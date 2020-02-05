The ONLY iPhone X Wireless Charger You’ll Ever Need…

It’s an iPhone X wireless charger, sure, but it’ll also do your AirPods AND your Apple Watch. AT THE SAME TIME…

When you’re talking about chargers, wireless or otherwise, things can get boring pretty quickly. But what if I told you there was a charger that could not only act as a wireless charger for your iPhone X but also charge your Apple Watch and AirPods as well. That’d be pretty cool, right?

Well, that’s EXACTLY what the GPED 3 Wireless Charging Station is all about. It’ll charge your iPhone X, AirPods, and your Apple Watch all at the same time. And it’ll do all of this for less than $35 (should you get it via Amazon).

It isn’t bad looking either, as you can see below…

An iPhone X Wireless Charger For Certified Fan Boys…

The GPED Wireless Charging Stand is designed to sit pretty much anywhere; you can have it on your desk at work or your bedside table at home. It’s pretty small (5.9 x 5.1 x 3.1 inches) and doesn’t take up much room, making it an ideal choice for neat-freaks that are looking to consolidate all their charging needs into one place.

Where things get interesting, however, is how the GPED Wireless Charging Stand is constructed. You have different sections for each device. The AirPods charger is slightly raised and set on the left, next to the iPhone charging stand. Behind the AirPods charger, you have an elevated charging platform for your Apple Watch.

All your devices, even when charging, are raised and angled towards you, so that you can see any notifications that come through which makes this stand a great choice for your bedside table. In terms of build quality, it’s a fairly robust little unit too. The Apple Watch charging tray is silicon lined, so as not to scratch your precious device, a sizeable charging platform for your phone – it works with ALL iPhone models too, not just the iPhone X (though you will need one with wireless charging) – and, finishing things off, a perky little stand for your AirPods.

You will need your Apple charging cables, however, for the Apple Watch and AirPods – these aren’t charged wirelessly (sadly, it’s only the iPhone section that has Qi charging built into it). Still, as a package, it’s a great little platform for taking care of all your Apple-related charging needs in one place. It means fewer cables, less mess, and it keeps all your gear together, as a unit, so you’ll always know where everything is when recharging them at the end of the day.

Compatibility Stuffs & FAQs…

As noted above, the GPED Wireless Charging Stand will charge any iPhone, so long as it has wireless charging capabilities (that’s basically everything from the iPhone X up). The Apple Watch bit will work with ALL models of Apple Watch and, yes, that includes different sized Apple Watch models too.

Not got an iPhone but still fancy this? No worries; the GPED Wireless Charging Stand is a Qi charger, so it’ll work with any Android phone that supports Qi charging. And I’m sure you could hack your way into getting it to charge non-Apple smartwatches and earbuds too (these bits run on cables, so it might just be a case of getting a little creative).

The GPED Wireless Charging is rated for 80W charging (or 10W/7.5W for Fast Wireless charging). Also: GPED does not include any cables for your Apple Watch or AirPods, so you’ll have to use your own. Other than that, this thing is really cool. And for just $33.95, it’s kind of cheap as well. After all, who can put a price on having ALL your Apple goodies charging-up at the same time in the exact same place?