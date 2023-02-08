How To Activate Apple Watch Ultra Night Mode

Apple Watch Ultra Night Mode allows you to more easily see the watch face in the dark – plus it looks insanely cool.

The Apple Watch Ultra is the best Apple Watch the company has ever designed. Built for rugged outdoor activities like hiking, swimming, and climbing, the Apple Watch Ultra features a MASSIVE 49mm display and a long 36-hour battery life under average usage – a battery life that can be extended to up to 60 hours in low power mode.

The Apple Watch Ultra also features a new button, called the Action button, which allows you to assign app-specific tasks to it when pressed. And the titanium body and flat screen design of the Apple Watch Ultra means it has looks to die for.

And not to worry, the Apple Watch Ultra is compatible with select watch bands that work with existing Apple Watch Series watches.

But the Apple Watch Ultra also has another feature that other Apple Watches do not have: Night Mode. Here’s what you need to know about Apple Watch Ultra Night Mode.

What Is Apple Watch Ultra Night Mode?

Apple Watch Ultra Night Mode is a specific mode available to only one watch face on the Apple Watch Ultra. This watch face is exclusive to the Apple Watch Ultra and is called the Wayfinder watch face. Apple describes the Wayfinder watch face as one “designed specifically for the larger Apple Watch Ultra display and includes a compass built into the dial, with space for up to eight complications.”

The Wayfinder watch face is aimed at runners and climbers and hikers – and gives them as much information at a glance at their Apple Watch Ultra as possible. Of course, the Wayfinder watch face can be customized just like any other Apple Watch Ultra watch face – but it does have one feature that the other faces don’t have: Night Mode.

When you enable Night Mode on the Wayfinder watch face, the background of the watch face goes black and all the elements in it go a deep red. This red-on-black contrast makes the elements of the Wayfinder face much more visible to the naked eye, no matter if you’re running the trail at night or diving in the darks of the ocean.

How To I Get The Apple Watch Ultra Wayfinder Watch Face?

If you want to engage the Apple Watch Ultra Night Mode feature, you’ll first need to have your Apple Watch Ultra set to display the Wayfinder watch face. Here’s how to do that:

On the Apple Watch Ultra press and hold on your current watch face until it sinks back into editing mode. Now swipe all the way to the right until you see the “new” watch face + button and tap on it. On the watch face selection screen, swipe down until you see the Wayfinder watch face. Tap the “Add” button. Edit the Wayfinder watch face to your liking. Now tap and hold on it to exit edit mode. The Wayfinder watch face will now be shown on your Apple Watch Ultra.

How To Activate Apple Watch Ultra Night Mode On the Wayfinder Watch Face

Activating Apple Watch Ultra Night Mode on the Wayfinder watch face is actually pretty easy. Here’s how:

With the Wayfinder watch face selected on your Apple Watch Ultra, rotate the Digital Crown downwards. You’ll see the Wayfinder watch face switch to Night Mode.

And that’s it! That’s how you activate the Apple Watch Ultra Night Mode. And of course, if you want to leave Apple Watch Ultra Night Mode on the Wayfinder watch face, just rotate the Digital Crown upwards to go back into normal view.

