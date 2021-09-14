Does The iPhone 13 Come With A Charger?

The iPhone 13 launched in September 2021, alongside the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. But does it come with a charger?

Apple’s iPhone 13 range launched in late-2021, today (September 14), in fact, if you’re reading this the day this post was published. As updates go, the iPhone 13 was a pretty solid one, adding in faster CPUs, improved camera modules, faster 5G, and better battery life.

But if you were hoping to get a charger with your shiny new iPhone 13, regardless of what model you pick up, you’ll be grossly disappointed. Apple DOES NOT ship chargers with the iPhone 13, just a Lightning To USB Type C cable.

And that’s literally it; you don’t get any earbuds or even a wall charging port. Apple started this back with the iPhone 12, so if you bought or followed that phone’s release, you’ll already know all about this change to how Apple packages its phones.

Why Doesn’t Apple Include A Charger With The iPhone 13?

Apple says it is to do with the environment. Apple says enough people have chargers these days, so it doesn’t make sense for it to keep producing millions of them every year. And in this respect, Apple does have a point.

But what if you’ve never owned an iPhone before? You obviously need a charger, right? Don’t worry, Apple’s got you covered: you can buy an iPhone 13 charger directly from Apple.

And it’ll only charge you $19 for the privilege.

Or, if you have ANY sense whatsoever you’ll use this one from Amazon Basics instead; it is cheaper, works just the same, and will last just as long. That’s what I’d do anyway. No point giving Apple any more of your money after it had the best part of $1000/£1000 out of you for a phone.

