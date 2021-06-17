Microsoft Plans DEEP Xbox Integration For Windows 11 Update

Microsoft’s incoming Windows 11 update will feature improved Xbox integration, as the company looks towards cloud-based gaming

Windows 11 is expected to be launched later this month, June 24 to be exact.

An early build of Windows 11 has already leaked, showcasing a “new-look” Windows UX, complete with new a taskbar and a completely redesigned and simplified Start Menu.

There was plenty to see and behold in the leaked build of Windows 11, but one of the most interesting aspects is Microsoft’s plan for improved Xbox integration inside Windows 11.

Windows 11 + Xbox – It’s Going To Be A Lot Better

Microsoft’s current Windows 10 has Xbox integration, of course, but the current way of doing things is rather clunky. Windows 11 will apparently address this, making the experience more seamless and integral.

“The new Xbox app is now integrated into Windows 11,” reports The Verge, “offering quick access to Xbox Game Pass games, the social parts of Xbox network, and the Xbox store.”

This new Xbox integration for Windows 11 will make switching between an Xbox and your PC all the easier. You’ll be able to pick up where you left off, game in more rooms in your home, and, importantly, not be tied to your console.

This latter point is a big deal too; Microsoft is committed to its Xbox platform – meaning the console – and has said as much in an official capacity.

But the Xbox as a console will not be around forever; Microsoft is already working with TV companies to bring native Xbox experiences to HDTVs in 2021 and beyond.

With these TVs, all you’ll need is an Xbox account and a controller to stream games on these TVs.

Once 5G hits its latent potential, streaming games will become the norm. This could take five to 10 years, however; and this is why Microsoft isn’t killing the Xbox anytime soon.

Microsoft is expected to unveil Windows 11 on June 24. At the event, we’ll likely see a more evolved version of the operating system that leaked earlier this week, complete with proper Xbox integrations.

Microsoft has also stated that it wants to switch-up its App Store too, it wants to make it more attractive for developers and creators. And that makes sense too: a robust and useful app store for Windows could generate billions in revenue for Microsoft.

Another reason for Microsoft’s focus on the App Store? Apple.

The iPhone maker is now running a unified platform – its phones and Macs use the same chipset – and this has huge potential for cross-platform productivity in the coming months and years.

This is why Google is doing the same thing with Whitechapel.

Microsoft will know this all too well, so making Windows 11 more engaging and useful from a user perspective, and not just a solid work environment, will likely be one of the key driving forces between this new update.

By merging entertainment, services, gaming, and the usual core Windows experience in one platform, Microsoft is clearly aiming to build an OS that will persuade new and exiled users back into the Windows fold.

Roll on, June 24!

Save Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile. He has a personal blog too – Optimal Sauce – and you can subscribe to his weekly newsletter for tech HERE and blogging-related stuff HERE