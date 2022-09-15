Best Verizon Unlimited Plan? Let’s Compare & Investigate…

What is the best Verizon unlimited plan? As of right now, you have quite a few options – here’s how they all compare…

Verizon is the largest US carrier. It also has the widest coverage and the fastest 5G network. In a bid to retain its dominance over the market, the carrier has focussed and invested heavily in bringing plenty of additional extras, also known as “perks”, to its plans – stuff like Apple services and free subscriptions.

But what is the best Verizon unlimited plan? Which is the most cost-effective? And which plan should you go for with your new phone? In this post, we’ll cover ALL of Verizon’s current unlimited plans, detail what you get, how they’re different, and, in the end, help you draw a conclusion about which is the best Verizon unlimited plan for you.

Verizon’s Unlimited Plans

As of right now, Verizon offers several unlimited plans, including its new iPhone-specific One Unlimited For iPhone plan which is more or less identical to its 5G Get More plan except it focuses solely on Apple services as opposed to things like Disney and Google services.

5G Start Plan

Verizon’s 5G Start plan is its entry-level unlimited plan. Prices start from just $70 per month and for that you get unlimited data and 5GB of premium mobile hotspot data. You also have the option to get a free six-month trial of the following subscriptions: Disney+, Discovery+, Apple Arcade, Google Play Pass, and Apple Music.

Being the cheapest unlimited plan, 5G Start is a great option if all you need is unlimited data and not much else. This is the most basic plan Verizon offers and it is aimed at users that do not want to pay more than they need to for data.

It doesn’t come with any fancy extras per se, save for trail subscriptions with some third-party services, and instead focuses on data and, importantly making it accessible. If you’re looking to cut your monthly phone costs, this is the plan you want to be going with – it delivers great value for money.

This plan runs on Verizon’s 5G Nationwide network which is reliable and fast but it is not as fast as its newer 5G Ultra Wideband network that its more expensive plans run on. If you want the fastest possible 5G speeds, you’ll want to look at the plans below…

Verizon 5G Start Plan Verizon's 5G Start plan is its entry-level unlimited plan and it comes with unlimited data and 5GB of premium mobile hotspot data. You also have the option to get a free six-month trial of the following subscriptions: Disney+, Discovery+, Apple Arcade, Google Play Pass, and Apple Music.

Pros: Unlimited Data

Unlimited Data Free Six Month Trials For Disney+, Discovery+, Apple Arcade, Google Play Pass, Apple Music

Free Six Month Trials For Disney+, Discovery+, Apple Arcade, Google Play Pass, Apple Music 5GB Mobile Hotspot

5GB Mobile Hotspot Limited To 5G Nationwide Network

5G Do More Plan

The 5G Do More plan is Verizon’s intermediate plan. It picks up where the 5G Start plan left off, adding in additional features and services like 50GB of premium network access, and 25GB of mobile hotspot data per month, and it automatically gets you access to a 50% discount on Verizon’s Home Internet services.

The 5G Do More plan also runs on Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network which is up to 10x faster than its standard 5G Nationwide network that you get on its 5G Start plan.

The 5G Do More plan also comes with lots of additional extras, including all the same streaming packages as the 5G Start plan, plus 1 travel pass per day per month and 600GB of Verizon Cloud storage.

You’re also automatically eligible to save 50% on select smartwatches, tablets, and other peripheral devices sold in the Verizon store on this plan.

Prices for this plan start from $70 p/m.

Verizon 5G Do More The 5G Do More plan is Verizon's intermediate plan. 50GB of premium network access, 25GB of mobile hotspot data per month, and it runs on Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network which is up to 10x faster than its standard 5G Nationwide network. It also comes with plenty of perks – see below:

Unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband Data 50GB Premiumn Network Access

50GB Premiumn Network Access 25GB Mobile Hotspot Data

25GB Mobile Hotspot Data 1x TravelPass Day Per Month

1x TravelPass Day Per Month 600GB Verizon Cloud Storage

600GB Verizon Cloud Storage 50% OFF Select Watches, Tablets & Accessories

5G Play More Plan

This plan is very similar to the 5G Do More plan, although, as the name suggests, it is aimed at those that like to game. On this plan, you get free subscription options for Disney, HULU, and ESPN, as well as free access to either Google Play Pass and/or Apple Arcade.

