King Charles is NOT A Fan of Netflix’s The Crown…

With a new season of The Crown just around the corner, word from inside Buckingham Palace suggests King Charles is NOT a fan…

Season five of The Crown will get its official release date on Netflix on November 9, 2022. But sources close to the palace have confirmed that King Charles is not a fan of the show. Not that you could blame him; the fifth season of The Crown will focus on his divorce from Princess Diana and the ensuing fallout.

When asked about his opinion on the show, King Charles apparently said that he found it to be “exploitative” and added that the show’s producers, Netflix, seem to have “no qualms about mangling people’s reputations”. Ahead of the release of season five of The Crown, the palace is said to be scrambling to protect the King’s reputation.

Speaking to the Telegraph, one senior royal source said: “What people forget is that there are real human beings and real lives at the heart of this”. And after the death of Queen Elizabeth, the airing of the show, which focuses on the growing rift between Charles and Diana, couldn’t come at a worse time for the newly seated King of England.

The Crown Season 5 Plot – What To Expect

Given the events of the past few months, many wondered whether the fifth season of The Crown would be delayed out of respect for the Queen. This is not happening. Netflix is pressing ahead with its original schedule and the show’s content has not been altered, despite the passing of the Queen.

The Crown season 5 will take place in the early 1990s – in and around 1992 – and focus on the divorce of Diana and Charles. The overarching theme of season five of The Crown will be the late monarch’s “annus horribilis” – horrible year – which saw Charles and Diana divorce, Prince Andrew separate from his wife, and the Princess Royal divorce her husband, Mark Phillips.

The show will also feature the fire that burnt down part of Windsor Castle in 1992. Beyond this, users can expect to see Diana’s interview with Martin Bashir, and the arrival for Tony Blair has Prime Minister, taking over from the then UK PM, John Major. Thematically, the new season of The Crown will be more or less all about the deteriation of key relationships in the royal household.

The Crown Season 5 Cast

Queen Elizabeth II – Imelda Staunton

Prince Phillip – Jonathan Price

Prince Charles – Dominic West

Princess Diana – Elizabeth Debicki

Tony Blair – Bertie Carvel

Cherie Blair – Lydia Leonard

Imelda Staunton will overtake duties playing the late Queen Elizabeth II, taking over from Olivia Colman. Speaking to reporters on the set of The Crown season 5, Staunton said:

I’m delighted to be here, inheriting the role of Queen Elizabeth from two outstanding actresses. I will do my utmost to maintain the very high standard that they set. Hopefully, I am calm, collected and capable. My stomach, meanwhile, is doing somersaults. On behalf of the cast and crew, we look forward to bringing you the next season of The Crown in November 2022. Source

To date, there have been three actresses, including Staunton, portraying Queen Elizabeth. The first was Claire Foy, then Olivia Colman, and finally Imelda Staunton who, at 66 years of age, will be around the same age as Queen Elizabeth during her annus horribilis which, again, will be the primary focus of season five of The Crown.

The Crown is currently topping Netflix’s most popular charts, following the death of Queen Elizabeth. The show’s writer, Peter Morgan, who also wrote The Queen, starring Helen Mirren, claims the show, despite King Charles’ distaste for it, is nothing more than a “love letter” to the UK’s longest-serving monarch.

The Crown Season 6 – The Final Season

There is another season of The Crown commissioned and it will pick up where the events of season five left off, covering the death of Princess Diana and the role of Tony Blair as prime minister of the UK. The final season of The Crown will focus on the late 1990s and early 2000s. The final season will also chart the burgeoning romance between Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The Crown had cast the roles of Prince William and Kate Middleton for season six. Two actors will play the former as he matures from a teenager to a young university student: Rufus Kampa will embody him at 15 as he struggles to cope with the death of his mother, Diana; and Ed McVey will depict his years as a young adult, when he courted the future Duchess of Cambridge after meeting her at St Andrews in 2001. Meanwhile, newcomer Meg Bellamy will play Middleton. Source

Each new season of The Crown usually spans a decade and, while season five was meant to be the last, the show was extended to include a sixth and final season, bringing the show up to around 2005 with the marriage of Charles and Camilla. Many of the actors from season five, including Dominic West, Imelda Staunton, and Elizabeth Debicki will also be reprising their roles in the final season.

As of right now, there is no word on which actor will be playing Prince Harry.

The Crown Season 6 Release Date

As for when the final season of The Crown will get a release date on Netflix, nothing is yet known officially. The Crown season five will debut in November 2022. Season 6 will likely go into production before the end of 2022, meaning a release date in late 2023 is possible. All of this is contingent on things running smoothly, though.

As we started to discuss the storylines for series five, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons, Peter Morgan

If there are production issues or problems with the scripts and/or actors, the release of the final season could be pushed back until 2024. Again, nothing concrete will be known about season six’s released date until 2023 at the very earliest. But it will definitely be worth the wait, according to Dominic West, who said season six is as “tumultuous as it gets”…

The sixth and final season of The Crown will focus will be the death of Princess Diana, its effect on the royal family, notably Prince William and Prince Harry, and its wider ramifications for the royals as they move into the new millennium. Other events in the season will include the Queen’s jubilee which took place in 2002, the passing of the Queen Mother, and the loss of her sister.

