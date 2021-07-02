Xbox Series X Stock Update –It’s NOT Going To Better Any Time Soon…

Microsoft has issued a rather depressing statement about the ongoing issues affecting its Xbox Series X stock – it’s not going to get better any time soon…

Did you manage to buy an Xbox Series X when it first came out? Count yourself lucky. Millions of people have still yet to get their hands on one, thanks to the global chip shortage.

There have been intermittent Xbox Series X restocks, both in the UK and the USA, but Microsoft has confirmed that stock issues are going to be with us for quite some time – maybe into 2022.

No Xbox Series X For Christmas, Then?

This means that anyone looking to buy an Xbox Series X between now and Christmas will likely struggle. Monitoring Xbox Series X restock updates is akin to a full time job these days.

There are even multiple subreddits and Twitter accounts solely dedicated to monitoring stock updates for the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

If you want to buy one, when stock appears, you have to be quick and be ready to purchase right away. Amazon’s last PS5 restock event sold out within seconds. And so too did its most recent Xbox Series X restock.

Cloud Gaming is Here To Stay

Microsoft isn’t too fussed about all these stock issues, however, as one exec recently revealed in an interview with IGN. Why? Because more and more gamers are flocking to its cloud platform, where they can experience Xbox Series X gaming on their PCs and mobile devices.

And let’s be frank, here: the future of Microsoft’s Xbox platform is not consoles; it is cloud gaming.

Once things like 5G become the norm, and the mobile data standard starts to reach its full potential, cloud gaming – meaning gaming in 4K and eventually 8K – will become the norm.

The need for a console will disappear, essentially. All you’ll need is a web-connected device – a PC, a tablet, even your phone – and you’ll be able to game just like you do on a console, just without a physical console.

You Can Now Play Xbox Games on iPhone

Case in point: Xbox Cloud is now available for both PC and iPhone and iPad.

With an Xbox Cloud account, all you need is a controller and you can play Xbox games on your iPad or iPhone.

Of course, in order to do this, you’ll need 1) a PC and 2) a solid internet connection. But if you have both of these things you can get yourself an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate ($15 / £10.99 / AU$15.95 a month) and start playing Xbox Series X games on your PC.

And when you do eventually get your hands on an Xbox Series X, you can use your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on the console as well.

Unless you get turned into a PC gamer in the interim, that is.

