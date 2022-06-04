FREE STUFF

Sky Glass Reviews: Is It Better Than Sky Q?

By Richard Goodwin •  Updated: 06/04/22 •  13 min read
Reviews

Sky Glass represents the biggest shake up to how Sky TV works in the company’s history. But is Sky Glass worth getting or are you better off with Sky Q? Let’s find out…

Sky TV has changed a lot in recent years. In a bid to counteract the popularity of streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime and ensure it remains relevant, Sky has reoriented its platform – in the form of Sky Q – with streaming apps front and center. This had to happen, Sky had to become a medium, otherwise it would have just become less and less relevant.

Sky Q is a brilliant product, of course, but it appears Sky Q was just the beginning of the company’s move away from its traditional business model. The launch of Sky Glass shows that Sky, while clearly still unsure about how to properly deal with rising content platforms like Netflix and Amazon, is focussed on reinventing itself as the ultimate content arbiter. And Sky Q and Sky Glass are its first major steps to achieving this.

The difference between Sky Q and Sky Glass is pretty significant, though: Sky Q comes in a box, like the Sky of old, while Sky Glass is a 4K TV with everything you need bundled inside it. You also DO NOT need a dish with Sky Glass. But you will need to buy a new TV which, if you’re running a relatively new TV, is always going to be a bit of a tough sell.

Having said that, millions of people are now running fairly old TVs, most of which are not 4K, so there is plenty of potential for the adoption of Sky Glass in the UK. The only real question is whether you’re better off with Sky Glass or getting yourself a new 4K and running Sky Q on it. To answer this question, let’s first start by taking a look at all the different Sky Glass models currently available.

Sky Glass Sizes & Prices

Sky Glass Specs

  • Display Type: UHD Quantum Dot
  • Resolution: 3840 x 2160
  • Colour: Over 1 billion colors
  • HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG
  • Speakers: Dolby 3.1.2 output
  • Speaker Configuration: 3x outwards-firing, 1x central subwoofer, 2x upwards-firing
  • Audio format: Dolby Atmos
  • Sound output: Up to 215 W
  • Connectivity: 3x HDMI, Bluetooth, USB C

How Sky Glass Works: How To Buy One + How Much It Costs

All of Sky’s Glass TVs run the same internal spec. The only difference between the three current Sky Glass models available is the size of the display. The smallest – and cheapest – option has a 43in display, the mid-range option has a 55in screen, and the largest and most expensive runs a 65in display. All models run the same 3840 x 2160 resolution, however, and they all feature Dolby Vision and HDR 10.

This means that whatever model you go for, you’re getting the exact same specifications and user experience. Once you know what size Sky Glass TV you want, you then need to decide on a package. Sky offers both 24-month and 48-month contract plans for Sky Glass – prices start from around £13 per month. The 43in Sky Glass TV costs £649 to buy, while the large 65in model retails for £1049. Again, most users will be buying the TVs as part of a Sky Glass package.

sky-glass-tv-sizes
  • Save
If you do not want or need the BEST TV ON THE MARKET, Sky Glass is an obvious choice. It solves the headache of shopping around for a TV, gets you access to all of Sky’s core features and more, and the Glass TV units themselves are available in the three most popular TV sizes in the UK: 43in, 55in, and 65in.

But these “packages” are just to pay for the TV itself. In order to actually use Sky Glass, you will also need to subscribe to a Sky package as well – the cheapest is currently Sky Ultimate which costs £26 per month. So, if you went with the cheapest Sky Glass TV, you’d end up paying £39 per month for Sky Glass, not £13. The Sky Ultimate package does not include Movies or Sports, either. If you want those you’ll have to pay extra for the packages.

Of course, if you already have subscriptions to Netflix, Amazon, Disney, or Apple TV+, all of these apps will be supported and available inside Sky Glass. All you have to do is sign in and you can start streaming from an of these apps inside Sky Glass. You can even use Sky Glass’ voice search to open and search for content inside these apps. And I’d argue this is all the content most users will ever need. I have Sky Q and run the most basic of packages plus a subscription to Sky F1, and I now use Sky Q to access all my streaming apps for all my film and TV show needs.

