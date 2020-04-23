Can The iPhone 6 Charge Wirelessly? Not Without One of These…

The iPhone 6 does not support wireless charging, but you can charge the iPhone 6 wirelessly – you just gotta get one of these…

If you like the idea of wireless charging, and you have an iPhone 6, you’re kind of out of luck when it comes to native wireless charging; Apple didn’t bring wireless charging to iPhone until the release of the iPhone 8.

However, you can buy iPhone 6 cases that will bring wireless charging to your iPhone 6. It’s not “true” wireless charging but it will suffice and let you charge up your iPhone without the use of cables. All you’ll need a wireless charger (these ones are our favorites) and an iPhone 6 wireless charging phone case.

Meet The Mophie Juice Pack Wireless Charger For iPhone 6

If you’re rocking an iPhone 6 – or an iPhone 6 Plus – you have a range of options when it comes to wireless charging cases. But my #1 favorite is Mophie’s Juice Pack Wireless Charger case (you can get one via Amazon).

This thing is great; not only does it support wireless charging but it also features an internal 2420mAh battery, so it’ll dramatically improve your iPhone’s battery performance as well.

The iPhone 6 doesn’t have the best battery life, as anyone that has used one will tell you. For this reason, a battery case is an essential piece of kit for all iPhone 6 users (and iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 users for that matter, too).

With the Mophie Juice Pack Wireless Charger, you’re basically getting a massive additional battery for your iPhone 6 that’ll ensure the battery life lasts for days on end. And on top of this, it also supports wireless charging, so you can top up your iPhone throughout the day without ever having to touch a cable.

Wireless Charging, Protection, AND Additional Battery Life

Most iPhone cases only do one thing: protect your iPhone from scuffs and scratches. But the Mophie Juice Pack Wireless Charger does three – it brings wireless charging to the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, and iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus, it protects your phone from bumps, drops, and scratches, and it adds in additional battery life, extending your iPhone 6’s battery life by as much as 300%.

Another bonus? The case supports more than one wireless charging standard, so you’re not limited to Qi wireless charging. This means it’ll work with a range of wireless charging mats – even ones designed for Android phones!

That’s pretty cool, right? I mean, you’re basically getting three awesome features inside one product. I originally got one of these for the battery life extension (back when I was using an iPhone 6). I ended up using it for about two years on both my iPhone 6 and then my iPhone 6s. The wireless charging aspect was just a side-benefit that I only started taking advantage of after a company sent me a Qi charging plate.

The case itself looks nice too; it’s made from premium materials, is relatively svelte, considering it has a 2420mAh battery stuffed inside it, and it features Mophie’s legendary Impact-Isolation Technology that’ll ensure your iPhone remains bump, scratch, and crack-free regardless of how many times you drop it.

There are TONS of options when it comes to iPhone 6/iPhone 6s wireless charging cases. And I’ve tested a bunch over the years. But the one I ended up using long-term was the Mophie Juice Pack Wireless Charger and the reason for this is simple: it works great and looks damn good while it’s doing its thing!

Best Place To Buy? Amazon – $60-$70