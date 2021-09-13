iPhone 13 Price Might Be Its Best, New Feature

Market analysts have been discussing the price of Apple’s new line-up of iPhone 13 phones. And there’s some pretty good news too…

The iPhone 13, alongside the Pro, Pro Mac, and Mini, will launch on September 14 via a live stream from Apple’s Cupertino HQ.

Ahead of the launch, arguably the biggest phone launch of the year, we’ve seen mountains of iPhone 13 leaks, detailing everything from how they’ll be different to the iPhone 12, Apple’s new A15 CPU, and things like improved battery life and faster 5G.

But how much will Apple’s new iPhone 13 cost? According to one of my sources, an insider at a UK network, Apple is freezing the price of this year’s iPhone release, meaning it will remain exactly the same as last year’s iPhone 12 lineup.

The base model will start from £799, while the top-of-the-line iPhone 13 Pro Max will retail for £1099.

No iPhone 13 Price Increase. Why Not?

Why? Simple: Apple’s had a massively successful couple of years. The company knows that there is a global chip crisis, and it also knows that there are millions of iPhone 11 users waiting to upgrade to an iPhone with 5G.

In addition to this, the iPhone 13 won’t look any different from the iPhone 12, save for a few “slight” changes. To the untrained eye, however, the phones will be impossible to tell apart. All the big changes, and price increases, are coming in 2022 with the iPhone 14.

The iPhone 13 will, however, address some of the iPhone 12’s problems, most notably its shocking battery life. Apple’s new iPhone will feature a new modem that will deliver faster 5G speeds and larger batteries which will bring battery performance back in line with the iPhone 11.

Apple’s iPhone 13 launch takes place tomorrow, you can catch up on all the latest news inside our dedicated iPhone 13 resource hub.

