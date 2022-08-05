Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Specs & Battery Life: BIG UPDATES…

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro represents the biggest shake-up to Samsung’s wearables in YEARS with killer new specs and immense battery life – here’s what you need to know…

The Apple Watch is very, very good at what it does. What it does well, it does brilliantly. But its battery life, for want of a better word, is utterly terrible. After all these generations, you’d think Apple would have figured out a way to make its battery life better.

But, no – the Apple Watch, for all its unique brilliance, still requires that you charge it up once a day.

And this, for many, is the #1 reason to NOT use an Apple Watch. I run an iPhone, have done for years, but I’ve never bought or used an Apple Watch, outside of testing them, for this exact reason. Instead, I use a Garmin Watch – the Fenix 6 and, currently, the Fenix 7.

Enter The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro…

Samsung’s approach to its smartwatches is pretty exemplary; if you’re not running an Apple Watch or something from Garmin, chances are you have a Samsung Galaxy wearable of some sort, most likely one of the company’s Tizen-powered units.

For fitness tracking and overall smart features, Samsung’s Galaxy watches are bloody good, always have been – especially when compared to their Wear OS-powered competitors. We all know Google and Samsung are now in cahoots with the sole purpose of closing the gap with Apple.

And up until recently, it was unclear how the two mega corporations planned on doing that. But now we know: they’re going to do it with the hugely impressive-sounding Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

What’s so special about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro? Let’s dive in…

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Specs

According to multiple leaks, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will be a big watch – there’ll only be on 45mm model – and it will feature a titanium body complete with a 1.36 AMOLED display with a resolution of 450 x 450 pixels.

Inside, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will run Samsung’s new Exynos W920 chipset which, interestingly, is the same chipset that powers its Galaxy Watch 4. Not to worry, though, this chip is very powerful, more than you’ll ever need for a smartwatch.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will also ship with 16GB of internal storage and LTE variants of the watch will come with support for eSIM too. The watch itself will be powered by Google’s Wear OS platform.

Battery Life – Up To 80 Hours!?

The big news, however, relates to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro’s battery. According to the leaked information, it will run a 590mAh battery that will deliver 80 hours of battery life from a single charge which, if true, positively DWARFS what the Apple Watch can do (around 20 hours).

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Price

Big features, massive updates, and changes to build materials to make the watch more robust and better looking don’t come cheap, however. The price of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is said to be around $469 / £469 which makes it considerably more expensive than Samsung’s previous smartwatches.

But for 80 hours of battery life? I think that is a price some will almost certainly be willing to pay, especially if Samsung can really bulk out the watch’s fitness and sports tracking capabilities. If it can do this, I might be tempted to finally ditch my Garmin watch.

