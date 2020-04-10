Google Pixel 4a Specs Leak; Many, Many Things Confirmed…

The Google Pixel 4a release is just around the corner, and today we’ve found out more about its specs…

The Google Pixel 4a will get a release date inside the next couple of months. Nothing is official just yet with respect to launch dates, but the phone has leaked a bunch of times in the last few weeks. And today, we’ve got a taste of what the Google Pixel 4a’s specs might look like…

Google Pixel 4a Specs:

Plastic body

One size: 5.81-inches

OLED FHD+ (2340 x 1080) screen with hole punch

Snapdragon 730

3080 mAh battery and 6GB of RAM

64GB and 128GB models in Just Black and Barely Blue

18w charging, no wireless charging

12.2-megapixel single rear camera

8-megapixel front camera

New Google Assistant

Headphone Jack

Likely starting at $399

News of the Pixel 4a’s specs come via leaked information from a relatively solid source. The source has confirmed that the handset will be called the Pixel 4a and it will keep the same pricing as the Pixel 3a – so $399.99, although there will be higher-storage models that cost more.

Google Pixel 4a Storage – It’ll Finally Get 128GB

The base model Pixel 4a will start at $399.99, but this year there will also be a second model – a 128GB version and this model will likely retail for $499.99 or thereabouts.

The lack of physical storage on the Pixel 3a was one of our chief complaints about the phone. Granted, 64GB is fine for most (and it helps keep the price down) but having the option to have more would have been nice. Thankfully, Google has listened and will bring higher-storage models into play with the 4a range.

On top of this, the Pixel 4a will support 6GB of RAM and a 3080mAh battery, up from last year’s model. With video, the Pixel 4a’s abilities will be identical to the current Pixel 4, allowing for 1080p @ 30 FPS, 60 FPS, 120 FPS, 720p @ 240 FPS, and 4K @ 30 FPS.

Don’t Expect Pixel 4a To Ship With 5G

You got more RAM and more storage, but don’t expect 5G. The Pixel 4a is said to be running on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730 SoC; this chipset does now allow for 5G, although it should still deliver some pretty decent performance, thanks to its 8-core CPU architecture and Adreno 618 GPU.

If you want 5G, you’ll have to hold out for the more expensive (but-still-cheaper-than-its-predecessor) Pixel 5 range, which is expected to launch later on in 2020. The Pixel 5 will run on Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 765G SoC which features a built-in 5G modem. This is good. But the 765G is no way near as powerful as the Snapdragon 865, but at least the Pixel 5 will be cheaper.

As for launch and release dates, nothing is clear at the moment. The Pixel 4a was expected to launch at Google I/O 2020, but that event has now been canceled. We could see the handset launched digitally, meaning an online-only event, in the next couple of months though. Hell, it might happen even sooner.

As it does, we’ll let you know.