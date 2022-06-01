Is the OPPO Find X5 Pro worth buying in 2022? Let’s take a detailed look at its specs, performance, and all the latest reviews for the handset to find out…

OPPO has been pumping out some excellent hardware in the last few years. In fact, as brands go, OPPO is one of the most innovative in the mobile market today. It was the first to use a pop-up, shark fin-style cameras, its industrial design is always on point, and it has created one of the most useable Android UXs on the market. All good stuff.

All of these factors, combined with the company’s excellent marketing, have secured it a place at the big boy’s table. OPPO now sits just behind Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi in the market share stakes, controlling between 8% and 9% of the market. Not bad for a phone brand that most people I know have never heard of.

OPPO’s latest phone, the OPPO Find X5 Pro, picks up where its predecessor left off, adding in a new CPU, a new camera module, improved internal spec, and a refined design that, like its predecessor, is uniquely different from the slab-like style of 99.9% of the phones that are popular and selling well today.

OPPO likes to do things a little differently, and its focus on “thinking different” and not just copying Apple and/or Samsung is what sets it apart from the rest of the Chinese OEMs currently dominating the mobile space. And this applies not only to the ways it designs its phones but also to the software that runs on them.

Basically, this phone is one of the strongest Android flagships on the market right now, whichever way you slice it. It has good looks, masses of power, a killer camera module, and excellent all-around performance. Let’s now take a look at the OPPO Find X5 Pro’s specs to see what we’re dealing with. After this, we’ll do a deep dive into the specs and hardware, analyze what they mean, and then look at some reviews of the OPPO Find X5 Pro.

OPPO Find X5 Pro Specs Dimensions: 163.7 x 73.9 x 8.5

Screen Size: 6.7in

Screen Type: LTPO2 AMOLED, 120Hz

CPU: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

RAM: 8GB or 12GB

Battery: 5000mAh + 80W Fast Charge

Camera: 50MP (Wide) + 50MP (Ultra Wide) + 13MP (Telephoto)

Headphone Jack: No

5G: Yes

Storage: 128GB or 256GB

SD Card Support: No

Colors: Ceramic Black, Ceramic White, Blue (eco leather)

Specs & Design Analysis

The OPPO Find X5 Pro has a triple lens camera module fronted by a 50MP wide lens and backed up by a 13MP telephoto lens and a 50MP ultrawide lens. On top of this, the camera module is uses Hasselblad Color Calibration for improved processing and better-looking pictures. Again, OPPO has spared no expense with this camera.

As for the design of the OPPO Find X5 Pro, it runs an expansive 6.7in LTPO2 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support, making it great for both gaming and streaming stuff via Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, and Sky Go. It is a big phone but, thanks to its rather unique design and styling, it does sit comfortably in your hand. The back panel on the phone is made from ceramic and, in true OPPO style, there is a leather-backed model too.

If you can stomach the price tag – £1,039.45 / €1,183.39 / $849.98 – you're going to be picking yourself a killer, unique-looking flagship Android phone with one of the best cameras and UX designs on the market

There’s no SD support, but the OPPO Find X5 Pro runs the latest and greatest Qualcomm chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, alongside either 8GB or 12GB of RAM. You have Android 12 at the phone’s core with OPPO’s excellent ColorOS 12.12 layered on top. And unlike most Chinese phone UXs, ColorOS is actually a brilliantly executed, well-thought-out, and pleasant-to-use Android skin. I’m a big fan.

What this means, effectively, is that when it comes to overall performance and the camera department, you’re not missing out on anything – OPPO has thrown the kitchen sink at this phone. From the design of the back panel to the phone’s display and camera, everything is there to boost performance, improve user experience, and make doing whatever you like as enjoyable as possible.

Oh, and unlike the Xiaomi 12 Pro, the OPPO Find X5 Pro actually has an official IP rating. Like Samsung’s Galaxy S22 and Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max, it comes with an IP68 water and dust rating. This means it can basically survive for hours underwater, so feel free to take the phone everywhere with you – even if you’re going rafting or just taking a bath.

With battery life, things are just as you’d expect – excellent across the board. The OPPO Find X5 Pro ships with a 5000mAh battery and it’ll also do 80W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse charging. With overall battery performance, the OPPO Find X5 Pro is currently one of the best in the business with well above average battery performance (even with heavy usage). Add in its fast charging capabilities and your battery worries are essentially non-existent.

