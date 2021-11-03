A money grab or value for the money?

Wondering is Apple’s polishing cloth worth it? Boy, are you not alone. But first – some background.

In September 2021, Apple introduced the new iPhone 13 series. The series introduced the flagship iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, as well as the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. Apple also introduced the Apple Watch Series 7 at the event.

But Apple wasn’t done for 2021. In October, Apple introduced the new MacBook Pros – these were eagerly-awaited laptops and didn’t disappoint due to their bigger screens, more ports, and notch (okay, some people don’t like the notch).

But the MacBook Pros were expected to launch at the event. What wasn’t expected, however, was Apple’s most innovative product ever – the Polishing Cloth.

What Is Apple’s Polishing Cloth?

Apple’s Polishing Cloth is basically what it sounds like – a cloth that polishes Apple screens – like the screen on the MacBook Pro. In other words, it’s an Apple cleaning product that wipes away smudges and dust.

Of course, polishing cloths are nothing new. Devices have had them for years and your eye glasses have had them for centuries. Most polishing cloths come free with products, or at most they cost a buck or two.

But Apple’s Polishing Cloth (note the capital letters) costs $19.

Yep, you read that right – Apple is selling its Polishing Cloth for almost 20 bucks. What really may surprise you about that is that, despite the high cost…

Apple’s Polishing Cloth Is Sold Out Everywhere

Yep, that’s no joke. As of the Tim of this writing, Apple Polishing Cloth is sold out everywhere. Apple’s website currently lists a 10 to 12 week time before your cloth even ships. That means most people who order today will not get their Polishing Cloth until well into 2022.

As for why the Apple Polishing Cloth is sold out…who knows. People have money and they will spend it on some high-priced stuff. Then again, $20 is a drop in the bucket if you are already buying a $2000-3000 MacBook Pro.

What Does Apple Say About The Polishing Cloth?

Not much. All Apple’s website states is that the Polishing Cloth is “Made with soft, nonabrasive material, the Polishing Cloth cleans any Apple display, including nano-texture glass, safely and effectively.”

What Are Others Saying About Apple’s Polishing Cloth?

9to5Mac has a really thoughtful and in-depth review of the Polishing Cloth. They conclude:

“Apple’s cloth is nicer than any other one that I’ve used. In fact, it’s even nicer than any of the cloths Apple has shipped with some devices in the past, like the one that came with the original iPhone. But the company does ship a cloth currently with the Pro Display XDR and 27-inch nano-texture iMac, intended for specific use cases. It appears that the new cloth is nearly identical to the one packed with these machines, but we aren’t 100% certain.” 9to5Mac

iFixIt also did a teardown of the Polishing Cloth. They say:

“Under a microscope the premium quality of Apple’s polishing cloth comes to life. On the left, you’ll see a plain old cleaning cloth. Boring. On the right? Miniscule fibers intricately woven together, uniting to become not just a tool for cleaning, but an object of beauty worthy of being cleaned itself. Amidst the beauty, a thin line delicately traces the form of mankind’s foundational fruit: an apple.” iFixit

Of course, the people at iFixIt are having a bit of a laugh. But they do conclude that “The new Apple Polishing Cloth earns a 0 out of 10 on our repairability scale…”

Is Apple’s Polishing Cloth Worth It?

It’s easy to make fun of it due to the price, but the Polishing Cloth seems to genuinely be the best on the market. Besides, if you’re spending thousands on Apple’s devices, what’s another $20 to keep them as clean as possible?

