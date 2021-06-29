How To Install Garmin Express on Mac – The Ultimate Guide

Garmin Express is an essential tool for maintaining your Garmin watch. It syncs with Garmin Connect, checks for updates, syncs data, and much more besides. Here’s how you download it on Mac

If you’re using a Garmin watch and you aren’t running Garmin Express on your Mac, you’re missing out.

Garmin Express lets you manage your watch’s data, update its software, sync maps, and much more besides.

In this guide, we’ll show you how to install Garmin Express on Mac. It’s really simple.

And once you have the software installed, you’ll be able to unlock loads of functionality and access your data on a bigger screen.

How To Download Garmin Express on Mac

Go To Garmin Express Page > Click DOWNLOAD FOR MAC

Open The GarminExpress.dmg File

Double-Click INSTALL GARMIN EXPRESS Icon

Click Continue on The Next Several Windows

Click AGREE on Terms & Conditions Window

Next, Click INSTALL

You’ll Now Be Prompted To Enter Your Mac’s Login Details

Enter Your Login Details and Click INSTALL SOFTWARE

Garmin Express Will Be Added To Your Applications Folder

Click The Icon To Open Garmin Express

And that’s it, Garmin Express is now installed on your Mac. Please note, the above method for installing Garmin Express works on MacBooks and iMacs, including Apple’s new M1 iMacs and MacBooks.

You can now manage multiple or singular Garmin devices from your Mac. If you haven’t added a Garmin product to Garmin Express, doing so is easy – just follow the steps listed below.

How To Add Devices In Garmin Express

Open Garmin Express > Connect New Device or ANT Stick To Mac

Click ADD DEVICE

Then, Follow The On-Screen Prompts To Add The New Device

Please note that the Forerunner 310XT/405/405CX/410/610/910XT, Garmin Swim, vivofit, vivofit 2/3/4, and vivomove require an ANT stick to connect to Garmin Express.

What is An ANT Stick?

The ANT stick is a USB drive that allows you to take data from your Garmin watch and import it to your Mac and/or PC.

The ANT stick remains in one of your Mac’s USB slots at all times. As soon as your watch is in range, it will sync and pull data from your Watch or other Garmin product into Garmin Express.

Why do I need an ANT Stick? A lot of computers, Macs included, do not support the ANT protocol natively, hence the need for the USB dongle which acts as an external receiver.

Similarly, some Garmin watches do not support Bluetooth, so getting data off of them requires the ANT protocol. I listed the Garmin watches that require an ANT Stick above.

Once you open Garmin Express, the ANT Stick will start downloading the data onto your computer, so you can access and view it inside Garmin Express.

What Does Garmin Express Include?

Garmin Express is like your central management point for all your Garmin products. You use Garmin Express to manage, update, and sync data from your Garmin watch to your Mac.

Here’s a breakdown of Garmin Express’ features:

Update Maps – Maps constantly change and are updated. With Garmin Express, you can ensure that all of your maps are 100% up to date, including new streets, new areas, and new points of interest.

Maps constantly change and are updated. With Garmin Express, you can ensure that all of your maps are 100% up to date, including new streets, new areas, and new points of interest. Update Software – Software updates for Garmin products drop regularly, adding in new features and abilities. With Garmin Express, you can manage and roll out updates to your Garmin from one place.

Software updates for Garmin products drop regularly, adding in new features and abilities. With Garmin Express, you can manage and roll out Update Marine Charts – You can download the latest and most up-to-date marine charts via Garmin Express. This is super useful for mariners, as the charts can change dramatically on a month-by-month basis.

This is super useful for mariners, as the charts can change dramatically on a month-by-month basis. Golf Course Updates – Get the latest gold course updates as they happen, and then send them straight to your Garmin watch.

Get the latest gold course updates as they happen, and then send them straight to your Garmin watch. Sync With Connect – Garmin Express makes uploading your data – runs, walks, golf sessions, cycling – to Garmin Connect super simple. You can then view the data on your Mac or via the iPhone or Android phone app.

Wrapping Up…

And that’s just about everything you need to know about Garmin Express, including what it does, how you install it, and which Garmin watches require ANT sticks to connect to it.

As I noted in the intro, Garmin Express is an essential tool for maintaining your Garmin watch. With it installed on your Mac, you can manage updates, get map updates, and quickly synch your workout data with Garmin Connect.

Me? I love viewing my workout data on the big screen; I just find it way more engaging and useful. I can see more stuff on one screen and this makes assessing my workouts easier.

