Google recently lifted the lid on its upcoming Stadia video game streaming service, offering up details on the price, hardware, and connection speeds you’re going to need if you want to join the streaming revolution. We’ve pulled together this handy guide which breaks down what it’s all about, so sit back, grab a hot (or cold) beverage and allow us to educate you.

Latest Google Stadia News…

Sept 5 – Stadia Controller Gets “Tandem Mode”

Google’s Stadia Controller has just got itself a stack of pretty tasty updates. The first, USB Type C headset support fine and dandy, but it is the second update that has got everybody talking.

Called Tandem Mode, the new update essentially adds in additional support for third-party hardware. With Tandem Mode, you can connect other controllers and hardware to the Stadia controller via USB Type C.

Save

Currently in the experimental phase, Tandem Mode, once finalized, will enable Stadia players to connect things like steering wheels and guitars (for Guitar Hero) use play games via Stadia and a Chromecast connection.

Tandem Mode currently only supports the Xbox Adaptive Controller, Xbox One Elite Controller (Series 1 and 2), and Sony DualShock 4.

Tandem Mode will also open up plenty of opportunities for more two-player style scenarios via Stadia. Here’s what Google said in its release statement:

When playing with your Stadia Controller wirelessly on any supported screen, you can also use the second controller at the same time to better accommodate your accessibility needs, either by yourself or collaboratively with a second player. Tandem Mode complements other accessibility features.

What Is Google Stadia?

Stadia is a video game streaming service which turns anything device capable of running Chrome into a fully-fledged games console. Dubbed “the Netflix of games”, this service will remove the need to spend hundreds of pounds on expensive, dedicated games hardware every few years and instead allow you to purchase a subscription to play games or buy the software outright. Because all of the heavy lifting is being done on Google’s servers, you’ll be getting a truly cutting-edge experience without having to spend an insane amount of cash on a top-of-the-line gaming PC rig – and the best thing is that (in theory) the visuals will get better as the years progress, as Google will be constantly updating its server tech to provide the best possible graphics.

What Do I need to Run Google Stadia?

Save

You probably already have everything you need to run Stadia. The service is designed to stream via any device capable of running Google’s Chrome browser, so that could be your laptop, tablet, computer or smartphone. Google is launching a special dedicated app for its Pixel 3 device, but says this will come to other smartphones in the fullness of time.

While Google is launching a dedicated Stadia controller (more on that in a moment), you can use a wide range of wireless and USB pads, as well as mice and keyboards. If you want to use Stadia on your TV and don’t have a device connected that is capable of running Chrome, you can buy a Chromecast UItra and connect that instead.

Perhaps the most important thing is your connection speed. Google says that the recommended minimum speed is a download speed of 10mbps – that will get you 720p visuals running at 60fps with stereo sound. However, if you want 4K, HDR visuals at 60fps with Dolby 5.1, then you’ll need a download speed of around 35mbps.

How Much Will Google Stadia Cost?

Save

If you want to get in on the action the moment Stadia launches in November 2019, then you’ll have to pony up £119/$129.99 USD for the special ‘Founder’s Edition’ bundle. You’ll get a Chromecast Ultra for 4K and HDR streaming as well as a limited-edition Night Blue Stadia controller. The bundle also includes a three-month subscription to Stadia Pro and a three-month Stadia Pro ‘Buddy Pass’ sub for a friend. On top of all of this, you’ll get to pick your Stadia username nice and early. A Stadia Pro account also gives access to free games, as well as discounts on other premium games. One of the first offers is access to the full Destiny 2 suite of content.

Outside of the Founder’s Edition, a Stadia Pro subscription costs £8.99/$9.99 USD a month and is the only way to get 4K/60fps with HDR and 5.1 surround sound.

Next year, 2020, Google will also launch the free Stadia Base service. This will be limited to 1080p/60fps with stereo sound.

How Do I Buy Games On Google Stadia?

The Stadia Pro sub will give you access to free games each month, just like Sony’s PlayStation Plus and Microsoft’s Xbox Live Gold. However, the majority of the games you play you’ll have to purchase outright, the old-fashioned way. When you buy these games you’ll own them forever (well, ‘forever’ in digital terms – they could still be removed from distribution by the publisher or Google at any point) and will be able to play them on any device capable of hosting Stadia. Your progress will be saved across devices, too.

What Games Are Confirmed For Google Stadia?

Google has said that many companies have signed up to release their titles on Stadia, and the vast majority of games announced so far as existing titles that are already available elsewhere. However, exclusives are promised – Gylt, from the developer of Rime, is one of the first to be confirmed – so expect to see some games appear that will only be playable on Stadia.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Baldur’s Gate 3

Borderlands 3

The Crew 2

Darksiders Genesis

Destiny 2

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Doom 2016

Doom Eternal

The Elder Scrolls Online

Farming Simulator 19

Final Fantasy XV

Football Manager

Get Packed

GRID

Gylt

Just Dance

Metro Exodus

Mortal Kombat 11

NBA 2K

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

Rage 2

Samurai Shodown

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Tomb Raider Definitive Edition

Trials Rising

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

What’s So Special About The Stadia Controller?

Save

Unlike most wireless pads, which connect to your console via Bluetooth, the Stadia pad uses Wi-Fi to link directly to your game of choice running in Google’s data centre. That means your inputs are feeding directly into the servers that are playing your game, and that cuts down dramatically on latency. The pad charges via a USB-C port and has a 3.5mm headphone socket for voice chat. You can also take screenshots and capture footage with a dedicated button. The pad comes in Midnight Blue (exclusive to the Founder’s Edition bundle), Just Black, Clearly White, and Wasabi, and will cost £59/$69 each.

OK, I’m Interested, When’s The Google Stadia Release Date?

November. 14 countries will get the Founder’s Edition (US, Canada, UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland).