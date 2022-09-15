Verizon’s 5G Get More vs. One Unlimited For iPhone: Which Is Best?

If you’re going to be getting an unlimited plan with Verizon and you’re running an iPhone should you go with its 5G Get More plan or the newer One Unlimited For iPhone plan? Let’s find out…

Ahead of the release of the iPhone 14, Verizon launched its One Unlimited For iPhone plan. This deal gets you unlimited data across Verizon’s ultra-fast 5G Ultra Wideband network and free access to loads of Apple services inside its Apple One Family program.

On paper, it is very similar to the carrier’s current flagship unlimited plan, 5G Get More. You get the same data allowances (unlimited), the same level of premium network access (unlimited), and 25GB of mobile hotspot allowance per month.

But where Verizon’s 5G Get More is aimed at ALL smartphone users, so people using iPhones, Samsung phones, and Pixel phones, for example, its One Unlimited Plan for iPhone is focused solely on Apple users.

The plan assumes that you’d want free access to paid services like Apple Music, Apple Arcade, iCloud storage, and Apple TV+. And if that’s the case, then, sure, Verizon’s Unlimited One Plan for iPhone is probably worth looking at.

But is it the best option? Even if you have an iPhone? I’m not so sure…

I have a few issues with the One Unlimited Plan for iPhone that we’ll get to in a minute, especially when you compare it to Verizon’s comprehensive 5G Get More plan.

Unlimited One Plan For iPhone – What You Get

Verizon knows that Apple’s iPhone accounts for over half of all smartphones in active use in the USA. For this reason, working with Apple on a specific plan for the majority of phone users in the USA makes a ton of sense – both from a business and customer retention perspective.

Here’s what’s included inside Verizon’s Unlimited One Plan For iPhone:

One Unlimited for iPhone is the only phone plan in the U.S. with Apple One — Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud+ — all bundled together

Get up to $480 in annual value included when your family gets One Unlimited for iPhone and has a connected device. Plus, you can have up to five other people access Apple One at no additional cost

Enjoy unlimited high-speed data on Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network4, which now reaches more than 152 million people around the country

The plan costs $90 – you can get discounts with more lines, though

To be clear, Apple One is an Apple service that Verizon is now bundling into a data plan. The data plan itself is essentially the same as Verizon’s 5G Get More plan – it has the same data allowances, the same level of premium network access, and it costs the same ($90 p/m).

And if you’re fully embedded in the Apple ecosystem, or you want to be, it is probably well worth a look. But I do have a couple of issues with this plan, especially when comparing it to the 5G Get More plan.

Is The 5G Get More Plan Better?

Verizon’s 5G Get More Plan costs $90 p/m – although you can get the cost down by adding more lines. This is the exact same price as the Unlimited One Plan For iPhone. But with 5G Get More, you get access to the following things:

Unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband Data

Unlimited Premium Network Access

50GB Mobile Hotspot Data

600GB Verizon Cloud Storage

Free HULU, Disney, ESPN

Free Apple Music / Arcade

As you can see, you do not get iCloud storage or Apple TV+ with the 5G Get More plan but you do get access to Apple Music and Apple Arcade. On top of this the 5G Get More is significantly better for streaming fans too; it comes with free access to HULU, Disney+, and ESPN which, whether viewed collectively or individually, are vastly superior to Apple TV+.

Next, iCloud storage is dirt cheap. It doesn’t cost much to get 500GB per month of iCloud storage. And if you already have a Spotify, TIDAL, or Amazon Prime Music account, you won’t really need Apple Music. Not that it matters anyway with the 5G Get More plan because you ALSO get access to Apple Music anyway.

You also get the following on Verizon’s 5G Get More plan: unlimited premium network access, 50GB of mobile hotspot data, one travel pass per day per month, 600GB of Verizon Cloud Storage, and 50% discounts for Verizon Home Internet services. And if that wasn’t enough, by joining this plan you can take advantage of Verizon’s Trade-in scheme which could net you a free iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro.

Which Verizon Plan Is Best Overall?

Given all the stuff we’ve just discussed, I think it is fairly safe to say that, even for hardcore iPhone users, Verizon’s 5G Get More plan is still the superior offering to its iPhone-specific Unlimited One For iPhone plan. Unless you really, really want Apple TV+, that is…

And last time I checked, no one is that fussed about Apple’s streaming platform.

All things equal, Verizon’s 5G Get More plan just has better perks. Sure, Apple One is nice enough but I think Verizon’s choice of perks on its 5G Get More plan is far more useful and compelling. I mean, who in their right mind would choose an Apple TV+ subscription over access to HULU, ESPN, and Disney Plus? You’d have to be crazy.

Add in the fact that all the other core stuff – data allowance, hotspot allowance, premium network access, and discounts for additional lines – is identical on the plans, and going with the 5G Get More plan, even if you have an iPhone, is the obvious choice. It costs the same and offers better perks.

You can check out how all of Verizon’s unlimited plans compare below and see which is the best one for you. For a more detailed breakdown, be sure to read our detailed comparison of Verizon’s Best Unlimited Plans.

Verizon’s Current Unlimited Plans

