Which iPhone is Best? A Look At ALL Current Models…

Shopping for an iPhone? Wondering which is the best iPhone model you can buy right now? In this guide, we’ll take a look at the PROs and CONs of all current iPhone models

Apple now makes multiple iPhone models, so choosing the right one for your exact needs isn’t as easy as it once was. You know have to think about different model types, as well as things like storage. Do you go with the Pro model or save some money and get the standard one?

TL;DR Version:

If you’re unsure, don’t worry, most people are too – this is one of the most commonly asked questions by our readers. For this reason, we decided to do a quick post on the subject. What follows is a quick synopsis of all of Apple’s current iPhone models, starting with the latest, the iPhone 11 range.

After this, we’ll take a look at each range individually to help you decide which iPhone is best for your exact needs. Right, let’s crack on with a quick overview of the iPhones you can currently buy…

Apple’s iPhone 11 Range

iPhone 11 Models:

iPhone 11 (From $699.99) – This is the base model of Apple's latest range of iPhones. It is also the most popular, as it is the cheapest iPhone 11 you can buy. Prices start at $699.99 and for that you get plenty of performance – both in terms of processing power, battery life, and cameras.

iPhone 11 Pro (From $899.99) – This is the smallest-screen iPhone makes in its iPhone 11 series. It uses similar internals to the iPhone 11, though the iPhone 11 Pro has a slightly different design and has three cameras on its rear, while the iPhone 11 only has two.

iPhone 11 Pro Max (From $999.99) – This is Apple's current flagship model, AKA the most expensive iPhone you can buy right now. It also has the largest display, a 6.1in OLED panel, as well as three cameras on the rear. The iPhone 11 Pro Max is the best of the best in all regards.

iPhone XS Range

iPhone XS Models:

iPhone XS – The iPhone XS was Apple's standard 2018 iPhone model, the base model. It packed in plenty of performance and a great camera, but many felt it was a little too similar to the iPhone X, its immediate predecessor.

iPhone XS Max – The iPhone XS Max was Apple's 2018 flagship model. Like the iPhone XS, it featured an array of updated internals. But, again, many users that upgraded to the iPhone X sat this one out, as it was very similar to the iPhone X in terms of performance, looks, and specs.

iPhone XR – The iPhone XR was the best selling iPhone for the last 18 months. The reason? Its price. The iPhone XR was the cheaper option next to Apple's iPhone X and, later, the iPhone XS range. It sold by the million and when you consider what this phone is packing (iPhone X specs, essentially) it is very easy to see why it is still so popular.

iPhone X Range

iPhone X Model:

iPhone X (Starts From $499.99) – The iPhone X represented Apple’s first MAJOR design change in years. The iPhone X did away with the home button in favor of FACE ID and completely altered the look and feel of iPhone, moving the handset in a completely different direction to what came before. As a flagship, the iPhone X packs in a raft of specs and features, as well as things like an OLED display and an impressive camera. Even today, the iPhone X’s design is a head-turner and, best of all, you can now pick one up for around 50% less than its original price.

Should You Buy An iPhone 11 (Inc. iPhone 11 Pro Max)?

Obviously, the latest models of Apple’s iPhone – the iPhone 11 range – represent the best the company has to offer. For imaging, battery life, and camera performance, the iPhone 11 range is where you want to be looking if you’re after the best of the best and you don’t mind spending the money.

For 90% of people, myself included, the iPhone 11 base model is perfect. It starts at $699.99 and packs in a ton of performance, thanks to its A13 CPU, large battery, and adequate levels of RAM. For all intents and purposes, the iPhone 11 is perhaps the best model for the vast majority of people. It delivers value for money and performance. And that’s what most people want, right?

The iPhone 11 does have an OLED display, however, and it doesn’t have three cameras like the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone Pro Max. Instead, the iPhone uses much the same display as the iPhone XR and packs in a dual-camera setup on the rear. If you want the best possible camera performance, as well as a third lens, you’re going to have to go with the Pro and Pro Max models.

The Pro and Pro Max models also have OLED displays that not only look better but are also kinder to your battery life. Internally, all iPhone 11 models run on the same A13 chipset. The Pro and Pro Max just have better cameras and an improved display. In terms of raw, everyday performance, however, all models are fairly similar (which is to say excellent across the board).

Is The iPhone X Still Worth It?

The iPhone X was Apple’s first-ever OLED phone and is very much worth a look in 2020 if you’re after saving a bunch of cash. The iPhone X has many pros going for it – it has a great display, it looks more or less the same as the iPhone XS/iPhone 11 Pro, and it has a monumentally powerful CPU, as well as a great camera. Oh, and it’s about $300 cheaper than the iPhone 11 Pro.

You’ll get updates as soon as Apple releases them, you’ll have a gorgeous OLED display (the iPhone 11 does not have OLED, remember), and you’ll have a very good camera. Not iPhone 11 Pro good, but still very impressive – more than enough for the average user, basically. With all this in mind, I would say the iPhone X is 100% worth looking at in 2020 if you want to buy outright and keep the cost of your phone under $500.

How About The iPhone XR – Is It Still Worth A Buy?

Like the iPhone X, Apple’s iPhone XR is still a fantastic option in 2020. It was the #1 best-selling iPhone of the last 18 months on account of it being the cheapest iPhone until the arrival of the iPhone 11 which, rather bizarrely, given its specs and features, retailed for slightly less than the XR’s original launch price.

You don’t get an OLED display with the iPhone XR, and the camera is more or less the same as the one used inside the iPhone 8 Plus. But if you’re after a great deal on a great phone that also happens to be available in a range of colors, then the iPhone XR – new or refurbished – is an excellent option for value shoppers that want a premium Apple experience, just with the massive outlay upfront.

Out of the iPhone XR and the iPhone X, I think, given my penchant for high-end specs and camera tech, I’d most likely go with the iPhone X – it packs in slightly better spec. Both are still solid options in 2020, though, so whichever model you go with you definitely won’t be disappointed.

My Preferred Choice For Right Now

This is always a tough one to call, given just how good all of Apple’s iPhones are – even today, in 2020. If I were in the market for the latest and greatest iPhone, I’d most likely go with the iPhone 11. It has a great battery life, a solid camera, it looks great, and it performs like a performance laptop. For 90% of people, the iPhone 11 will be all you ever need. Myself? This is the one I’d go for.

If you must have the best of the best, and you can stomach the price, of course, the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max are the #1 best options – they have everything the iPhone 11 has plus OLED displays and superior, triple-lens cameras that are easily inside the top 1% for image and video quality right now. The iPhone 11 Pro also has the smallest display of the iPhone 11 range at 5.8in (the iPhone 11’s is 6.1in, while the iPhone 11 Pro Max is 6.5in).

If you want to go offline, however, and buy your iPhone outright, chances are you’ll want to go with an older model, as the costs are lower. And for this, I don’t think there is any better option than the iPhone X – it retails for around the $500 mark and it is still a monumentally impressive phone, both with respect to looks and performance.

You can pick up iPhone X, iPhone XS, and iPhone XR models refurbished via Gazelle for around 40% less than retail price. If I were going this route, that’s where I’d be looking to pick up my phone. After that, you’ll want to grab yourself a nice, unlimited data SIM-only contract. Get both of these things and you’ll be running an iPhone for a lot less than if you bought it via contract from a carrier or network.

To Recap…

Again, most people – like, 90% – will be fine with the iPhone 11. I adore this phone; it’s one of the best handsets Apple has ever made. From its impressive battery life to its stellar performance, the iPhone 11 offers pretty much everything you could possibly want from a phone for a rather low asking price (for an Apple product!).