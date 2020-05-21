The Garmin quatix 6X Solar has just been announced and, unlike every other smartwatch on the planet, this wearable features solar charging…

The Garmin quatix 6X Solar is official and, like the Garmin’s fēnix 6X Pro Solar, it is designed with activity in mind – on land or water. But mostly water. This watch is perfect for sailors and mariners. In fact, it is potentially the best smartwatch for sailing ever created.

Garmin says this smartwatch is designed especially for boating, fishing, and sailing, as well as things like running and hiking.

But its main unique selling point is the fact that it features solar charging which can extend its 21-day battery life to 24 days. Ideal if you get lost at sea. It’s also fully compatible with Garmin’s chartplotters as well as other sailing-oriented services (more on that below).

Save

Supported Marine Products:

GPSMAP® 7×2/9×2/12×2 Plus

GPSMAP 10×2/12×2

GPSMAP 74/7600

GPSMAP 84/8600

GHC™ 20

GNX™ Wind

GNT 10

You can also pair the Garmin quatix 6X Solar with a ship’s onboard equipment for easy access to data on your wrist. The Garmin quatix 6X Solar will also monitor your heart rate, track blood oxygen saturation, and also sleep patterns. Basically, it does a lot of cool stuff.

If you own a boat or sail, this is literally the #1 smartwatch in town right now.

“We’re excited to introduce solar charging into the new quatix 6 series, giving users everything they’ve come to know and love from this sophisticated and connected marine smartwatch series, now with even longer battery life performance,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales.

Save

“Because of its unique power-replenishing technology, the quatix 6X Solar gives mariners more on-wrist time to enjoy their favorite activities both on the water and on land.”

The Garmin quatix 6X Solar features full support for calls, incoming texts, and notifications. And, as you can see in the image below, it’s a very handsome looking device too; it’s more Tag than Apple Watch, and that’s totally fine in my book.

Garmin quatix 6X Sola Features:

Built-in activity profiles and performance metrics for paddle boarding, kayaking, canoeing, skiing, and golf just to name a few

Battery performance of up to 21 days in smartwatch mode, and up to 24 days with solar charging, with a new customizable Power Manager, so users can extend battery life on the fly

Connectivity with compatible Garmin chartplotters and other marine electronics for autopilot control, data streaming, SailAssist race assistance, Fusion-Link entertainment control and more

Full connectivity, including alerts for incoming calls, texts, and notifications, as well as Garmin Pay and music storage

The full Garmin range of lifestyle metrics, including Body Battery, sleep tracking, stress tracking and more

The Garmin quatix 6X Solar is now available; prices start from $999.99/£999.99

RELATED: