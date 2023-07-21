Here’s When The iPhone 15 Will [Probably] Launch… 

Pin

Apple’s next series of iPhones, the iPhone 15 series, is just around the corner. Here’s everything you need to know about when the iPhone 15 will probably launch…

iPhone 15 Launch: Key Takeaways The iPhone 15 range, potentially including the iPhone 15 Ultra, is expected to be released in early to mid-September.

Apple insider Mark Gurman suggests that the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro lines will be announced in September alongside new Apple Watches.

Gurman believes that the iPad will not be announced on the same date as the iPhones, suggesting another launch in October.

Gurman expects the iPad Air to be updated this year, but doesn’t foresee major upgrades until the M3 iPad Pros with OLED screens arrive next year.

The iPhone 15 will be unveiled in September, likely on a Tuesday unless it’s Labor Day, in which case it would be on a Wednesday.

Forbes predicts that the iPhone 15 will go on sale on Friday, September 15.

Apple’s release date schedule for its new iPhones is fairly predictable: it always happens in time for Q4, there’s usually a live keynote event (save for when the world is in the throes of a global pandemic), and pre-orders tend to start more or less as soon as the new iPhones have been announced.

Things will be different this year, however, as Apple will almost certainly revert back to live keynotes, rather than the pre-recorded launch events it has been doing for the last few years (thanks to COVID). This means Tim Cook and other Apple execs will take to the stage to launch the iPhone 15, and the event will most likely take place in Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino.

When is iPhone 15 Launching?

For the record, a few of my sources – they’re both UK-based – said that Apple’s iPhone 15 will launch in early-September with a view to getting the phones released a week or two later, meaning the back-end of September for a release date.

This intel chimes well with what’s also being reported elsewhere. Android Authority says the iPhone 15 Ultra will be making an appearance in this year’s iPhone line-up and that, contrary to some rumors, it will be replacing the iPhone 15 Pro Max as Apple’s flagship smartphone for 2023.

The report also claims the iPhone 15 series will get a launch in “early-to-mid-September” which is the same as what my sources said.

Similarly, this aligns with the predictions of Mark Gurman, who suggests that the company is preparing for its busy season, with the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro lines set to be announced in September alongside new Apple Watches.

New Apple Watch and New iPads, Too?

Will there be other products announced during the iPhone 15 keynote? Potentially. There is a raft of speculation online about new iPads and new Apple Watch models launching alongside the iPhone 15 range.

Gurman believes that the iPad will not be announced on the same date as the iPhones, instead suggesting another launch in October, possibly featuring the first Macs with M3 chips.

Gurman also mentions that the iPad Air is likely to be updated this year, but he doesn’t expect any major upgrades until the M3 iPad Pros with OLED screens arrive next year.

The iPhone 15 Will Go On Sale on Friday, September 15

As for Forbes, it believes the iPhone 15 will be unveiled in September, following the pattern since the iPhone 5 was launched in September 2012, with the exception of 2020 due to Covid.

Not content to simply pick a date, Forbes decided to go one better and even suggest a potential day when the iPhone 15 will launch. According to the report, the iPhone 15 keynote will likely be on a Tuesday, unless it’s Labor Day, in which case it would be on a Wednesday.

Why? Apparently Thursday is the best day to fly press in for the event. On top of this, the report says that the iPhone 15 will go on sale on Friday, September 15. Again, this tallies up with what my sources told me. The only caveat here is that my sources are based in the UK and the iPhone 15’s release could be later here.

Either way, not long to wait now… Here’s everything else you need to know about the iPhone 15 range.