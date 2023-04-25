Best iPhone 14 Plus Cases For Protection & Style [2023 Edition]
Discover the best iPhone 14 Plus cases in our comprehensive guide, featuring top picks for style, durability, and functionality.
The iPhone 14 Plus is a big phone and that can mean, without a case, it can be slippery. And this is not a good thing. Despite Apple’s improvements to the durability and robustness of its iPhones, you still DO NOT want to drop one.
Without a case, dropping your phone from even a relatively small height, say, from around hip-level, the phone’s screen and/or chassis will likely break, shatter, or crack – and you definitely DO NOT want that.
Since Apple’s iPhone 14 series was released, we have tested literally hundreds of cases for all of Apple’s latest iPhone models. The best iPhone 14 Plus cases – based on our extensive, in-the-field testing, are listed out below.
For protection, style, and even making your iPhone 14 Plus completely water-proof (and we mean actually waterproof, not just resistant), these are the top-rated phone cases for the iPhone 14 Plus right now…
Best iPhone 14 Plus Cases
- Superior Protection: The Mous Limitless 5.0 Case features AiroShock technology, providing outstanding impact resistance and safeguarding your device from accidental drops and daily wear-and-tear.
- Variety of Materials: The case is available in multiple materials such as Aramid Fiber, Bamboo, and Walnut, allowing you to choose the perfect style to suit your aesthetic preferences.
- Slim and Stylish Design: Despite offering rugged protection, the Mous Limitless 5.0 Case maintains a slim profile, keeping your device lightweight and easy to carry.
- Enhanced Grip: The case features a non-slip texture, reducing the likelihood of accidental drops and providing a comfortable grip during use.
- Precise Cutouts: The Mous Limitless 5.0 Case boasts accurate cutouts for buttons, ports, and camera, ensuring full access to your iPhone's features without any hindrance.
- 5X military-grade drop tested for reliable protection
- 11.5ft drop protection keeps your device safe from impacts
- Slim and stylish design adds a pop of color to your device
- Qi wireless charging compatible for added convenience
- Raised bezel protects the screen and camera from scratches and impact
- Customizable designs allow for personalization
- Premium full-grain leather offers a luxurious look and feel
- Customizable interior slots for cards and cash storage
- Durable construction ensures long-lasting protection
- Refined stitching adds a touch of elegance
- Precise cutouts for easy access to buttons and ports
- Wireless charging compatible
- Waterproof design protects your device from water damage up to 2 meters deep
- MagSafe compatibility ensures seamless wireless charging and accessory use
- Built-in screen protector maintains touch sensitivity while shielding the display
- Sealed design keeps dust and debris out of your device
- Drop protection safeguards your phone from falls and impacts
- Precise cutouts for easy access to buttons and ports
- Multi-layer construction for enhanced protection
- Durable polycarbonate shell and synthetic rubber exterior
- Port covers prevent dust and debris from entering your device
- Raised edges protect the screen and camera from impact and scratches
- Integrated belt-clip holster doubles as a hands-free kickstand
- Precise cutouts for easy access to buttons and ports
- Premium full-grain leather construction for a sophisticated appearance
- MagSafe compatibility for seamless wireless charging and accessory use
- Microfiber-lined interior provides extra protection for your device
- Slim and lightweight design for comfortable daily use
- Precise cutouts for easy access to buttons and ports
- Available in a variety of colors to suit your personal style
Overview of The Best iPhone 14 Plus Cases
Bullstrap Premium Leather Portfolio Case
The Bullstrap Premium Leather Portfolio Phone Case is a high-quality, luxurious iPhone 14 Plus case made from Sienna Brown full-grain leather. This case not only adds style and sophistication to your device, but also provides excellent protection from everyday wear and tear.
PROS:
- Premium full-grain leather offers a luxurious look and feel
- Customizable interior slots for cards and cash storage
- Durable construction ensures long-lasting protection
- Refined stitching adds a touch of elegance
- Precise cutouts for easy access to buttons and ports
- Wireless charging compatible
Why We Like This Case:
The Bullstrap Premium Leather Portfolio case is a perfect blend of luxury and functionality. Its high-quality leather and refined stitching make it a stylish choice, while the interior slots offer practical storage options.
