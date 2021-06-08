Looking to buy a PS5? Here are all the latest PS5 restock news and updates for Argos, Amazon, Asda, Tesco, AO.com, Smyths, and More…

Sony released the PS5 almost six months ago now, but millions of people still haven’t managed to get their hands on its next-generation console just yet.

The reason? Massive global demand, international lockdowns, scalpers, and even online scammers – it’s a multifaceted problem.

You now have dedicated Twitter and Reddit communities focused solely on helping people find and locate PS5 consoles to buy.

With the UK coming out of lockdown and the high street reopening, there was hopes things would improve but April and May were pretty terrible for PS5 restocks.

Out of all the UK’s main retailers only Amazon got a PS5 restock during the first week of June – and it sold out within 30 minutes.

But Sony has informed retailers that things “should” improve from June onwards, so things should get easier for UK punters looking to buy a PS5.

In order to give you quick access to PS5 restock updates, I won’t bore you with the details. Instead, here’s a handy table that is updated daily. Use it to quickly see which UK retailer has PS5 stock.

PS5 Restock Update: Which UK Retailers Have It

Keep in mind that even though stock is currently not available, you can sign up for email notifications with each retailer.

This was, as soon as new PS5 stock arrives, you will be notified. And, providing you have the cash available, you should be able to buy yourself a PS5 as new stock drops.

How Often Does New PS5 Stock Drop?

It depends massively on the retailer. Some retailers get new stock every week, others tend to get restocks once a month.

April and May were pretty bad for PS5 stock in the UK, but Sony has said this bottleneck is now starting to be resolved.

Save Sick of Waiting For The PS5? You Could Just Get The Xbox Series X Instead – It Is Now Available To Buy

This means from June onwards, new PS5 stock should be appearing on a weekly basis.

The tricky thing is making sure you’re ready for when it does. There are a couple of things you can do, however, to improve your chances are snagging a PS5 when restocks happen.

Sign Up For Email Notifications – In the table above, we’ve included links to all of the retailers’ PS5 landing pages. Most of them have email alerts. Sign up with your email and you’ll be notified as soon as new PS5 stock arrives.

In the table above, we’ve included links to all of the retailers’ PS5 landing pages. Most of them have email alerts. Sign up with your email and you’ll be notified as soon as new PS5 stock arrives. Have The Cash Ready To Go – Once you’re signed up for PS5 restock alerts, you’ll need to make sure that you have the cash ready to go; new stock can arrive at any time, day or night, so make sure you have the funds available in your account.

Once you’re signed up for PS5 restock alerts, you’ll need to make sure that you have the cash ready to go; new stock can arrive at any time, day or night, so make sure you have the funds available in your account. Use Google Alerts – Don’t want to sign up for email alerts? You can use Google Alerts to track PS5 restocks. Simply go to Google Alerts, add a phrase: PS5 Back In Stock, New PS5 Stock, Asda PS5 Stock, for instance, and Google will email you whenever this appears in search.

If you do all of the above, you stand a better chance than most of securing yourself a PS5 when it is restocked at any of the UK retailers listed above.

And when you do finally get a PS5, you’ll want to check out the following posts:

Save Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile. He has a personal blog too – Optimal Sauce – and you can subscribe to his weekly newsletter for tech HERE and blogging-related stuff HERE