The 5 Best iPhone Apps For Streaming Movies In 2020

The movie industry is one of the most affected industries of 2020 thanks to the pandemic. The warning signs came early in 2020 when studios suddenly started postponing their tentpole features until later in the year when theaters (hopefully) would be open.

But as the pandemic shows no sign of slowing, theaters are continuing to stay shut and there’s no telling when things will “get back to normal” for them, if ever. But as theaters continue to take a hit, streaming services are seeing more usage than ever. Matter of fact, some say theaters may not survive and movies will simply launch on streaming service from here on out.

Who knows if that will play out. But if it does, your iPhone will be the only device you need to catch the latest flicks. And while there is no shortage of streaming services, some are better than others from both a content and functional standpoint. Here are our 5 best iPhone apps for streaming movies in 2020.

Netflix

Looking for the most talked about TV shows and movies from the around the world? They’re all on Netflix. We’ve got award-winning series, movies, documentaries, and stand-up specials. And with the mobile app, you get Netflix while you travel, commute, or just take a break. What it does: Without a doubt, Netflix is the #1 name in streaming. They pretty much invented the video streaming platform. Netflix also spends a ton of cash on original content, so there’s always something to watch.

Disney+

Disney+ is the streaming home of your favorite stories. With unlimited entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, you’ll never be bored. Watch the latest releases, Original series and movies, classic films, throwback TV shows, and so much more. Stream and download Original Series like The Mandalorian, and fan favorites like The Simpsons, Marvel’s The Avengers, and Frozen. There’s always something new to discover. What it does: Another must-have streaming app is Disney+, which has a real shot at dethroning Netflix as the best streamer in the world. Disney+ isn’t available in as many territories as Netflix is, however. Though it arguably has bigger-name content, including the Marvel and Star Wars franchises.

Amazon Prime Video

Watch movies and TV shows recommended for you, including Amazon Originals like Hunters, The Boys, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, and the kids series Tumble Leaf. What it does: Amazon Prime Video is another great video streamer. And the best thing about it is if you’re already a Prime subscriber, you have access to all the content Prime Video offers. A cool feature about the app is its X-Ray capabilities, which show you info from IMDB.

AsianCrush

Watch your favorite Asian movies and shows instantly. Free. Enjoy the best entertainment offered by Asia. From Chinese martial arts to Korean dramas, Japanese cult films to Thai horror movies – get it all in one place! What it does: If you’re into Asian cinema, there’s no better streamer than AsianCrush. It’s absolutely packed with movies and TV shows from Japan, China, Thailand, and more.

Popcornflix

Stream free movies and TV shows on your iPhone and iPad! Popcornflix is 100% legal, no subscription required. Experience feature-length, on-demand movies and TV shows with way fewer ads than regular television. These movies and TV shows showcase some of the biggest stars in the world, including Brie Larson, Ben Affleck, and Robert Downey, Jr. What it does: If you’re not into paying for a streaming service, give Popcornflix a try. It offers a ton of content. However, you will have to put up with watching ads, as its how the service monetizes its content.

