How To Stop WhatsApp Saving Photos To Your Phone (Android & iPhone)

How To Delete All Photos From iPhone – The #1 Way To Save Space On Your iPhone Pin
User Guides

How To Delete All Photos From iPhone – The #1 Way To Save Space On Your iPhone

How To Tell If Someone Has Blocked You on iPhone (The 3 Best Methods) Pin
User Guides

How To Tell If Someone Has Blocked You on iPhone (The 3 Best Methods)

12 Tips To Help Improve Your iPhone Battery Life (2023 Guide) Pin
User Guides

12 Tips To Help Improve Your iPhone Battery Life (2023 Guide)

How To Fix A DEAD iPhone: Tips and Tricks For Resurrecting Your iPhone (2023 Guide) Pin
User Guides

How To Fix A DEAD iPhone: Tips and Tricks For Resurrecting Your iPhone (2023 Guide)

iPhone 11 worth it 2023 Pin
User Guides

Is 256GB Enough For iPhone? What You Need To Know

How To Find Your iPhone Model Number (2023 Guide) Pin
User Guides

How To Find Your iPhone Model Number (2023 Guide)

How To Scan Documents With An iPhone (2023 Guide) Pin
User Guides

How To Scan Documents With An iPhone (2023 Guide)

How To Remove/Change “Sent From My iPhone” On Emails (#1 Simplest Method) Pin
Apple iOS

How To Remove/Change “Sent From My iPhone” On Emails (#1 Simplest Method)

How To Block A Phone Number On Your iPhone (2023 Guide) Pin
Apple iOS

How To Block A Phone Number On Your iPhone (2023 Guide)

How To Scan QR Codes on iPhone (2023 Guide) Pin
User GuidesApple iOS

How To Scan QR Codes on iPhone (2023 Guide)

LinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketRedditWhatsApp
Follow on Google News

Richard Goodwin

Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Keep Reading

Explore more →
What To Expect At 2021 Apple Event: iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7 & More!

What To Expect At 2021 Apple Event: iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7 & More!
Does The iPhone 13 Pro Have A Smaller Notch?

Does The iPhone 13 Pro Have A Smaller Notch?

Apple’s iPhone 13 range is now official and brings some subtle but equally useful updates over the iPhone 12. But does the iPhone 13 Pro model have a smaller notch?

Meet Three’s BONKERS iPhone 13 Deals – 50% OFF For 6 Months

Meet Three’s BONKERS iPhone 13 Deals – 50% OFF For 6 Months

You can save 50% on ALL iPhone 13 contracts over at Three Mobile right now. And you'll get a three month Apple TV+ subscription for FREE too...