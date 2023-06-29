OPPO Find N2 Price: How Much Does It Cost? 

Pin

Impossible to buy in the US and UK, the OPPO Find N2 has been lauded as one of the best foldable phones on the market. But how much does it cost?

The OPPO Find N2 is a truly brilliant device. It is, perhaps, one of the first truly accessible foldable phones that packs in a brilliant, lightweight design, very impressive specs, and a rock-solid camera, as you’d expect from OPPO.

But, as always, there’s a catch: the OPPO Find N2 is not available to buy in the USA or the UK officially. Yes, you can get it as an import but doing so comes with its own set of caveats and limitations. As of right now, the OPPO Find N2 is ONLY available in China.

Most foldables, meaning those from Samsung and Google, are costly affairs. You’re looking at well over $1000 for either of Google or Samsung’s latest foldable smartphones. But what about the OPPO Find N2? How does its price compare? Let’s investigate and find out…

OPPO Find N2 Price Here’s a quick breakdown of the OPPO Find N2 price for different regions around the globe. Please note: this is based on import RRPs, not the official price of the OPPO Find N2 in China where it costs 7,999 yuan (or, around $1,145). In the US, there is an import option for the OPPO Find N2 with prices starting at $1299. In the UK, you’ll pay anywhere from £950 to £1100 for the phone. But, again, these prices are based on importers’ RRP. No networks and/or carriers in the UK or USA carry the Find N2.

Should You Import The OPPO Find N2?

Pin

As with most things, importing products that aren’t available in your region comes with a raft of caveats. With phones, this raft is even larger. You have plenty of factors to consider such as whether or not the phone supports carrier bands in your country.

If you pay $1299 for the OPPO Find N2, wait weeks for it to arrive, and then find out that it is isn’t compatible with any carrier bands in your country, you’re basically screwed. And good luck getting your money back from the importer.

For this reason, we don’t tend to recommend importing phones that are not available in your region.

Of course, it is possible to find a carrier that supports the OPPO Find N2. But support is not guaranteed, things can – and usually do – go wrong and you won’t have any fallback, meaning no support from the carrier, and the retailer you bought the phone from will be of no help whatsoever.

Basically, it is pretty risky.

Wrapping Up & Final Thoughts

Pin

The OPPO Find N2 is an awesome phone, one of the most appealing foldable phones on the market right now. Whichever way you slice it, the phone ticks a lot of boxes. It’s even priced aggressively. But in order to access any of these benefits and use the phone as it was designed to be used, you need to live in China.

Is that fair? No, not at all. But sadly, this is the way OPPO currently runs its phone business. And I don’t see it changing any time soon, so if you’re in the US you’re basically bang outta luck when it comes to less-expensive foldable Android phones.

OPPO doesn’t even consider the US market a viable option right now, either. Back in 2019, OPPO execs discussed why it has yet to launch properly in the US market, citing things like massive barriers to entry, too much red tape, and huge set up costs to name just a few.

This is why the bulk of OPPO’s marketing and sales efforts are focused inside Asia, India, Europe, and the UK. It knows these markets better, has better distribution partners, and has developed relationships with networks and carriers in these places.