The 5 Best iPhone Apps For Chromecast Streaming In 2020

Both Apple and Google have competing technologies that allow users to stream content from their phones to their televisions. Apple’s is called AirPlay and Google’s is called Casting. Though there are some differences between the technologies, both accomplish getting your meds onto the big screen.

But while AirPlay is built into Apple’s iPhone and its various apps like Photos, the iPhone itself doesn’t allow users to stream to a Google Chromecast device on its own. You’ll need the appropriate apps if you want to get video, pictures, or the entire screen itself from your iPhone to your Chromecast device. Here are five of the best to do just that.

Video & TV Cast

The app’s official description: Watch any web video and your personal photos, videos & music on your Chromecast or Google Cast powered TV. Enjoy the show on your big screen. With Video & TV Cast you can browse through the web and stream any online video on your Chromecast (movies, tv shows, sports, music and more). Just navigate to your favorite website and send the embedded video with a single tap to your Chromecast. The discovered video will be shown below the browser. A tap on the video link will send it to your Chromecast immediately. Streaming personal media from your device is also supported.

This is a great app if you mainly want to stream web content from your iPhone to your Chromecast device. In this case, the web content will need to be embedded video. But as long as it's got a URL, you'll be able to get it onto your Chromecast. How to get it: iOS

Photo Video Cast to Chromecast

The app’s official description: Photo Video Cast is the #1 Chromecast application in its category, with powerful features presented in a straightforward, simple interface.

This app is great for people who want to stream their personal videos or photos from their iPhone's camera roll and video library right to their TV. It's a perfect way to share personal memories with your whole family using only your iPhone, this app, and your Chromecast. How to get it: iOS

Cast Web Videos to Chromecast

The app’s official description: Find online Movies, TV shows, Live shows, and cast them to your TV. Compatible with all Chromecast-enabled TVs. HD resolution supported (1080p and up to 4K depending on the device). Advanced browser, supports multiple browser tabs, blocks or hides spammy popups, search from the URL bar, ad blocker, browsing history etc…

This app is a powerhouse for getting streaming web-based videos onto your Chromecast-enabled TV. It's got cool features like subtitle auto-detect, video previews, and privacy modes. How to get it: iOS

Screen Mirror for Chromecast

The app’s official description: Mirror your iPhone & iPad screen on your Chromecast TV. With Screen Mirror for Chromecast you can. Live mirror your videos, docs, presentations and games. Live mirror your screen with full resolution and quality.

Now this is the app you'll want to use if you want to mirror your entire iPhone's screen onto your TV via your Chromecast device. You can do this for free on your iPhone if you have an AirPlay-compatible device, but if you only have a Chromecast, this app will let you do the same. How to get it: iOS

YouTube

The app’s official description: Make watching your favorite videos easier with the YouTube app. Explore brand new content, music, news and more with the official YouTube app for iPhone and iPad. Discover even more with the official YouTube app. Subscribe to channels with your favorite content, share them with friends or upload your very own videos for everyone to see. Get more out of your video streaming app and discover even more with YouTube.

No explanation needed here. It's YouTube with its billions of hours of video. Google's official app has built-in Chromecast support, natch. How to get it: iOS