MOUS Limitless 5.0
The MOUS Protective Case for iPhone 14 Plus with Aramid Fibre offers robust protection without compromising on style. The Limitless 5.0 case is engineered with a high-performance Aramid Fibre material that provides unparalleled strength and durability, while remaining fully MagSafe compatible.
PROS:
- Aramid Fibre construction offers exceptional strength and durability
- MagSafe compatibility ensures seamless wireless charging and accessory use
- Slim and lightweight design for comfortable everyday use
- Raised edges protect the screen and camera from scratches and impact
- Shockproof design absorbs and disperses impact forces
- Precise cutouts for easy access to buttons and ports
Why We Like This Case:
The MOUS Protective Case with Aramid Fibre is a slim yet tough option for iPhone 14 Plus users. Its MagSafe compatibility and shockproof design make it an excellent choice for both protection and convenience.
OtterBox DEFENDER XT SERIES
The OtterBox DEFENDER XT SERIES for iPhone 14 Plus in OPEN OCEAN (Blue) is designed to provide ultimate protection for your device. This rugged case features a multi-layer construction, including a durable polycarbonate shell and synthetic rubber exterior to safeguard your phone from drops, dust, and scratches.
PROS:
- Multi-layer construction for enhanced protection
- Durable polycarbonate shell and synthetic rubber exterior
- Port covers prevent dust and debris from entering your device
- Raised edges protect the screen and camera from impact and scratches
- Integrated belt-clip holster doubles as a hands-free kickstand
- Precise cutouts for easy access to buttons and ports
Why We Like This Case:
The OtterBox DEFENDER XT SERIES case offers heavy-duty protection for the iPhone 14 Plus. With its multi-layer design and port covers, it’s a top choice for those seeking rugged and reliable protection.
Mujjo Full Leather Case for iPhone 14 Plus with MagSafe
The Mujjo Full Leather Case for iPhone 14 Plus with MagSafe is a beautifully crafted, minimalist case made from high-quality leather. This case not only adds an elegant touch to your device, but also offers excellent protection against daily wear and tear, while maintaining full MagSafe compatibility.
PROS:
- Premium full-grain leather construction for a sophisticated appearance
- MagSafe compatibility for seamless wireless charging and accessory use
- Microfiber-lined interior provides extra protection for your device
- Slim and lightweight design for comfortable daily use
- Precise cutouts for easy access to buttons and ports
- Available in a variety of colors to suit your personal style
Why We Like This Case:
The Mujjo Full Leather Case for iPhone 14 Plus with MagSafe combines elegance and functionality. Its premium leather construction and MagSafe compatibility make it an ideal choice for those seeking both sophistication and practicality in a case.
Casetify Ultra Impact iPhone 14 Plus Case
The Casetify Ultra Impact iPhone 14 Plus Case in Peri Purple is designed to provide exceptional protection while maintaining a sleek and stylish appearance. This case has undergone 5X military-grade drop testing and offers 11.5ft drop protection, ensuring your device remains safe from impact and daily wear.
PROS:
- 5X military-grade drop tested for reliable protection
- 11.5ft drop protection keeps your device safe from impacts
- Slim and stylish design adds a pop of color to your device
- Qi wireless charging compatible for added convenience
- Raised bezel protects the screen and camera from scratches and impact
- Customizable designs allow for personalization
Why We Like This Case:
The Casetify Ultra Impact case offers top-notch protection without sacrificing style. With its military-grade drop testing and sleek design, it’s the perfect blend of form and function.
OtterBox FRĒ SERIES Waterproof Case
The OtterBox FRĒ SERIES Waterproof Case with MagSafe, designed by LifeProof, is a highly durable and versatile case for the iPhone 14 Plus. It provides complete protection from water, dust, and drops, while still allowing for seamless MagSafe compatibility.
PROS:
- Waterproof design protects your device from water damage up to 2 meters deep
- MagSafe compatibility ensures seamless wireless charging and accessory use
- Built-in screen protector maintains touch sensitivity while shielding the display
- Sealed design keeps dust and debris out of your device
- Drop protection safeguards your phone from falls and impacts
- Precise cutouts for easy access to buttons and ports
Why We Like This Case:
The OtterBox FRĒ SERIES Waterproof Case offers comprehensive protection for the iPhone 14 Plus. Its waterproof design and MagSafe compatibility make it a top choice for those seeking both durability and convenience
iPhone 14 Plus Case FAQs