All the other stuff is exactly the same as Verizon’s 5G Do More, meaning you get 50GB of premium network access, and 25GB of mobile hotspot data per month, and it automatically gets you access to a 50% discount on Verizon’s Home Internet services.

If you like to watch a lot of content via streaming platforms and you regularly play games on your phone, and you want access to the fastest possible 5G speeds, this is the plan to go for.

Prices start from $80 p/m.

Verizon 5G Play More You get 50GB of premium network access, and 25GB of mobile hotspot data per month, and it automatically gets you access to a 50% discount on Verizon's Home Internet services, as well as free access to Disney, HULU, and ESPN, and either Google Play Pass and/or Apple Arcade.

Unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband Data 50GB Premium Network Access

50GB Premium Network Access 25GB Mobile Hotspot Data

25GB Mobile Hotspot Data Free HULU, Disney, ESPN

Free HULU, Disney, ESPN Free Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass

5G Get More Plan

Verizon’s 5G Get More plan is essentially its flagship unlimited plan. You get unlimited premium network access, 50GB of mobile hotspot data, one travel pass per day per month, 600GB of Verizon Cloud Storage, and 50% discounts for Verizon Home Internet services.

This plan starts at $90 p/m.

On top of this, you also get free access to the following services and streaming apps:

HULU

Disney+

ESPN

Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass

Apple Music

If you go for this plan, you can leverage Verizon’s trade-in program too, and get up to $800 off a new phone. If you have an eligible phone – like an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 – you could effectively get an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro for free.

Verizon 5G Get More Plan From $90 p/m Verizon's 5G Get More plan is essentially its flagship unlimited plan. You get unlimited premium network access, 50GB of mobile hotspot data, one travel pass per day per month, 600GB of Verizon Cloud Storage, and 50% discounts for Verizon Home Internet services.

Pros: Unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband Data

Unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband Data Unlimited Premiumn Network Access

Unlimited Premiumn Network Access 50GB Mobile Hotspot Data

50GB Mobile Hotspot Data 600GB Verizon Cloud Storage

600GB Verizon Cloud Storage Free HULU, Disney, ESPN

Free HULU, Disney, ESPN Free Apple Music / Arcade

One Unlimited For iPhone Plan

The newly launched One Unlimited for iPhone plan is designed with iPhone users in mind, as the name suggests. It is basically the same deal as Verizon’s 5G Get More plan but instead of Disney and Google services, the focus is on Apple-specific services and platforms.

With Verizon’s One Unlimited For iPhone plan you get unlimited premium network access, 50GB of mobile hotspot data, one travel pass per day per month, 600GB of Verizon Cloud Storage, and 50% discounts for Verizon Home Internet services, as well as free access to the following Apple services:

Apple Music

Apple Arcade

200GB of iCloud Storage

Apple TV+

If you have an iPhone or know that you’re going to be getting an iPhone, this plan is probably well worth a look. You’ll get everything you need to run your iPhone as it was intended. You will also save around $50 a month by not having to pay for Apple TV+, Apple Music, and Apple Arcade.

Verizon's One Unlimited For iPhone Plan Verizon's One Unlimited For iPhone plan gets you Apple's Apple One Family for free, snagging you free access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud (200GB of storage). You also get unlimited data, unlimited calls and texts, and free calls to Canada and Mexico.

Free Access To Apple TV+, Arcade, iCloud, And Apple Music Unlimited Data

Unlimited Data Unlimited Calls & Texts

Unlimited Calls & Texts Access To Exclusive Discounts

Access To Exclusive Discounts Free Calls To Mexico & Canada

Verizon Unlimited Plan Comparison Table

What is Verizon’s Premium Network Access?

Verizon’s more expensive unlimited plans include premium network access, but what exactly does this mean? Essentially, with premium network access, you will get priority on the network when it is congested. This means, that while other peoples’ data speeds will slow down, yours will remain constant and fast.

