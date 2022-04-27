You can connect your iPhone to your Samsung TV and stream content between the two devices. But it will depend on what model Samsung TV you have. Here’s everything you need to know…

Samsung makes a huge array of smart TVs. It now even makes what it calls a smart monitor, in the form of its popular M8 Smart Monitor which is both a PC/Mac monitor AND a smart TV. All in one package. Pretty cool, right?

As you’re probably aware, Samsung TVs – ever since 2015 – run on Samsung’s Tizen OS. But what you’re probably not aware of is that, since 2018, Samsung TVs have also supported Apple’s AirPlay standard which allows for seamless linking between iPhones and Samsung TVs.

Can I Pair My iPhone To My Samsung TV?

In order to pair your iPhone to your Samsung TV, you need to be running a Samsung TV that supports AirPlay. If you have a model that was bought in or after 2018, it will support AirPlay so you can easily pair and stream content from your iPhone to your Samsung TV.

If your Samsung TV is older – meaning it was bought during 2017 or earlier – it will not have AirPlay support which means you will NOT be able to stream content from your iPhone to your Samsung TV. There is a way around this, of course, but it does involve buying either an Apple TV or an AirPlay receiver for your TV – the latter would be much cheaper, though Apple TV comes with its own benefits.

How To Stream From iPhone To Samsung TV Using AirPlay Before you try and share some content to your Samsung TV via AirPlay, you should first check that AirPlay is enabled on your TV. To do this, go to Settings > General > Apple AirPlay Settings – then all you need to do is make sure it is switched on. Next, open your iPhone and find something you want to share with your TV. It could be a photo or a video. Tap the share AirPlay icon – it’s located at the bottom on the left – and then select your Samsung TV from the list of available devices. You may have to enter a code to start sharing, but you’ll only have to do this the first time your use AirPlay to stream media from your iPhone to your Samsung TV. Once you’ve entered the code, your iPhone and Samsung TV will be paired for future streaming.

What can AirPlay stream? You can send videos, photos, music, and even your iPhone’s screen with other AirPlay-enabled devices. This means you can even share your iPhone’s entire screen and UX to your Samsung TV if you so wish.

Which Samsung TVs Have AirPlay?

As noted earlier, Samsung started adding AirPlay to its TVs in 2018. But not all Samsung TVs have the functionality built-in.

If you really want AirPlay on your Samsung TV, your best bet is to go with one of the models listed below as they all are confirmed with AirPlay support.

Samsung TVs With AirPlay

Samsung QLED 8K Q9, Q8 Series (2019, 2020)

Samsung QLED 4K Q9, Q8, Q7, Qx Series (2018, 2019, 2020, 2021)

Samsung UHD 8, 7, 6 Series (2018, 2019, 2020, 2021)

Samsung FHD / HD 5.4 Series (2018, 2019, 2020)

Samsung Serif Series (2019, 2020)

Samsung The Frame Series (2018, 2019, 2020, 2021)

Samsung The Sero Series (2019, 2020)

Samsung FHD / HD 4, 5 Series (2018)

Samsung UHD 6, 7, 8 Series (2018, 2019)

Samsung QLED 4K Q6, Q7, Q8, Q9 Series (2018, 2019)

Samsung QLED 8K Q9 Series (2019)

Samsung The Frame Series (2018, 2019)

Samsung Serif Series (2019)

