How To Customize The Apple Watch Ultra Action Button

A big new feature of the Apple Watch Ultra is the Action button. It’s as versatile as its name suggests. Here’s how to set it up.

The Apple Watch Ultra Action Button is one of the biggest features of Apple newest Apple Watch. It’s a major departure in design and functionality from previous Apple Watch models and it’s one of the things that makes the Apple Watch Ultra a more advanced, “ultra”, watch.

But one of the coolest things about the Apple Watch Ultra Action button is that it’s highly customizable, too. Here’s everything you need to know about the Apple Watch Ultra Action button…

What Is The Apple Watch Ultra Action Button?

The Apple Watch Ultra Action Button is a new button that is in addition to the regular buttons users are used to on other Apple Watches.

On the Apple Watch Ultra, on one side, users have the Digital Crown and Side button – just like they do on other Apple Watch models. But on the other side is the new Apple Watch Ultra Action button.

Here’s how Apple describes the Action button:

“Ready for Action. The new Action button gives you quick, physical control over a variety of functions. It’s customizable and can do things like control a workout, mark a Compass Waypoint, or begin a dive. Just like you, it’s full of potential.” Apple

What Apple’s marketing blurb essentially means is that the Apple Watch Ultra Action button is a new way to interact with the Apple Watch Ultra and it’s customizable. That is, its function isn’t set.

What Functions Can The Apple Watch Ultra Action Button Do?

The Apple Watch Ultra Action button can be set to carry out a number of functions. Apple says these functions include:

Workout

Stopwatch

Waypoint

Backtrack

Dive

Torch

Shortcut

Siren

That last function – the Siren one – is also another new feature of the Apple Watch Ultra. The Apple Watch Ultra is capable of emitting a loud siren that helps someone locate you.

Why Is The Apple Watch Ultra Action Button Big & Bright Orange?

At first glance, the Apple Watch Ultra Action button seems a bit un-Apple-like. It’s big and bulky and very very bright.

But there’s a reason for this: the Apple Watch Ultra is designed for use in activities where many wearers might be wearing gloves – hikers or divers, for example. Apple wanted the Action button to be easily presale through gloves, thus its size.

As for its orange brightness, it calls out that the Action button is for safety (you can activate the siren with it). It also helps the wearer see the button in dark conditions, such as at night or when diving.

How Do I Customize The Apple Watch Ultra Action Button?

Apple has made it easy to customize the Apple Watch Ultra Action button. Here’s how:

Open the Settings app on your Apple Watch Ultra. Tap Action Button. Under the Action menu, tap which feature you want the Action button to perform. Tap the back arrow. Under the App menu (if it appears), tap the app you want to perform the action. Tap the back arrow. Under the First Press menu (if it appears), tap an action. This is for features that allow a first and second press of the Action button to carry out different actions.

