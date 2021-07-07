[WATCH] Nintendo Switch OLED Launch Trailer In Full

The new Nintendo Switch with OLED is here. Just don’t go expecting anything in the way of performance updates…

Nintendo has unveiled its new Nintendo Switch OLED, the first proper update to its world-beating Switch console.

As the name suggests, the new Nintendo Switch features an OLED display that Nintendo says delivers better colors and sharper contrast in games.

The Nintendo Switch OLED now has a 7in display, up from 6.2in on the OG model.

The resolution, however, remains the same at 1280×720. There is no improvement in battery life, the Switch itself is now slightly bigger too, and none of the internal components have been updated.

This is NOT The Nintendo Switch Pro

Other updates include a new kickstand, it’s less flimsy and adjustable, and updated storage – it will do 64GB internally, though SD cards will still be required.

But those hoping for a true Nintendo Switch Pro model will be sorely disappointed.

Save

Nintendo has also updated the Switch OLED’s dock; it now features a built-in LAN port for wired network cables. This will ensure better connectivity, a long-requested feature from current Switch users.

Nintendo also claims it has improved the audio performance too, although it did confirm specifics.

The Nintendo Switch OLED will cost £309 and will eventually phase out the OG LCD model.

“I think this is disappointing for users who were expecting something more powerful,” said Louise Shorthouse, a senior games analyst at Ampere Analysis, speaking to the BBC.

“Given the lack of power upgrade and the small price difference between this and the flagship model, we believe the OLED version will eventually become the flagship and the original will be phased out – perhaps through 2022.”

Watch the Nintendo Switch OLED launch trailer below…

Nintendo Switch OLED Launch Trailer

Save Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.