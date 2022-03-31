How To Pair Sky Q Remote With TV

If you want to pair your Sky Q remote with your TV, adding full control to it of your HDTV’s settings and features, follow the steps outlined below and you’ll be up and running in no time…

You have a TV and you have Sky Q but you’re still using two remotes which you really don’t have to do. Your Sky Q remote – both the new, touch-focussed one and the older model – can be used to control both your HDTV and your Sky Q box. You just need to configure it properly.

In this guide, we’ll show you A) how to pair your Sky Q remote with your TV, B) how to set up touch controls on the Sky Q remote, if you have the newest model, and C) how to set up HDMI control with your Sky Q remote, as well as volume and power on / power off, so you’ll never need your TV’s remote again.

But first, we need to understand how to connect your Sky Q remote to your TV. If you have never done this before, it might seem a little confusing but it is actually really rather easy. Just follow the steps below to add your Sky Q remote as a controller for your TV.

How To Connect Sky Q Remote To TV

Follow the steps below to pair your Sky Q remote with your TV:

On the Sky Q remote, press HOME > SETUP Inside SETUP, Go To REMOTE CONTROL Select The Remote You’re Using Next, Select CONTROL > Select Your TV’s Brand Select, FIND IT FOR ME Once You See Your TV Listed, Hold Down 1 and 3 together on the Sky Q remote and wait for a code to appear Enter The Code – Your Sky Q Remote is Now Paired To Your TV

In order to test whether your Sky Q remote is paired with your TV, try out a few settings. First, see if you can adjust your TV’s volume with the Sky Q remote. If you can, it means the pairing process worked and you can now use your Sky Q remote to control your TV.

If the pairing process didn’t work, you might have selected the wrong TV from the generated list. If this is the case, go back to STEP 4 and repeat. Make sure you select your EXACT TV model and brand, otherwise the pairing process will not work.

If none of this works, you can FACTORY RESET your Sky Q remote by pressing and holding down 7 and 9. This will completely wipe your Sky Q remote’s settings, so it should only be done if all else fails. Once you’ve performed a factory reset on your Sky Q remote, simply go through the above-listed steps again to initiate the pairing process.

How To Enable Touch Controls on Sky Q Remote

The latest Sky Q remote comes with built-in touch controls. The remote itself is smaller and the voice search button is now located on the side. Touch control, however, is NOT enabled by default. In order to enable touch controls on your Sky Q remote, you will have to perform the following steps:

Press Home on your Sky Q touch remote Select Settings > Setup > Remote Control Select Sky Q Touch Remote > Touch Control On

You can now test out the Sky Q remote’s touch controls. These controls work much like the screen on your phone. You just drag your finger around to move in and around menus. It’s really simple and, personally, I much prefer this method of navigating Sky Q.

If you’re not a fan of using the touch control on your Sky Q remote, you can always switch it off. To switch off touch controls on the Sky Q remote, follow these steps:

Press Home on your Sky Q touch remote Select Settings > Setup > Remote Control Select Sky Q Touch Remote > Touch Control Off

How To Set Up HDMI Control For Your Sky Q Remote

OK, we’ve covered the basics of getting your Sky Q remote up and running, as well as you enable touch controls. But what if you want to take things one step farther? If you want your Sky Q remote to have FULL control over your TV, you’ll need to give it HDMI control.

Once you enable HDMI control of your TV on your Sky Q remote, you will be able to switch between HDMI slots on your TV and power off and on both your TV and your Sky Q box using ONLY one remote, your Sky Q remote. To enable HDMI control on your Sky Q remote, follow the following steps:

Press Home on your Sky Q remote Select Settings > Setup Select Audio Visual > HDMI Control > On

If you’ve done all the steps so far, your Sky Q remote is now in full control of every aspect of your TV – from its volume to its HDMI slots to powering it on and off. You can do it all from your Sky Q remote now, so no more having to find batteries for two remotes.

Save The Touch-Based Sky Q remote. This is the same remote you get with Sky Glass – Sky’s new HDTV that comes with Sky Q fully bundled inside it, so there’s no need for a box or a dish on your house. Check out the latest Sky Glass deals HERE

And that’s literally it, we’ve covered everything about pairing, augmenting, and making your Sky Q remote as useful as possible. If you have any other issues or questions about Sky, Sky Q, or Sky Glass, be sure to check out our Sky Users’ Resource Center – it has loads of guides and helpful articles inside it.

