Android 15 Release Date: When’s It Landing?

02/19/24 • 3 min read

When will you be able to get your hands on Android 15? Here’s everything currently known about Android 15’s release date based on the latest leaks and information direct from Google itself

Android 15, codenamed “Vanilla Ice Cream“, promises to be a game-changer Android phones. Packed with performance improvements, privacy enhancements, and exciting new features, it aims to bridge the gap with iOS and solidify its position as a leader in mobile innovation.

While an official release date is yet to be announced, Google has revealed a roadmap offering a glimpse into the journey towards Android 15’s release date. Let’s delve into the exciting world of Android 15!

Sometime in June, the platform reaches stability, meaning APIs and core functionalities are finalized. App developers can now finalize their adaptations. Final Release: The grand finale is anticipated between late summer and early fall of 2024. Buckle up, the wait is almost over! The full roadmap, which has already been published by Google, shows clear milestones throughout the next nine months, culminating in an initial release of Android 15 for Google Pixel phones during late Q3, early Q4 2024. Here’s a complete breakdown of what to expect between now and then: TIMELINE BUILD TYPE February Developer Preview 1 Early baseline build focused on developer feedback, with new features, APIs, and behavior changes. March Developer Preview 2 Incremental update with additional features, APIs, and behavior changes. April Beta 1 Initial beta-quality release, over-the-air update to early adopters who enroll in Android Beta. May Beta 2 Incremental Beta-quality release June Beta 3 First Platform Stability milestone including final APIs and behaviors. Play publishing also opens. July, August Beta 4, … Near-final builds for final testing. Final release Android 15 release to AOSP and ecosystem Release compatible versions for apps, SDKs, and libraries.

And here’s the official line from Google on what users can expect from Android 15:

Android 15 continues our work to build a platform that helps improve your productivity while giving you new capabilities to produce superior media experiences, minimize battery impact, maximize smooth app performance, and protect user privacy and security all on the most diverse lineup of devices out there. Android enables your apps to take advantage of premium device hardware, including high-end camera capabilities, powerful GPUs, dazzling displays, and AI processing. The demand for large-screen devices, including tablets, foldables and flippables, continues to grow, offering an opportunity to reach high-value users. Also, Android is committed to providing tooling and libraries to help your apps take advantage of the latest advances in AI. Android Developers Blog