Network congestion, especially in heavily or densely populated areas, is a real issue. Your apps loads slower, web pages take time to load up, and your phone generally grinds to a standstill. With premium network access, you effectively get around this by getting priority over those that have not paid for premium network access.

The following Verizon plans include premium network access: 5G Do More, 5G Play More, One Unlimited For iPhone, and 5G Get More.

Only Verizon’s 5G Get More plan comes with unlimited premium network access, while its Play More and Get More plans are limited to 50GB per month. For the most part, 50GB of premium network access a month should be more than enough for the average user.

But if you live in a city or a major town, going with the 5G Get More plan ensures you’re 100% covered all the time and will never experience slow data on your phone.

Which is Best For Me?

Obviously, the best Verizon unlimited plan for you will depend entirely on your own personal needs and, more importantly, your monthly budget. If all you need is unlimited data – and you don’t mind running on Verizon’s slower 5G network – the 5G Start plan is perfectly fine.

You’ll get 5G data and LTE coverage pretty much wherever you go; Verizon’s US coverage is exceptional these days. You’ll get plenty of perks on this plan too, potentially saving you extra money on subscriptions with six-month trials for Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and Discovery+.

However, you do not get any premium network access, there is very limited mobile hotspot allowances, and the plan is not eligible for Verizon’s phone trade-in scheme either – and that is significant if you’re looking to save some cash on a new iPhone.

The best unlimited plans at Verizon are either 5G Play More or 5G Get More. With these plans you get:

Premium Network Access

50GB or 25GB of mobile hotspot data

Free access to HULU, Disney, ESPN

Free Apple Arcade, Google Play Pass

Exclusive Discounts on Products

5G Get More is the flagship and, therefore, the most expensive unlimited plan. It costs $90 a month but for that, you get a lot of perks and unlimited premium network access.

With 5G Play More, prices start from $80 p/m, you get essentially the same deal as 5G Get More just in smaller quantities, so you get 50GB of premium network access (not unlimited), 25GB of mobile hotspot data (not 50GB), and free access to things like HULU, Disney, ESPN, Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass.

For just $10 extra, I’d argue it is probably worth going with 5G Get More – you’ll get unlimited premium network access and LOADS of perks. I think this is well worth the extra $10 a month, especially if you live in a city because in densely populated places premium network access really does pay for itself.

Which Verizon Plan is Best For iPhone?

The best Verizon unlimited plan for iPhone is probably the newly launched One Unlimited For iPhone plan because it is geared solely towards Apple’s ecosystem giving you free access to Apple Music, Apple Arcade, 200GB of iCloud storage, and a free subscription to Apple TV+.

The only potential downside to this is that, while these subscriptions are certainly useful on iPhone, streaming platforms like Disney+ and HULU are far better value than Apple TV+. And if you’re already subscribed to Spotify or Amazon Music, for instance, you don’t really need Apple Music. And iCloud storage is dirt cheap these days as well, negating much of the plan’s unique selling points.

If you’d prefer to have access to things like HULU, ESPN, and Disney+ over Apple TV+, you’ll definitely want to go with Verizon’s 5G Get More plan instead – it comes with all the same data and access privileges but isn’t solely focused on Apple services as its perks. Although the Get More plan does come with Apple Music too.

How To Save Money on Verizon Unlimited Plans

Of course, $80 a month for an unlimited plan isn’t exactly cheap. Nor is $70 for Verizon’s cheapest unlimited plan, its 5G Start. But you can get these prices down pretty dramatically by adding in additional lines for family members.

For instance, if you add 3 additional lines to the 5G Get More plan, the monthly cost comes down to $65 per month and the 5G Start drops to $45 per month. The more lines you add, the cheaper the plans cost. This applies to the new One Unlimited For iPhone plan too.

Here’s a breakdown of the potential savings you can make when you add in more lines on Verizon’s 5G Get More and One Unlimited For iPhone plan:

1 Line – $90 p/m

2 Lines – $75 p/m

3 Lines – $60 p/m

4 Lines – $50 p/m

5 Lines – $45 p/m

Best Verizon Unlimited Plans – An Overview

