OnePlus 8T Latest News & Leaks: Specs, Updates & More…

The OnePlus 8T – if the past tells us anything – should get a release date in and around October 2020. But what will the phone be like? Read on for all the latest details and leaks…

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are now both here; you can pick them up directly from OnePlus (prices start at £599 for the 8 and £799 for the 8 Pro), as well as from Three UK. And as you can see, the OnePlus 8 range are the most expensive phones OnePlus has ever released.

But what about the OnePlus 8T? How will that switch the game up? Will it be done via small incremental changes, like a slightly updates CPU? Or, will there be some more meaningful changes? Below is a breakdown of all the latest news and leaks about the OnePlus 8T range.

OnePlus 8T Latest News (Newest Updates First)

June 14 – New “Ice Blue” Color Likely To Be OnePlus 8T Exclusive

A couple of days ago, see below, we reported a new, potential color for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Ice Blue. Well, as it turns out, this color might actually be exclusive to the OnePlus 8T range. Why? Think about it: OnePlus already does the OnePlus 8 in a range of colors (Onyx Black, Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow, and Ultramarine Blue), so why add another into the mix?

It’s not like Ice Blue is going to miraculously help it shift an extra million or two units, is it? What makes more sense is having a new color for its next release, the OnePlus 8T, alongside a couple of new features – like that 65 Super Warp Charging mentioned below.

June 12 – Android 11 Code Hints At New OnePlus 8T Feature

The first proper leak about the OnePlus 8T came via some of OnePlus’ OxygenOS source code. Discovered by XDA Developers, the code revealed a couple of things. First, a new color OnePlus 8 was coming; apparently it’ll be called Ice Blue. And second, claims that the OnePlus 8T will have 65W Super Warp Charging.

Twitter user Lavin Amarnani discovered a few new strings in OnePlus’ Engineering Mode app which the company uses for hardware testing. If this app sounds familiar to you, it’s because it’s pre-installed on every OnePlus phone. The app made the news in late 2017 when it was discovered that a simple intent could be constructed to elevate the privileges of the ADB shell process to superuser levels – source

Keep in mind that the current OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro only support 30W fast-charge, so if this turns out to be true it would be one hell of a performance update – 65W is more than double what the current OnePlus 8 phones can do. And while OPPO, which is owned by the same company that owns OnePlus, now has 40W wireless charging, bringing 65W wired charging to the OnePlus 8T will still be a huge update.