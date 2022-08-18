The Garmin Forerunner 955 is the latest addition to Garmin’s brilliant Forerunner series. But is it any good and what kind of updates does it have? Let’s dig in and find out…

If you’re a serious runner, you probably either A) already own a Garmin watch or B) are giving serious thought to getting one. You can track and monitor your runs with most smartwatches these days, including the Apple Watch, but all Wear OS and Tizen OS watches, as well as Apple’s uber-popular Watch, pale in comparison to what Garmin watches do.

Garmin watches like the Garmin Forerunner 955 are smartwatches, they’ll pull information from your phone, things like notifications and whatnot, but this isn’t what they’re about or what they were designed to do. No, Garmin watches are designed to track and generate detailed data about your workouts. And this is why most professionals use them.

Garmin Forerunner 955: A Quick Overview

The Garmin Forerunner 955 picks up where its predecessor left off, adding in a touchscreen (handy), a solar option, new training insights, HRV Status, and Training Status, which make it feel every bit the successor model. It even looks and feels better, thanks to some slight tweaks in the design department.

Garmin hasn’t done anything too crazy with the design; the watch itself is slightly heavier and thicker but also smaller. It also now has a touchscreen which makes it all the easier to interact with when you’re on the move. It still retains the same button layout as the 945, however, and the touchscreen, for the most part, works great.

The Garmin Forerunner 955 also comes packed with a bunch of new software aspects that are not available on any other Garmin watches. And these are as follows:

HRV Status

Training Readiness

Native running power

Acute Load

The addition of the Solar variant too is a nice touch. This version is, of course, more expensive but if you live in a sunny region – somewhere like California or Spain – it might be worth the investment as it does make a pretty sizeable difference to battery life, meaning the watch spends more time on your wrist monitoring stuff than charging.

Whichever model you go for, battery life is very respectable on the Garmin Forerunner 955, as you can see below :

Smartwatch mode, standard model: 15 days

Smartwatch mode, Solar model: 20 days

All Systems GNSS mode + Multi-Band: Up to 20 hours

All-Systems GNSS mode + Multi-Band + music: Up to 8.5 hours

Again, Garmin doesn’t tend to miss a beat when it comes to updating its more expensive watches, and the Garmin Forerunner 955 is a testament to that fact. It looks better, it has incredible tracking and monitoring features, its heart rate monitor is incredibly accurate, and it now has a touchscreen and a very decent battery life.

And the best part of ALL this? The Garmin Forerunner 955 base model is now cheaper than its predecessor. Amazing, right? When most “big tech” companies are using the excuse of inflation to actively dick you out of hundreds of extra dollars or pound coins, while still making record profits, Garmin has gone and done us all a solid and reduced the price of its entry-level Garmin Forerunner 955 watch. Classy stuff.

Garmin Forerunner 955 Reviews

Is The Garmin Forerunner 955 Worth It?

The Garmin Forerunner 955 is not a cheap watch, but then, neither is an Apple Watch or the Galaxy Watch 5.

Suppose you’re a serious runner and your current watch is getting a little long in the tooth. In that case, the Garmin Forerunner 955 could well be the upgrade you’ve been looking for – as running watches go, it is damn near flawless in its overall performance and execution.

Add in stuff like its super-accurate heart rate monitoring, myriad new tracking and assessment modes, and you’ve basically got an Olympian’s set of data points accessible on your phone inside Garmin Connect.

I’m a huge fan of Garmin watches, both for tracking my weekly miles, and keeping tabs on my heart rate, sleep quality, and overall stress levels throughout the day. I’m honestly so plugged into my Fenix 7 that I could not imagine doing anything without it.

Garmin’s higher-end watches also help you improve as a runner, either through its Suggested Workouts, whereby its algorithm creates daily workouts based on your previous run and your overall fitness and stress levels, or through its new features like HRV Status and Training Readiness.

Basically, if you follow your watch’s guidance you’ll never over-train or push yourself too hard. Take me, for instance, I’m not a good runner. But I do run, usually without anything resembling a plan. I just go out three or four times a week and do as many miles as I can.

But when I got my Fenix 7, I started using Garmin’s Today’s Suggestion for my runs. I’ve been doing this for a month now and through a variety of tempo, base, and sprint training sessions, I’ve logged new personal bests and got faster than I could ever have imagined.

If you’re looking for a newer version or your current fitness tracker, or you want to join the rest of us that already use Garmin watches, then the Garmin Forerunner 955 really is a great place to start – it is basically the pinnacle of what Garmin is all about.

