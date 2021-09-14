iPhone 13 Storage Options REVEALED: 1TB iPhone is COMING…

Apple’s iPhone 13 range will launch later today and if you were hoping for some news, we have some: there WILL be a 1TB iPhone 13 storage option – but, as always, there’s a twist…

Ahead of Apple’s iPhone 13 keynote, the leaks are still flying in. The latest news about Apple’s iPhone 13 lineup for 2021 relates to the phones’ storage options.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s latest data, Apple is updating the storage options for its iPhone 13 models, although only the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will get the new 1TB storage option.

iPhone 13 Storage By Model

iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13

128GB

256GB

512GB

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

128GB

256GB

512GB

1TB

As you can see, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have the most storage options by a mile. You have options for 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB on both models.

How much storage will you need on iPhone 13? As always, it depends. But most people – meaning 99.9% of users – will be more than fine with 256GB of storage on the iPhone 13.

I have a 128GB phone right now and I am no way near capacity, and I’ve been using this phone for over 12 months now. If you take a lot of photos and videos – and I really do mean A LOT – then the 256GB or 512GB option will more than suffice.

Will 1TB iPhone 13 Be Worth It?

Having 1TB of storage on your phone is pretty bonkers; that’s the same amount of storage I have on my iMac. And I’ve been running my iMac since 2014 – and it is still not full.

With 1TB of storage, providing you’re not shooting hours of video every day, you will literally never run out of storage on your iPhone. You could run the iPhone 13 Pro or Pro Max for 10 years and still have plenty of room left in its memory.

Apple is bringing the 1TB model to market for two, key reasons: 1) more and more professional videographers are using iPhones to shoot content, and 2) to make more money – storage memory is cheap to buy in but high-storage iPhones are not cheap to buy.

In this respect, Apple is offering extra utility to those that want it and making plenty of extra cash on any 1TB models it sells – and, yes, the 1TB iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be CRAZY expensive to buy.

Me? I’m definitely pre-ordering the iPhone 13 Pro Max but I will go with the 256GB model; this is all I need based on my usage for the last 24 months. Most users, however, will be more than fine with 128GB. This is what I have on my current phone and, after 12 months, I still have plenty of space left.

For all the latest news on Apple’s incoming iPhones, check out our dedicated iPhone 13 resource hub – it covers everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s launch.

