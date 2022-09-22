How To Hang Up iPhone Calls Using Siri

iOS 16 adds the ability to hang up iPhone calls using Siri. Here’s how to use it.

iOS 16 is a fantastic software update for the iPhone. The soundest feature by far is the new lock screen creation and management system. But iOS 16 is packed with other cool new features too, including the ability to edit or unsend messages, lock screen widgets, and much much more.

iOS 16 also has a lot of smaller, hidden features. One such feature is now users can use Siri to hang up a phone call or a FaceTime call. Here’s what to know about it and how to use it.

Hanging Up A Phone Call Using Siri Is An Accessibility Feature

To start with, it’s important to understand that the ability of Siri in iOS 16 to hang up a phone call is officially classified as a new accessibility feature. In relation to the iPhone, Accessibility refers to features that people who lack certain senses (like sight, sound, the ability to use voice, or move) can rely on to carry out everyday iPhone tasks.

iOS has dozens of accessibility features – and the ability to hang up a phone or FaceTime call using Siri is just the latest.

The benefits of being able to hang up a call using Siri are obvious: some people may not possess the dexterity, movement abilities, or sight abilities that are required to hang up a phone or FaceTime call on iPhone. Now those people can do so using just their voice.

Why Else Would You Want Siri To Hang Up A Phone Call?

While it’s true that hanging up a phone call using Siri will probably be most advantageous to those who the feature is built for, anyone can enable the ability for Siri to hang up their phone calls.

As for the scenarios, besides the obvious, in which hanging up a phone call using Siri would be useful, a situation where your hands are full is the most obvious. Think about when you are holding a baby, working underneath a car with both hands occupied, or any other scenario where you can’t readily reach for your iPhone to end a call.

A Few Things To Keep In Mind…

If you want to use Siri to hang up phone and FaceTime calls, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, your iPhone will need to be running iOS 16 or later. Second, you’ll need an iPhone 11 or later for this feature to work (or, if you have an older iPhone, you’ll need to be using their feature via AirPods or Beats headphones that have Siri capabilities).

Finally, if you are going to use Siri to hang up your phone or FaceTime call, note that the person on the other end of the line will be able to hear you give Siri the command.

How To Enable Siri To Hang Up Phone & FaceTime Calls

Before Siri can hang up phone and FaceTime calls, you need to enable the feature on your iPhone. Here’s how:

Open the Settings app. Tap Accessibility. Tap Siri. Tap Call Hangup. Toggle the Call Hangup switch to ON (green).

How To Use Siri To Hang Up Phone & FaceTime Calls

After you’ve set up Siri using the instructions above, just say “Hey ‌Siri‌, hang up the call” any time you want Siri to end a phone or FaceTime call.

