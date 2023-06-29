OPPO Find N2 Features: What Makes This Foldable So Special?

Pin

The OPPO Find N2 is a brilliant phone that is universally loved by tech fans and critics alike. But what makes it so good? Let’s take a look at what the OPPO Find N2 features and find out…

The OPPO Find N2 is veritable beast. From its design to its choice of specs and hardware, OPPO literally smashed it outta the park with this phone.

For 99.9% of people reading this, however, the OPPO Find N2 is completely unobtainable. The phone launched in late-2022 but is currently only available in China and, for reasons already outlined, OPPO has no plans on changing this any time soon.

You can import that OPPO Find N2, of course, and there are some carriers in the US that, theoretically, support the OPPO Find N2’s bands, so you could run on certain 4G and 5G networks. But this method of acquisition is inherently risky and not worth it for most people.

But why is the OPPO Find N2 so popular? What makes it so much better and/or different from other, readily available foldable phones in the US? Let’s take a deep-dive on the OPPO Find N2’s features and find out what makes this foldable phone the current darling of the smartphone market…

OPPO Find N2 Features Pin A Design that Stands Out The OPPO Find N2 is a masterpiece of design, tailored for those who desire the unique combination of style and functionality. Here’s a detailed look at its build: Dimensions : The phone measures 132.2 x 140.5 x 7.4 mm when fully unfolded, perfect for multimedia enjoyment. In its compact, folded state, it becomes 132.2 x 72.6 x 14.6 mm, ideal for one-handed use.

: The phone measures 132.2 x 140.5 x 7.4 mm when fully unfolded, perfect for multimedia enjoyment. In its compact, folded state, it becomes 132.2 x 72.6 x 14.6 mm, ideal for one-handed use. Weight : The Find N2 sits comfortably in your hand, weighing between 233 g and 237 g (around 8.22 oz).

: The Find N2 sits comfortably in your hand, weighing between 233 g and 237 g (around 8.22 oz). Build : With a premium build quality that includes Gorilla Glass Victus on the folded glass front, a plastic front when unfolded, a Gorilla Glass Victus or eco-leather back, and an aluminum frame, the phone is well-equipped to handle daily wear and tear.

: With a premium build quality that includes Gorilla Glass Victus on the folded glass front, a plastic front when unfolded, a Gorilla Glass Victus or eco-leather back, and an aluminum frame, the phone is well-equipped to handle daily wear and tear. SIM: The phone supports dual Nano-SIM with dual standby and has added stylus support, making it versatile for different user needs. Display Worthy of Applause The display of the Find N2 is nothing short of stunning. With its foldable LTPO AMOLED technology, the display features: Main Display : At 7.1 inches, with a ~87.3% screen-to-body ratio, it offers immersive viewing experiences. The resolution stands at 1792 x 1920 pixels (~370 ppi density) ensuring vivid and crisp visuals.

: At 7.1 inches, with a ~87.3% screen-to-body ratio, it offers immersive viewing experiences. The resolution stands at 1792 x 1920 pixels (~370 ppi density) ensuring vivid and crisp visuals. Cover Display: The 5.54-inch cover display comes with 1080 x 2120 pixels resolution, allowing you to interact with your phone even when it’s folded. Both displays boast 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Operating System & CPU The Find N2 runs on Android 13 with ColorOS 13, ensuring a smooth, user-friendly interface. Here’s what you find inside: Chipset : The Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm) chipset powers the device.

: The Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm) chipset powers the device. CPU : The phone features an Octa-core processor, which includes 1×3.0 GHz Cortex-X2, 3×2.75 GHz Cortex-A710, and 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A510.

: The phone features an Octa-core processor, which includes 1×3.0 GHz Cortex-X2, 3×2.75 GHz Cortex-A710, and 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A510. GPU : The Adreno 730 handles graphics, ensuring smooth gaming and multimedia performance.

: The Adreno 730 handles graphics, ensuring smooth gaming and multimedia performance. Memory: There’s no card slot, but the phone offers two memory configurations: 256GB with 12GB RAM and 512GB with 16GB RAM, providing plenty of storage space. Cameras: Capture the World in Detail OPPO has always been known for camera prowess, and the Find N2 is no exception. Main Camera : The triple camera setup includes a 50 MP wide lens, a 32 MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and a 48 MP ultra-wide lens. Features like Hasselblad Color Calibration, Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, and panorama, ensure you can capture stunning photos in any situation. The main camera supports 4K video recording at 30/60fps.

: The triple camera setup includes a 50 MP wide lens, a 32 MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and a 48 MP ultra-wide lens. Features like Hasselblad Color Calibration, Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, and panorama, ensure you can capture stunning photos in any situation. The main camera supports 4K video recording at 30/60fps. Selfie Camera: The Find N2 features a 32 MP selfie camera both on the main and cover display. You can record 1080p video at 30fps, perfect for your vlogging needs. Sound and Communications The Find N2 has stereo speakers with Dolby support, promising a rich audio experience. Here’s what it offers in terms of connectivity: Wireless : It supports Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6 (tri-band) and Bluetooth 5.3.

: It supports Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6 (tri-band) and Bluetooth 5.3. Positioning : It has multiple global navigation satellite systems: GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5).

: It has multiple global navigation satellite systems: GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5). NFC : Yes, it has support for eSE, HCE, NFC-SIM.

: Yes, it has support for eSE, HCE, NFC-SIM. USB: The phone comes with a USB Type-C 2.0 port with OTG support. Battery and Other Features The Find N2 offers a substantial battery life, along with other features: Battery : It’s powered by a 4520 mAh Li-Po battery, which is non-removable. The device supports 67W wired charging and can charge from 0 to 100% in just 42 minutes, as advertised. It also offers 10W reverse wired charging.

: It’s powered by a 4520 mAh Li-Po battery, which is non-removable. The device supports 67W wired charging and can charge from 0 to 100% in just 42 minutes, as advertised. It also offers 10W reverse wired charging. Sensors : The Find N2 comes with a suite of sensors, including a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an accelerometer, dual gyro, proximity sensor, compass, and color spectrum sensor.

: The Find N2 comes with a suite of sensors, including a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an accelerometer, dual gyro, proximity sensor, compass, and color spectrum sensor. Color Options: It’s available in Black, Green, and White. Performance and Price As per some popular benchmark tests, the Find N2 is a very capable smartphone thanks to its ample amount of RAM and its Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU: AnTuTu Score : 962082 (v9)

: 962082 (v9) GeekBench Score : 3670 (v5.1)

: 3670 (v5.1) GFXBench: 59fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)

Wrapping Up…

Pin

To sum up, the OPPO Find N2 packs a compelling array of top-tier features. Whether you’re looking at the luxurious foldable design, the gorgeous LTPO AMOLED display, the robust Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, or the versatile camera setup, it’s easy to see why plenty of critics loved this phone.

Under the hood, the Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset is a powerhouse that can handle anything you throw at it. Whether you’re gaming, multitasking, or running demanding apps, the OPPO Find N2 is well-equipped to handle it all, backed by substantial memory options.

Let’s not forget the camera suite – offering a feature-packed triple-camera setup and excellent selfie shooters on both the main and cover displays which, up until very recently, put the Find N2 very much in a league of its own – it came out well before the Pixel Fold.

But for all its merits, the OPPO Find N2 is something of an elusive creature. Its current unavailability in the US market, one of the biggest smartphone markets in the world, is a massive downer for this phone because, had OPPO released in the US, I think the Find N2 would be one of the most popular foldable phones on the market right now.