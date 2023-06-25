The 4 Best Google Pixel Fold Cases Right Now [2023 Edition]

Pin

Expensive stuff needs looking after, so make sure you ONLY invest in the best Google Pixel Fold cases – cases like these awesome options…

The Google Pixel Fold is the first foldable device from Google, and it costs a pretty penny. For this reason, you’ll want to make sure you get it wrapped in a case as soon as you unbox it – no one wants to accidentally ding their $1800 foldable phone on the first day!

But because the Pixel Fold is A) very new, and B) kind of a weird shape, you might be wondering if you can even get a case for it? The good news is you can; case manufacturers always get the jump on new products, so there’s plenty of Pixel Fold cases available.

But you don’t just want any old case for your shiny new Pixel Fold; no, you want the best quality case possible.

That means high levels of protection, durability, and – most importantly – flexibility because, as you’re almost certainly aware, the Pixel Fold has two potential usage modes: folded and unfolded. And you want protection on both fronts.

Best Google Pixel Fold Cases

Casetify Impact Case For Google Pixel Fold – Editor’s Choice

The Casetify Impact Case combines stylish aesthetics with robust functionality. With Casetify’s reputation for high-quality, customizable cases, the Impact Case stands out for its protective qualities.

It features Casetify’s innovative qiTech material, providing impressive impact resistance while maintaining a slim profile.

The Impact Case also offers a high degree of customization, allowing users to express their unique style. This blend of functionality and fashion makes it a popular choice among smartphone users.

PROs: EcoShock material provides robust impact resistance.

Slim design doesn’t add unnecessary bulk to the device.

High degree of customization for a unique look.

Trusted Casetify quality and design.

Blends functionality and style in a single case.

Spigen Slim Armor Pro Designed for Pixel Fold Case (2023) – Black

The Spigen Slim Armor Pro, designed specifically for the Pixel Fold 2023, is an example of sleek, sophisticated protection. The case is cast in a robust black tone, making it the perfect accessory for those who prefer an understated look.

With its dual-layer design, combining a shock-absorbent TPU layer and a rigid polycarbonate shell, this case is designed to protect your device from everyday knocks and drops.

The standout feature of the Slim Armor Pro is its groundbreaking hinge design. This innovative feature provides full protection to the Pixel Fold’s delicate hinge, ensuring that it is covered even during use. The case also includes precise cutouts and tactile buttons for easy access to all the device’s functions.

PROs: Robust dual-layer protection against everyday mishaps.

Innovative hinge protection for comprehensive coverage.

Sleek black design for an understated, stylish look.

Precise cutouts and tactile buttons ensure full accessibility.

Trusted Spigen brand known for quality and durability.

Otterbox Thin Flex

The Otterbox Thin Flex is the ultimate in lightweight yet robust protection. Known for its rugged cases, Otterbox has taken a different approach with the Thin Flex, focusing on a slim design without compromising on the brand’s trademark protection capabilities. The case’s flexible sides provide an improved grip, reducing the chance of accidental slips and drops.

The Thin Flex is drop protection certified, making it a reliable choice for safeguarding your device. It also features antimicrobial technology, helping to protect the case from common bacteria. It’s an excellent choice for users who want the security of an Otterbox case without the bulk.

PROs: Lightweight design with the trusted protection of Otterbox.

Enhanced grip to minimize the risk of drops.

Drop protection certified for added security.

Antimicrobial technology for a clean case.

Flexible design for easy installation and removal.

Google Pixel Fold Case

Designed by Google for its Pixel Fold device, the Google Pixel Fold Case guarantees a perfect fit and full functionality. It’s a minimalist case that complements the Pixel Fold’s design while providing a solid level of protection against everyday wear and tear.

This case features a microfiber lining that cradles your device, reducing the chance of scratches. Plus, with it being a Google product, you can trust in its compatibility with your Pixel Fold.

PROs: Designed by Google specifically for the Pixel Fold.

Minimalist design that complements the device’s aesthetics.

Provides solid protection against everyday wear and tear.

Microfiber lining for scratch protection.

Assured compatibility and function with the Pixel Fold.

