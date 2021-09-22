Do iPhone 12 Cases Fit The iPhone 13? Err…

If you’re buying the iPhone 13, and you already own the iPhone 12, complete with a nice case, you might be wondering whether iPhone 12 cases will fit the iPhone 13? I have some bad news…

The iPhone 13 looks the same as the iPhone 12, right? Visually, yes. The two phones are more or less identical, save for the iPhone 13’s ever-so-slightly smaller notch. Aesthetically, however, the two phones could be described as identical.

With this in mind, you’d assume that cases for the iPhone 12 would fit the iPhone 13, right? WRONG. They don’t. And when you find out why it will annoy the heck out of you because there’s literally 0.01in in it.

Here are the measurements for the iPhone 12: Height: 5.78 inches, Width: 2.82 inches, Thickness: 0.29 inches. And here are the dimensions for the iPhone 13: Height: 5.78 inches, Width: 2.82 inches, Thickness: 0.30 inches.

As you can see, height and width are identical. But when you come to thickness, the iPhone 13 is ever so slightly thicker – 0.30in vs 0.29in. And because of this, NO iPhone 12 cases will fit the iPhone 13; the iPhone 13 is too thick, thanks to its larger battery and fatter camera bump.

What About The iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 13 Pro?

All of Apple’s iPhone 13 models run thicker than their iPhone 12 counterparts which means iPhone 12 mini cases do not fit the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro cases will not fit the iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max cases will not fit the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Basically, you’re going to have to buy a new case for your iPhone if you get the iPhone 13. And while that is rather annoying, the REASON iPhone 12 cases do not fit the iPhone 13 is to do with its camera module, which has been improved and its battery, which, again, is now bigger than before.

In which would you rather scenario, I’d much prefer to have a better camera and a larger battery than be able to use my old phone’s case on my new one. It’s still annoying, of course, but them’s the breaks. Now you know how long-time Android users feel – we’ve been keeping the case market alive and pumping since day one.

What Case is Best For iPhone 13?

When it comes to cases for the iPhone 13, you have thousands, nay, millions of potential options, and most of them are fine. Myself? I’ve been using Otterbox cases for the last few years.

They’re beautifully designed, there are loads of designs and styles, they provide market-leading protection, and while they are on the pricier side, so too is your iPhone 13, so it is worth investing in some premium, good-looking protection for it.

And you WILL need a case for your iPhone 13 phone; they’re not designed to be dropped. The screen will break, the chassis will scuff up, dent, and warp. You don’t want this, especially during the first year of ownership – it sucks real bad.

Do yourself a favor and get a proper iPhone case. I like these ones the best from Otterbox. But feel free to check out its full range to find something that best suits your needs and tastes.

Save Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.