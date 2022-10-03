AirPods Pro 2 Battery Size: How Large Are The Batteries?

Apple never reveals how large the batteries are in the AirPods Pro, but now we know…

Wondering about AirPods Pro 2 battery size? Read on!

Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro – also known as the AirPods Pro 2 – are now on sale. The tiny wearables are the most advanced AirPods yet and the AirPods Pro 2 are packed with new features.

The most prominent new feature of the AirPods Pro 2 is Adaptive Transparency, which intelligently knows what outside noises to let in and which to block. Adaptive Transparency works so well thanks to the new H2 chipset in the AirPods Pro 2.

But some people were bummed the AirPods Pro 2 didn’t feature a radical redesign. Indeed, there had been multiple rumors that the AirPods Pro 2 could lose their iconic white stem and go for a plug-type design…

AirPods Pro 2 Battery Life

Yet while the same design may be a bummer, the AirPods Pro 2 also have other advantages over the original. One of the biggest advantages is that the AirPods Pro 2 offer longer battery case. The original AirPods Pro got about 5 hours of battery life per charge and their case gave you about five charge cycles – for about 25 hours of charge time total.

However, the AirPods Pro 2 feature 6 hours of listening time per charge and the case gets you 30 hours of total charge time.

While some of the battery life improvement is probably down to a more power efficient H2 chip, we now know that the AirPods Pro 2 and its case have longer battery life thanks to Apple managing to put a slightly larger battery inside the AirPods Pro 2 and the AirPods Pro 2 case…

AirPods Pro 2 Batter Size: Buds & Case

Thanks to some digging by MySmartPrice, the site has discovered regulatory findings that reveal how large the battery is in the AirPods Pro 2 and the AirPods Pro 2 case.

The regulatory filing shows that each AirPods Pro 2 bud has a battery inside that is 49.7mAh in size. Furthermore, the regulatory findings show that the AirPods Pro 2 case has a 523mAh battery inside.

To put that in perspective, the original 2019 AirPods Pro featured a 43mAh battery in each bud and the original AirPods Pro case featured a 519mAh battery.

That means that the new AirPods Pro 2 has around a 15% larger battery in each bud, which likely helps provide the battery life boost the new model boasts.

AirPods Pro 2: Cost

The AirPods Pro 2 are now out and they can be purchased in Apple retail stores, on Apple’s online store, and in most other electronic shops.

AirPods Pro 2 cost $249 and includes the new MagSafe charging case with speaker and lanyard loop. They are currently available in Apple’s icon white color only.