That’s my hot-take on how Sky Glass works, how much it costs, and the selection of TVs you have to choose from. The next logical question, however, is whether or not Sky Glass is worth it? In order to better answer this question, let’s now take a look at a selection of Sky Glass reviews to form a better picture of whether or not Sky Glass is something you should be looking at…

Sky Glass Reviews

60

Expert Reviews

On paper, Sky Glass is an impressive TV system at a tempting price. It’s convenient and easy to use, the specifications are impressive, the audio quality is great (for built-in speakers) and a lot of people will be persuaded by the fact that it’s a relatively low-cost monthly add-on to a Sky subscription.

Meanwhile, for those who can’t or don’t want to install a dish, Sky Glass is a far better option than Now, delivering all that exclusive Sky content in optimum 4K resolution.

Before you take the leap, however, you need to ask yourself – very carefully – if you wouldn’t be best served by sticking with separates. With Sky Q and your own choice of TV you’ll get a more potent TV system with better picture quality than Sky Glass, more channels and local program recording plus plenty of streaming apps. Add a soundbar, which you may well own already, and you’ll likely get better audio quality as well.

That means Sky Glass is a difficult thing to wholeheartedly recommend. True, it’s a more elegant thing to have in your home than a Sky Q box, a TV, and a soundbar and, yes, it does the job of streaming Sky services in 4K well. But, for most people, Sky Q plus a TV of their choice will deliver a superior experience all around.

60

Express

Sky Glass is the first telly we’ve ever used where all of our favorite streaming platforms work seamlessly together and finding new shows, documentaries and movies is simple and (dare we say) enjoyable. Glass really does manage to cut out the stress of being overloaded with new boxsets from Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and Apple TV+ while trying to keep track of what is happening in the TV guide.

Sure, the picture quality isn’t going to blow you away, but if you can pick up this telly-and-soundbar combination for a good deal, it provides a solid viewing experience. Of course, if you’ve splashed out on an OLED telly in the last couple of years, Sky Glass will be a significant downgrade. However, Sky Glass shows a huge amount of promise for a first attempt.

Let’s not forget that when Sky Q launched back in 2016, it had its fair share of bugs too. But in the years since its launch, Sky has refined the experience on that set-top box – and it has since managed to win every award in its field. It’s a shame that Sky Glass has arrived in a similar state, but in our testing, we’ve seen some amazing potential with this custom-designed telly.

80

Tom’s Guide

Sky Glass is an ambitious device that gets a lot right but a few things wrong and I have the feeling that the second version might be the one to wait for.

Crucially, its picture quality is on a par with good budget TVs rather than the very best 4K sets and while it sounds great, few people will buy a TV for audio performance alone. As a result, Sky Glass’ desirability rests on two factors: ease of use and interface.

On the first, it’s a definite winner: this really is a one-cable solution that could give you access to almost all of the world’s streaming content without the need for multiple devices and cables. If you value simplicity above everything — or are unable to install a dish on your house — Sky Glass is easy to recommend.

As far as user experience goes, it’s a mixed bag. Sky Glass has the bold aim of unifying content from live and on-demand services and it may well be that this is what the future of TV looks like; I certainly hope so, because when it works, it’s great. But at the same time, it’s not really unified — voice control only works with some content and not everything is available on-demand. Plus, the lack of a DVR means that if you miss a live show on certain channels, you’re stuck; Sky Q plus a soundbar and TV will still be a better option for many people. That said, if you don’t already own a better TV set, Sky Glass is a good option.

80

Guardian

Sky Glass is all about convenience. Its streaming system and built-in soundbar removes bundles of cables, boxes and the dish. But while its software and service show lots of promise, it is has bugs and small annoyances, most on-demand apps are slow and clunky, and there are extra hoops that must be jumped through to get to content that make it less convenient to use.

I have no doubt updates will fix many of the issues. But the reliance on terrestrial catchup services and their limitations may always be worse than old-school recordings. If you only ever watch live TV or content hosted directly on Sky’s platform or Netflix, Glass is great.

