Does The Apple Studio Display Come With A Stand? Yes, but…

The stands aren’t interchangeable.

Wondering does the Apple Studio Display come with a stand?

Out of all the new products Apple introduced at its Spring 2022 event, the biggest surprise was probably the new Apple Studio Display (the new iPhone SE is nice, too). The Studio Display was released alongside the Mac Studio computer but can be used with a number of Macs, including MacBooks.

The Studio Display is Apple’s first new display since Apple unveiled its Pro XDR Display a few years ago. And there’s a lot to love about the new Studio Display.

For starters, it features a 27-inch 5K Retina display with a 5120 by 2880 pixel resolution, which looks absolutely gorgeous. Of course, this display isn’t really in competition with the Pro XDR Display, which features a 32-inch 6K Retina display with a 6016 by 3384 pixel resolution.

But besides the display panel, the Studio Display does beat the Pro XDR Display on several fronts. First, it’s massively cheaper. The Studio Display retails for $1,599 (starting price). That’s compared to the $4,999 starting price for the Pro XDR Display.

But the Studio Display actually has some more advanced features that the Pro XDR Display, too. For starters, it has a built-in 12MP ultra wide camera, which lets it supports Center Stage – a first on the Mac. It also features a studio‑quality three‑mic array and a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio.

Three Studio Display Stand Options

Apple wants to make the Studio Display as versatile as possible when it comes to work environments. Apple knows people have different workstation setups, so that necessitates a display that can first myriad scenarios.

So when you buy a Studio Display, you have the option of buying it with one of three stands:

Tilt-adjustable stand: This is the default option for the Studio Display. It’s the stand you get with it if you buy the default $1,599 model. This tilt-adjustable stand is going to be enough for basic users–those who do office or school work or simple web browsing.

This is the default option for the Studio Display. It’s the stand you get with it if you buy the default $1,599 model. This tilt-adjustable stand is going to be enough for basic users–those who do office or school work or simple web browsing. Tilt- and height-adjustable stand: This is the more advanced Studio Display stand. This adds a $400 premium to the Studio Display. But the stand provides an extra arm on the display, making it possible to change the height of the display in addition to the tilt. This stand option is probably best for those working with multiple monitors or those in a professional environment. A Studio Display with this option will cost you $1,999.

This is the more advanced Studio Display stand. This adds a $400 premium to the Studio Display. But the stand provides an extra arm on the display, making it possible to change the height of the display in addition to the tilt. This stand option is probably best for those working with multiple monitors or those in a professional environment. A Studio Display with this option will cost you $1,999. VESA mount adapter: This is the final stand option for the Studio Display. However, it’s not a stand at all. It’s a VESA mount adapter that allows you to mount the Studio Display on any VESA-compatible stand you own. VESA mounts are very popular in studio settings–this video editing bays and sound production facilities. Getting a Studio Display with the VESA mount doesn’t cost you anything extra. It’s $1,599.

Big Warning: The Studio Display Stand You Get Is The One You Keep

The Studio Display looks like a great monitor for most people, and its reasonably cheap considering its quality and brand. However, there’s one big thing users need to be aware of when they buy the Studio Display: the stand you buy it with is the stand it will have forever.

As Apple notes on the Studio Display’s shopping page: “Each stand or mount adapter is built in. They are not interchangeable, so it’s important to consider your workspace needs at the time of purchase.”

And yeah, that’s a MASSIVE bummer. If you decide you want the tilt- and height-adjustable stand but later decide you’d like to mount the Studio Display on your wall with a VESA mount, you can’t just buy the VESA mount–you need to buy an entirely new Studio Display.

