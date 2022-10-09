How To Share Wi-Fi Password On iPhone: The EASY Way

The iPhone has a cool feature that allows you to share your Wi-Fi password with a friend nearly instantly. Here’s how to use it!

Wondering how to share Wi-Fi password on iPhone? Read on…

Nearly every personal Wi-Fi network is protected with a password. A personal Wi-Fi network is the kind you find in your home or office – the Wi-Fi that comes from your wireless router. That’s opposed to a public Wi-Fi network which is free to join by anyone. Public Wi-Fi networks are often found in public spaces like cafes and coffee houses – and they aren’t the most secure.

But the Wi-Fi network at your home is secure thanks to its password protection. A device cannot join your home wifi network unless it knows the name of the network AND has the password for the network.

This is a good thing as it means neighbors can’t piggyback on your Wi-Fi network, sucking up all the bandwidth. Even if they know your Wi-Fi network’s name, they’ll still be blocked from joining if they don’t know its password.

However, sometimes you want to allow others to join your home Wi-Fi network. Most commonly this is when a friend comes over to your lace and wants to get on your Wi-Fi.

In the past, you would need to read our your Wi-Fi password to your friend, who would need to manually type it into their iPhone in the network settings. But but now iOS has a built-in feature that allows you to automatically beam your Wi-Fi password to your friend. Here’s how to use it…

How To Share Wi-Fi Password On iPhone

Before you can use the method described below, you need to make sure both your iPhone and your friend’s iPhone have a few of the same settings, including:

Each iPhone should be on the latest version of iOS.

Your friend should have the email address associated with your Apple ID saved in your contact card in their Contacts app.

Both iPhones should have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth turned on and be relatively near to each other.

As long as these requirements are met, you’re ready to share your Wi-Fi password. Here’s how:

Tell your friend to select your Wi-Fi network on their iPhone. On your iPhone, unlock it and make sure it is connected to the Wi-Fi network your friend is trying to join (your home network in this case). On your phone, after a moment you’ll see a “Wi-Fi Password” box pop up on screen. It will say “Do you want to share the Wi-Fi password for [your network name] with [your friend’s name]?” If you do, tap the Share Password button. After a moment, a “Complete” message will appear in the white box. It will say “Successfully shared our Wi-Fi password.” Tap the Done button.

Now your friend will automatically be able to join your Wi-Fi password without needing to manually enter the password in their network settings. Pretty cool, huh?

Just a final note: ALWAYS be sure you know who you are sharing your Wi-Fi password with. If the white share password box ever appears on your screen when you are not expecting it, it’s best to tap the X button to dismiss it.

