Best Cases For Motorola Edge 2022: The #1 Picks For 2024

If you’re rocking a Motorola Edge 2022 and you’re looking for the best case possible, we got you covered with three rock-solid options…

The Motorola Edge 2022 is barely water resistant, so you’ll definitely want to run it in a case. Moto ships the phone with an IP52 rating which, while OK for the occasional splash, isn’t even designed to handle heavy rain.

That is kind of worrying. And it means a case is damn-near essential for this phone. But which one should you get? We tested the phone when it came out in 2022 and during this testing period we tried out a bunch of different cases. The best of the best are listed below.

Best Case For Motorola Edge 2022

Speck Impacthero Case – Editor’s Pick

The Speck ImpactHero Case is our #1 pick for a variety of reasons. It has a slim, pocket-friendly design with superior defense for things like drops and water exposure.

It seamlessly integrates wireless charging while safeguarding your phone from drops up to 8 feet with its dual-layer construction.

The scratch-resistant, soft-touch coating enhances grip and feels great in your hand.

For an added layer of hygiene, the built-in Microban technology combats 99% of bacteria that can cause stains and odors. To top it all off, the precise fit with an anti-stretch design ensures your phone stays securely protected, while the raised bezel provides additional screen protection.

Why We Like It The Most:

Slim, pocket-friendly design that does not hinder wireless charging.

Superior protection with a dual-layer case design that withstands drops up to 8 feet.

Scratch-resistant soft-touch coating improves grip and handfeel.

Built-in antimicrobial treatment from Microban® reduces stain and odor-causing bacteria by 99%.

Precise fit with an anti-stretch design to maintain shape.

Raised bezel for additional screen protection.

Things To Keep In Mind:

Premium features may come at a higher price point.

Limited color and design options for those seeking personalized styles.

OtterBox Defender Pro Series Case and Holster

The OtterBox Defender Pro Series case isn’t your average phone protector; this thing is a BEAST designed to handle anything life can throw at it. This rugged warrior prioritizes uncompromising protection and it features a handy kickstand on the back for watching videos on the go.

I do really like this case but it is rather chunky and some users might not like that. For overall protection from drops and the elements, though, its bulkiness is what makes it so damn robust.

Built tough: Its rugged design ensures your phone can handle even the most demanding adventures, offering a comfortable grip for confident handling.

Its rugged design ensures your phone can handle even the most demanding adventures, offering a for confident handling. Sealed against the elements: Port covers keep dust and debris at bay, while OtterArmor Microbial Defense helps protect the case itself against common germs.

keep dust and debris at bay, while helps protect the case itself against common germs. Convenience redefined: The included detachable belt clip/holster allows for hands-free viewing and easy carrying, making it perfect for those on the go.

However, it’s important to consider:

Size matters: The case boasts a bulky design , which might not be ideal for users who prefer a sleeker profile.

The case boasts a , which might not be ideal for users who prefer a sleeker profile. Limited compatibility: Currently, it’s only available for the Motorola Edge 2022 and may not fit other phone models.

Currently, it’s only available for the and may not fit other phone models. Aesthetics are subjective: The rugged design might not appeal to everyone’s taste.

The OtterBox Defender Pro Series caters to users who prioritize extreme protection and practicality over a slim profile or universal compatibility.

Oduio Wallet Case

The Oduio Wallet Case bridges the gap between sophistication and everyday practicality. Crafted from high-grade PU leather with a vintage matte texture, it exudes a classic look while offering a soft, natural feel in your hand.

For protection, it does not come close to the Otterbox or Speck cases. This is the one you for if you want a wallet case with a folio-style design. The benefit here is that you get a more stylish finish, complete with display and full chassis protection.

Is it as good as the Otterbox or Speck cases for overall protection? No. But that’s not the point here: the point is that this case is designed for people that like folio / wallet cases for the Motorola Edge 2022. If that’s you, this is the one to go for – it looks great and it adds a premium look to your phone.

Here’s what makes it stand out:

Style meets function: Ditch the bulky wallet and streamline your pockets. This case integrates card slots and a side pocket for storing essentials like your ID, credit cards, and cash.

Ditch the bulky wallet and streamline your pockets. This case integrates for storing essentials like your ID, credit cards, and cash. Secure and convenient: A strong magnetic flip cover keeps everything securely tucked away, while the multi-viewing kickstand allows for hands-free entertainment.

A keeps everything securely tucked away, while the allows for hands-free entertainment. Unhindered access: Precise cutouts ensure easy access to all your phone’s ports and buttons without needing to remove the case.

However, keep in mind:

PU leather vs. longevity: While PU leather offers a good balance of affordability and style, it might not be as durable as genuine leather in the long run.

While PU leather offers a good balance of affordability and style, it might not be as durable as genuine leather in the long run. Magnetic considerations: Though designed to avoid interference, the magnetic closure might affect certain phone functions in rare cases.

Though designed to avoid interference, the magnetic closure might affect certain phone functions in rare cases. Bulk factor: Compared to slimmer cases, the wallet functionality adds some bulk, which is a trade-off for convenience.

