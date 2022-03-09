Does The Apple Studio Display Come With A Polishing Cloth?

It’s the question everyone is asking…

The Apple Studio Display is the first (relatively) cost-effective monitor Apple has released in years. It’s meant as a companion for the new Mac Studio computer. It also is the first Apple display to feature a built-in welcome and Center Stage support.

We’ve already answered whether the Apple Studio Display comes with the Mac Studio and whether it comes with a stand, but what people really seem to want to know is does the Studio Display comes with Apple’s Polishing Cloth?

What Is Apple’s Polishing Cloth?

We’ve gone deep on this before, but Apple’s Polishing cloth is simply…a cloth you use to clear your Apple displays. Is it better than a regular polishing cloth? We’ll leave that up to you. But it’s certainly more expensive. The Apple Polishing cloth will run you $19.

But hey, if you’re buying an Apple product worth thousands of dollars, what’s an extra $19 bucks. Still, given the price of Apple’s Studio Display, you might expect they would throw in the polishing cloth for free. But is that the case?

The Apple Polishing Cloth Only Comes With Certain Apple Studio Displays

We have some good news and bad news for you. The good news is the Apple polishing cloth does come with the Apple Studio Display–but only certain models.

As Apple explains on its Studio Display shopping page, the Studio Display comes in two finishes: standard glass and nano-textured glass. Apple says the standard glass is engineered for “extremely low reflectivity.” But the nano glass? That’s where the real jewel lies. Here’s how Apple describes the nano-textured glass:

“Nano-texture glass is a great option if you’re in a workspace with bright light sources, like a lot of sunlight. Typical matte displays have a coating added to their surface that scatters light. However, these coatings lower contrast while producing unwanted haze and sparkle. Etched into the glass at the nanometer level, the nano-texture scatters light to further minimize glare — for outstanding image quality even in challenging lighting conditions. The nano-texture glass option comes with a polishing cloth that’s made with soft, nonabrasive material for safe cleaning.”

As the description notes, only the Apple Studio Display with the nano-textured glass includes the polishing cloth.

How Much Is The Apple Studio Display With Nano-Textured Glass?

But don’t think the nano-textured glass option on the Studio Display will save you some cash and get you a free polishing cloth in the process. The nano-textured glass is the most expensive panel option for Apple’s Studio Display.

Adding the nano-textured glass option to the base $1,599 Studio Display will cost you another $300, bringing the total price to $1,899.

But hey, at least you get that polishing cloth.

For what it’s worth, the nano-textured glass option is pretty brilliant to look at. It’s the same option available on Apple’s Pro XDR Display. And considering the entire Studio Display panel, Apple’s been bragging about it pretty heavily, stating:

“Studio Display features a 27-inch 5K Retina screen with over 14.7 million pixels. With 600 nits of brightness, P3 wide color, and support for over one billion colors, images come to life with spectacular detail. True Tone technology automatically adjusts the display’s color temperature as the environment changes for a more natural viewing experience. An industry-leading anti-reflective coating enables incredibly low reflectivity for better comfort and readability. And for workspaces with bright light sources, including sunlight, Studio Display offers an innovative nano-texture glass option. Nano-texture glass, first introduced on Pro Display XDR, scatters light to further minimize glare while delivering outstanding image quality.”

