Is The Motorola Edge 2022 Waterproof? What You Need To Know

03/04/24 • 3 min read

The Motorola Edge 2022 is an affordable smartphone and its specs are decent. But were corners cut when it comes to its durability and water resistance? Let’s find out…

TL;DR: Motorola Edge 2022 Water Resistance 🚫💦 IP52 Rating: Limited dust and drip protection only 🛡️🌫️

Limited dust and drip protection only 🛡️🌫️ Not Waterproof: Can’t handle immersion or heavy rain 🌧️❌

Can’t handle immersion or heavy rain 🌧️❌ Issue: Significant drawback compared to IP67/IP68 rivals 📉🚿

Significant drawback compared to IP67/IP68 rivals 📉🚿 Impact: Increased risk of water damage; caution needed around water 💧⚠️

Increased risk of water damage; caution needed around water 💧⚠️ Alternatives: Consider devices with higher IP ratings for water exposure safety 🔄💦

Consider devices with higher IP ratings for water exposure safety 🔄💦 Recommendation: Opt for Google Pixel 7a with superior IP69 rating for true waterproof assurance 📲💪

Motorola Edge 2022 Has An IP52 Rating – What Does This Mean? The Motorola Edge 2022 has an IP52 rating, which means it is protected against limited dust ingress and dripping water when tilted up to 15 degrees from vertical. However, an IP52 rating does not provide meaningful water resistance or protection against full immersion or exposure to water sources like rain or accidental spills. For a smartphone to be considered truly waterproof, it needs to have a higher IP rating, typically IP67 or IP68. An IP67 rating means the device is dust-tight and can withstand immersion in up to 1 meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. An IP68 rating offers even better water resistance, with the ability to withstand immersion in deeper water for longer periods.

Is This An Issue? Pin The lack of meaningful water resistance on the Motorola Edge 2022 is a significant drawback, especially in this price range where many competing devices from brands like Samsung and Google offer IP67 or IP68 ratings. It means that users need to be extremely cautious when using the Edge 2022 around water sources, as even a minor spill or exposure to rain could potentially damage the device. Motorola’s decision to forego adequate water resistance is likely a cost-saving measure, but it comes at the expense of user convenience and peace of mind. In an era where smartphones are constantly exposed to various environments and situations, water resistance has become an essential feature that consumers expect, even in mid-range devices. While the Motorola Edge 2022 may offer other compelling features, such as a large display, decent performance, and good battery life, its lack of water resistance is a glaring omission that could be a dealbreaker for many potential buyers. And Motorola’s support with Android updates is also terrible.

What To Get Instead? Pin Users who prioritize water protection or plan to use their smartphone in environments where it may be exposed to water should strongly consider alternatives with higher IP ratings, even if it means spending a bit more money upfront. My advice? Go with the Google Pixel 7a – it is similarly priced, vastly better across the board, and it comes with a full IP69 rating which means it is more or less waterproof and totally water resistant.