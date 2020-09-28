LEAKED Google Pixel 5 Price Makes For NICE Surprise…

How much will the Google Pixel 5 cost? Spoiler: not that much at all – it’s cheaper than the iPhone 11 and WAY cheaper than the Pixel 4 was…

If you’ve been wondering about how much the Google Pixel 5 will cost once it gets a release date, wonder no more – the Pixel 5 will apparently retail for $710 /£555, according to a tweet direct from Google.

The tweet in question has now been deleted, for obvious reasons. Still, the price of the Google Pixel 5 is sure to put a smile on many peoples’ faces. Retailing the Pixel 5 for £555 in the UK would make the Pixel 5 cheaper than nearly all of its contemporaries.

Apple’s iPhone 11 starts from £699 and Samsung’s entry-level Galaxy S20 retails for even more than that – around £999 in most places.

And this low(ish) price will make the Pixel 5 way more accessible for a lot more people compared to its predecessor, the Pixel 4, which was considerably more pricey.

The Pixel 5 is The Pixel 4a – Just With Better Specs…

Google’s twitter leak also confirmed something else about the Pixel 5 – its design. As you can see in the image below, the Pixel 5 looks more or less identical to the now-available Pixel 4a.

Save

There are no ugly bezels, no protruding chin at the bottom, and, praise be to the gods of tech design, no notch either. Instead, you have a punch-hole camera on the front, left-hand side for the front-facing camera, and face unlock technology.

Internally, the Pixel 5 will be markedly different from the Pixel 4a. The Pixel 5 will use a better processor, though not Qualcomm’s current flagship. Instead, the Pixel 5 will use Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 765G CPU, a 5G-enabled SoC.

The Pixel 5 will also have 5G, thanks to its Snapdragon 765G SoC, so you’ll be able to buy it on a range of 5G contracts both here in the UK and elsewhere.

Google will also likely improve the Pixel 5’s cameras too. How? That remains to be seen, but we’re expecting some new sensors and a pretty significant performance boost over the already very impressive Pixel 4 and Pixel 4a.

Google knows most people buy its Pixel phones for the camera, so we expect this aspect of the phone to be where all the big changes happen. The specs and hardware will be updated too, just not the way you’d assume – this isn’t really a flagship phone in the truest sense of the word.

The specs will be fit for purpose, but not bleeding edge as you get on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Pro or OnePlus 8 Pro. Instead, Google will drill down on what Pixel users want: snappy design, a brilliant camera, and solid battery life. If it can do all this and keep the price nice and low, I see a lot of people warming to the Pixel 5 later this year.

Also: it doesn’t appear like there will be a Pixel 5 XL. To date, we’ve heard very little about this phone. Could Google be refocussing its efforts around just two models (Pixel 4a, Pixel 5) in 2020? It’s possible. And, in some respects, it makes more sense.

The Pixel 5 will get officially launched on September 30, 2020.