Sky Glass Reviews: Is It Better Than Sky Q?

Sky Glass represents the biggest shake up to how Sky TV works in the company’s history. But is Sky Glass worth getting or are you better off with Sky Q? Let’s find out…

Sky TV has changed a lot in recent years. In a bid to counteract the popularity of streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime and ensure it remains relevant, Sky has reoriented its platform – in the form of Sky Q – with streaming apps front and center. This had to happen, Sky had to become a medium, otherwise it would have just become less and less relevant.

Sky Q is a brilliant product, of course, but it appears Sky Q was just the beginning of the company’s move away from its traditional business model. The launch of Sky Glass shows that Sky, while clearly still unsure about how to properly deal with rising content platforms like Netflix and Amazon, is focussed on reinventing itself as the ultimate content arbiter. And Sky Q and Sky Glass are its first major steps to achieving this.

The difference between Sky Q and Sky Glass is pretty significant, though: Sky Q comes in a box, like the Sky of old, while Sky Glass is a 4K TV with everything you need bundled inside it. You also DO NOT need a dish with Sky Glass. But you will need to buy a new TV which, if you’re running a relatively new TV, is always going to be a bit of a tough sell.

Having said that, millions of people are now running fairly old TVs, most of which are not 4K, so there is plenty of potential for the adoption of Sky Glass in the UK. The only real question is whether you’re better off with Sky Glass or getting yourself a new 4K and running Sky Q on it. To answer this question, let’s first start by taking a look at all the different Sky Glass models currently available.

Sky Glass Sizes & Prices

Sky Glass Specs Display Type: UHD Quantum Dot

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Colour: Over 1 billion colors

HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG

Speakers: Dolby 3.1.2 output

Speaker Configuration: 3x outwards-firing, 1x central subwoofer, 2x upwards-firing

Audio format: Dolby Atmos

Sound output: Up to 215 W

Connectivity: 3x HDMI, Bluetooth, USB C

How Sky Glass Works: How To Buy One + How Much It Costs

All of Sky’s Glass TVs run the same internal spec. The only difference between the three current Sky Glass models available is the size of the display. The smallest – and cheapest – option has a 43in display, the mid-range option has a 55in screen, and the largest and most expensive runs a 65in display. All models run the same 3840 x 2160 resolution, however, and they all feature Dolby Vision and HDR 10.

This means that whatever model you go for, you’re getting the exact same specifications and user experience. Once you know what size Sky Glass TV you want, you then need to decide on a package. Sky offers both 24-month and 48-month contract plans for Sky Glass – prices start from around £13 per month. The 43in Sky Glass TV costs £649 to buy, while the large 65in model retails for £1049. Again, most users will be buying the TVs as part of a Sky Glass package.

Save If you do not want or need the BEST TV ON THE MARKET, Sky Glass is an obvious choice. It solves the headache of shopping around for a TV, gets you access to all of Sky’s core features and more, and the Glass TV units themselves are available in the three most popular TV sizes in the UK: 43in, 55in, and 65in.

But these “packages” are just to pay for the TV itself. In order to actually use Sky Glass, you will also need to subscribe to a Sky package as well – the cheapest is currently Sky Ultimate which costs £26 per month. So, if you went with the cheapest Sky Glass TV, you’d end up paying £39 per month for Sky Glass, not £13. The Sky Ultimate package does not include Movies or Sports, either. If you want those you’ll have to pay extra for the packages.

Of course, if you already have subscriptions to Netflix, Amazon, Disney, or Apple TV+, all of these apps will be supported and available inside Sky Glass. All you have to do is sign in and you can start streaming from an of these apps inside Sky Glass. You can even use Sky Glass’ voice search to open and search for content inside these apps. And I’d argue this is all the content most users will ever need. I have Sky Q and run the most basic of packages plus a subscription to Sky F1, and I now use Sky Q to access all my streaming apps for all my film and TV show needs.

That’s my hot-take on how Sky Glass works, how much it costs, and the selection of TVs you have to choose from. The next logical question, however, is whether or not Sky Glass is worth it? In order to better answer this question, let’s now take a look at a selection of Sky Glass reviews to form a better picture of whether or not Sky Glass is something you should be looking at…

Sky Glass Reviews

60

60

80

80

80

80

Is Sky Glass Worth It?

As you can see from the Sky Glass reviews above, there’s a lot to like about Sky Glass but also quite a few downsides. The main one being that Sky Q is still a better overall platform, having more features and better recording abilities. The Sky Glass TV itself, while decent enough, pales in comparison – from a performance perspective – to some of the best 4K TVs available on the market right now from Samsung, LG, and Sony.

With this in mind, one could argue that, if picture quality and general performance, specifically with respect to gaming, are important to you, you’ll likely be far better off picking yourself up a 4K TV from Samsung or LG and running a Sky Q box instead of Sky Glass. For everybody else, meaning the vast majority of people, Sky Glass – both as a service and as a TV – will be more than adequate for your home. It is 4K, the picture quality is decent, and Sky Glass itself is very intuitive to use.

Is it perfect? No, but then again nothing really is, especially when you’re talking about TV tech – stuff changes and evolves so quickly. But as a platform, Sky Glass is very impressive. If you do not want or need the BEST TV ON THE MARKET, Sky Glass is an obvious choice. It solves the headache of shopping around for a TV, gets you access to all of Sky’s core features and more, and the Glass TV units themselves are available in the three most popular TV sizes in the UK: 43in, 55in, and 65in.

Check out all the latest deals and packages here.

Save

Share via: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Mix

Reddit

WhatsApp

Flipboard

Pinterest

More