That’s my hot-take on the OPPO Find X5 Pro. Now, let’s take a look at what other reviewers thought about the phone. By viewing a cross section of reviews, you’ll be able to build a better idea about whether or not the OPPO Find X5 Pro is the phone for you. And this, in turn, makes it easier for you to decide whether or not you’re going to buy this phone over, say, the Pixel 6 Pro, Galaxy S22 Ultra, or Xiaomi 12 Pro.

OPPO Find X5 Pro Reviews

In a lot of ways, the Find X5 Pro builds on the aspects that its predecessor did really well. The ceramic back design might be the main feature that attracts your attention, but it’s the everyday speed and effortlessness in which this handset accomplishes tasks, plus the long battery life that’ll keep you coming back. While we found the camera app experience a little frustrating, and images a tad over-processed, the Find X5 Pro otherwise does very little wrong. Even its blend of Oppo-standard software features with Google’s Android 12 additions is well considered, adding plenty to the experience, without getting too complicated or cumbersome. In short: the Oppo Find X5 Pro is a stunning device, one you should definitely consider high up your flagship shopping list. If a handset this good had a Samsung label stamped on it, it’d sell like hotcakes. Pocket-Lint

The Oppo Find X5 Pro is beautiful, powerful phone that delivers just about everywhere it counts. Compared to other recent flagships, this feels like an all-rounder: you get an excellent display, strong performance, decent battery and charging, and a powerful camera – all wrapped in a fairly interesting design. Outside of that aesthetic I’m not sure there’s a single area that the Find X5 Pro is the absolute best of any phone out there, so if you have specific priorities you may find that some rivals give you more of that you want. But few nail just about every aspect of the phone the way that Oppo has here, which could give the Find X5 Pro more wide-ranging appeal. Tech Advisor

The Oppo Find X5 Pro is, generally, an impressive flagship phone with an attractive display, powerful processor, excellent main camera and fast charging capabilities. It even excels in some areas where flagships can be spotty, like in the battery and software departments. However, the X5 Pro isn’t a perfect phone: the camera zoom is weak and this updated Oppo is missing the X3 Pro’s fantastic microscope camera. Tech Radar

With a strong camera, lovely display and charging speeds that make me worry less about overall battery life, the Find X5 Pro is a great choice. But for me, the design is a downgrade over the Find X3 Pro. The overly shiny rear is such an odd choice that I don’t think it works – although judging by the generally favourable opinion towards it from others I am probably just in the minority. Better zoom and slightly more stable software would be my only other notable requests on how this big Android phone could be improved. The Oppo Find X5 Pro is a strong rival to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and it should stand out as one of the best phones of the year. Trusted Reviews

The Oppo Find X5 Pro is a bit of a beauty. Just like its predecessor, it’s a stunning piece of hardware, with top-end componentry and great battery life. But perhaps the best thing is the price: at £1,049, Oppo is undercutting the Galaxy S22 Ultra, so it’s definitely on to a winner. However, if you can stomach the extra £100, it still might be worth buying the S22 Ultra in my view. It might not look as eye-catching, but performance is just as swift, the zoomed images are superior and it also comes with a bundled stylus. Samsung’s high-priced flagship might just about edge it, but the Find X5 Pro follows behind at a (very) close second. Expert Reviews

Is The OPPO Find X5 Pro Worth It?

With its market-leading battery life, insanely capable camera, stunning screen technology, and its overall badass design language, I think the OPPO Find X5 Pro is well worth it in 2022 – even when compared to phones like the Pixel 6 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra. As flagships go, it has essentially everything you’ll ever need and/or want from a phone, and plenty more besides (like its dedicated Hasselblad Color Calibration).

The design is unique enough to stand out from the crowd. It runs the latest and greatest chipset from Qualcomm. It has 5G, fast charging abilities, both wired and wireless, and it has plenty of internal storage, starting at 256GB and topping out at 512GB. Add in the option for 12GB of RAM and its gimbal-powered 50MP sensor and you’re looking at one of the most aggressively appointed phones on the market right now.

If you can stomach the price tag – £1,039.45 / €1,183.39 / $849.98 – you’re going to be picking yourself a killer, unique-looking flagship Android phone with one of the best cameras and UX designs on the market. Oh, and like Google and Samsung, the OPPO Find X5 Pro will get three years’ worth of Android updates and four years of security support. Not too shabby.

