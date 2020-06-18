PlayStation 4 Pro vs Xbox One X – How Do The Consoles Compare?

Gamers who picked up an original Xbox One or PS4 in 2013 thought they were safe knowing that the major expense of the latest console was in the past. After all, most major game consoles are only updated every 5-7 years.

But their contentment was shattered in 2016 when, first, Sony announced an updated Playstation 4 with the release of the PS4 Pro. And then, in 2017, Microsoft introduced an updated Xbox One with the Xbox One X. While both consoles are better than their respective predecessors, their existence raises that age-old question again: which is better, the Xbox One X or the PS4 Pro? We take a look at both to find out.

PlayStation 4 Pro vs Xbox One X Quick Comparison

Design

PlayStation 4 Pro – The PlayStation 4 Pro features a horizontal or vertical design (you can stand it on end if you want. It’s a little less boxy-looking than the Xbox–more like a stack of cards slide to the side.

The PlayStation 4 Pro features a horizontal or vertical design (you can stand it on end if you want. It’s a little less boxy-looking than the Xbox–more like a stack of cards slide to the side. Xbox One X – The One X has the classic horizontal or vertical design we all love. Like the PS4, you can set it upright on a stand.

Winner? Draw – Basically, both are designed fairly the same. Either give you the option to stand it vertically or lay it flat.

CPU/GPU

PlayStation 4 Pro – the PlayStation 4 Pro features the 2.3Ghz Semi-custom 8-core AMD x86-64 Jaguar chipset. It also sports a custom AMD GCN Radeon that performs ops at 4.2 teraflops per second.

the PlayStation 4 Pro features the 2.3Ghz Semi-custom 8-core AMD x86-64 Jaguar chipset. It also sports a custom AMD GCN Radeon that performs ops at 4.2 teraflops per second. Xbox One X – the Xbox One X features the 2.3 GHz AMD-customized Jaguar Evolved chipset. The GPU is an AMD Polaris (GCN 4) Ellesmere XTL that performs ops at 6 teraflops per second.

Winner? Xbox One X – The Xbox One X pulls out ahead here. That’s largely thanks to its GPU, which gives you an extra 1.8TF of graphics processing power.

RAM

PlayStation 4 Pro – The PlayStation 4 Pro features 8GB GDDR5.

The PlayStation 4 Pro features 8GB GDDR5. Xbox One X – The Xbox One X features 12GB of GDDR5 RAM.

Winner? Xbox One X – This bad boy has 25% more RAM.

Storage Options

PlayStation 4 Pro – 1TB

1TB Xbox One X – 1TB

Winner? Draw – Both have the same 1TB internal hard drive.

Price

PlayStation 4 Pro – $399.99 MSRP

$399.99 MSRP Xbox One X – $499.99 MSRP

Verdict?

Touch choice, and like the battle between Mac and PC, iOS and Android, there’s no clear winner. Each has its advantages and which you choose will largely depend on what games you own for the existing platform. However, let’s say you are completely new to console gaming…

As far as cost is concerned, at $399 the PS4 Pro is the clear winner. It’s $100 cheaper. It also has some amazing exclusive titles like Last of Us 2 and Sony’s Spider-man. However, technically the Xbox One X is the superior console. Year, it’s $100 more, but it packs in 25% more RAM and is the “newer” console, having been introduced in 2017.

PlayStation 4 Pro vs Xbox One X: Full Specs

Here are the specs for the PlayStation 4 Pro:

CPU: 2.3Ghz Semi-custom 8-core AMD x86-64 Jaguar

GPU: Custom AMD GCN Radeon (4.2 TF)

Storage: 1 TB 2.5-inch hard drive (5400rpm)

RAM: 8GB GDDR5

Video output: 4K

Optical Drive: Ultra HD Blu-ray optical drive

And here are the specs for the Xbox One X:

CPU: 2.3 GHz 8-core AMD-customized Jaguar Evolved

GPU: AMD Polaris (GCN 4) Ellesmere XTL (6TF)

Storage: 1 TB 2.5-inch hard drive (5400rpm)

RAM: 12 GB GDDR5

Video output: 4K

Optical Drive: Ultra HD Blu-ray optical drive