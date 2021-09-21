Will There Be A OnePlus 9T? We HAVE An Update…

OnePlus always releases T versions of its flagship phones. But will there be a OnePlus 9T released this year? Here’s the latest info direct from OnePlus…

The OnePlus and OPPO merger might just have scored itself its first casualty. According to OnePlus, there will NOT be a OnePlus 9T released in 2021, nor a OnePlus 9T Pro.

The company confirmed the news earlier this week, adding that there will be more phones coming in 2021 – like the OnePlus 9RT – although it will not be a “successor” or “updated” version of the current OnePlus 9 / OnePlus 9 Pro flagship.

Instead, the OnePlus 9RT will slot in below the entry-level OnePlus 9, likely with lesser specs and a smaller price tag. And for fans of the brand, or those that ALWAYS get T versions of its phones, this may cause a bit of an upset.

With specs for the OnePlus 9RT, you’re looking at a 120Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870, a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging, and a 50MP Sony IMX 766 primary camera sensor.

No OnePlus 9T, No OnePlus 9T Pro

Why isn’t OnePlus releasing a OnePlus 9T Pro model in 2021? OnePlus didn’t explain why, although it is probably down to the company’s current models – the OnePlus 9T and OnePlus 9T Pro – doing the business from a specs and hardware perspective.

Another theory is that, unlike previous years, when OnePlus had a commanding presence in the market, the company is now struggling to generate sales, thanks to the rise of brands like RealMe and VIVO – both of whom, ironically, are owned by the same company (BBK) that owns OnePlus and OPPO.

This would explain its change in focus, why it is now favoring cheaper versions of its current flagship models over newer, higher-cost versions.

Cheaper phones – like those offered by RealMe and VIVO – are killing it sales-wise globally right now. Both RealMe and VIVO posted explosive growth in 2020 and 2021, and it is all down to effective marketing and aggressive pricing, two things OnePlus used to do really well.

The top of the market is dominated by Apple and Samsung. OnePlus knows this. RealMe and VIVO have grown so quickly by targeting the more affordable end of the market. It looks as if OnePlus is now attempting to do the same thing.

New OnePlus Earbuds Incoming

OnePlus doesn’t just make phones anymore; the company is now an active player in the headphone market too. OnePlus also recently confirmed that it has a new set of wireless earbuds coming to market very soon. These are apparently called the OnePlus Buds Z2.

Rumors suggest the OnePlus Buds Z2 will feature active noise cancellation and a very enticing price tag. As for when they’ll launch, we could see the OnePlus Buds Z2 launched alongside the OnePlus 9RT as early as October.