The screen is decent but not spectacular, competing best with lower-priced mid-range sets. The sound is great unless you want a real cinema experience, and the remote is great too. The price is tempting when bought monthly, although you must add the cost of the Sky service on top.

Glass is a work in progress with an enormous potential yet to be realised.

80

What HiFi

Ultimately, how much you like Sky Glass will depend on your expectations. If you are expecting a flagship TV’s picture performance, and sound to rival a Sonos Beam Gen 2, you are going to be very disappointed. This costs less than half that sort of setup, though, and it performs well given its limitations. Sky should be particularly pleased with the balanced picture performance, which avoids the temptation of trying to dazzle and takes a far more subtle approach that is better suited to its abilities.

That said, the smeary motion is bothersome, and the sound, while generally very good, lacks the dynamic range to be really exciting.

Sky Glass as a platform is very nice, though, particularly in terms of presentation and content aggregation. It’s a shame that to get it you have to buy the TV, but one suspects that won’t be the case for very long. If the Sky Glass Puck were available as a standalone device (preferably with a hard drive for proper recording), we’d be all for it. As it is, the Sky Glass TV is a solid, but niche proposition for those who value style, neatness and convenience over outright performance.

80

T3

Combining everything you could need into one user-friendly system, there’s literally nothing else out there like the Sky Glass. This is by far the best TV you can buy for streaming because you won’t need any extra tech to access Sky’s premium library or your favourite streaming apps.

The Sky interface is just so good, everything about it is simple and intuitive, even the remote doesn’t take much getting used to. With smarts ranging from motion detection to voice control and recommendations tailored to what you like to watch, it’s a shining example of how brilliant technology can be in 2021.

It’s not all about the smarts though, the picture and sound quality are just as impressive even if they’re not best in class, and because everything is packed into one device it saves on energy too.

Is Sky Glass Worth It?

As you can see from the Sky Glass reviews above, there’s a lot to like about Sky Glass but also quite a few downsides. The main one being that Sky Q is still a better overall platform, having more features and better recording abilities. The Sky Glass TV itself, while decent enough, pales in comparison – from a performance perspective – to some of the best 4K TVs available on the market right now from Samsung, LG, and Sony.

With this in mind, one could argue that, if picture quality and general performance, specifically with respect to gaming, are important to you, you’ll likely be far better off picking yourself up a 4K TV from Samsung or LG and running a Sky Q box instead of Sky Glass. For everybody else, meaning the vast majority of people, Sky Glass – both as a service and as a TV – will be more than adequate for your home. It is 4K, the picture quality is decent, and Sky Glass itself is very intuitive to use.

Is it perfect? No, but then again nothing really is, especially when you’re talking about TV tech – stuff changes and evolves so quickly. But as a platform, Sky Glass is very impressive. If you do not want or need the BEST TV ON THE MARKET, Sky Glass is an obvious choice. It solves the headache of shopping around for a TV, gets you access to all of Sky’s core features and more, and the Glass TV units themselves are available in the three most popular TV sizes in the UK: 43in, 55in, and 65in.

Check out all the latest deals and packages here.

Sky Glass Reviews
  • Save

Richard Goodwin

Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.

Keep Reading

Explore more →
What Phone Network is Sky Mobile? All Your FAQs Answered…

What Phone Network is Sky Mobile? All Your FAQs Answered…

Sky Mobile is a popular UK network and in this post we’ll cover everything you need to know about the phone network, as well as some core FAQs...
Is Sky Mobile Any Good? A Comprehensive Review…

Is Sky Mobile Any Good? A Comprehensive Review…

Sky Mobile is a popular UK MVNO that uses O2’s network and infrastructure. Here’s everything you need to know about Sky Mobile…
What is Sky Q? How It Works + What You Get Explained

What is Sky Q? How It Works + What You Get Explained

How is Sky Q different from standard Sky TV? Is it worth getting? And, more importantly, how does it work in your home? Let’s take a look at what Sky Q is, its new features, and how it works in practice
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap