One of the great things about mobile phones is that anyone can get a hold of you at any time via any number of mediums. That also happens to be one of the worst things about smartphones too. Let’s face it, calls and texts from spammers and stalkers suck. At best they are annoying, at worst, downright scary.

With the iPhone and iOS, people have four primary ways of contacting you: phone, FaceTime, text, or iMessage. Those four options also mean stalker and spammers have four ways of annoying you too.

Thankfully in iOS, there are ways to block an individual from calling, texting, FaceTiming, or iMessaging you via each app individually–or you can block a person from contacting you via any of the above means completely if they have multiple numbers. Here’s how.

How To Block Contacts Using The Phone App In iOS

Launch the Phone app on the Home screen of your iPhone. It’s green with a white handset logo. On the bottom of the screen tap on the Recents button. On the Recents screen, you’ll see a list of phone calls you’ve received and made. Find the contact you want to block (this could be a name or just a phone number) and tap on the blue Info button next to their phone number or name. The blue info button is an “i” in a circle. On the info screen scroll to the bottom and tap on Block this Caller. A popup confirmation will appear. Tap on the Block Contact button to block them. This will block that contact from contacting you in the Phone app, the FaceTime app, and the Messages app.

How To Block Contacts Using The FaceTime App In iOS

Apple’s FaceTime allows you to receive audio and video calls. If you don’t fancy that stranger instigating lewd video chats, here’s what you need to do to block him.

Launch the FaceTime app on the Home screen of your iPhone. It’s green with a white video camera logo. There will be two tabs–Audio and Video–select the tab that contains the caller you want to block. You’ll see a list of audio or video calls you’ve received and made. Find the contact you want to block (this could be a name or just a phone number) and tap on the blue Info button next to their phone number or name. The blue info button is an “i” in a circle. On the info screen scroll to the bottom and tap on Block this Caller. A popup confirmation will appear. Tap on the Block Contact button to block them. This will block that contact from contacting you in the FaceTime app, the Phone app, and the Messages app.

How To Block Contacts Using The Messages App In iOS

Unlike phone and FaceTime calls, iOS uses one app–Messages–to send and receive plain old text messages and iMessages. From this one app, you can block both.

Launch the Messages app on the Home screen of your iPhone. It’s green with a white chat bubble logo. On the Messages screen, you’ll see a list of texts and iMessages you’ve received and made. Find the contact you want to block (this could be a name or just a phone number) and tap on the message thread. In the message thread tap the blue Details button in the top right of the screen. On the Details screen tap the contact’s name or number at the top of the screen. On the next screen scroll to the bottom and tap on Block this Caller. A popup confirmation will appear. Tap on the Block Contact button to block them. This will block that contact from contacting you in the Messages app, the Phone app, and the FaceTime app.

How To Block Every Type Of Call And Text In iOS

The above steps allow you to block one number at a time from calling, texting, iMessaging, and FaceTiming you. This is usually enough to block sales calls or spam texts. But if you have a stalker who has multiple phone numbers or IDs they use to call or FaceTime, you may want to try this nuclear option to block them all at once.

This option allows you to block a Contact–and all their communication methods–in one fell swoop. Note that to use this method you MUST already have their contact info in your Contacts app. So if you don’t have a contact card for them, you’ll need to create one.

In creating it be sure to put every bit of contact info you have for them: all their phone numbers, Apple IDs, usernames. Everything. Once you’ve done that, follow these steps:

Open the Settings app on the Home screen of your iPhone. Scroll down the list of settings until you see Phone. Tap on it. On the next screen, scroll down and tap on Call Blocking & Identification. On the Call Blocking & Identification screen, you’ll see a list of any existing blocked contacts. To add a new one tap on Block Contact… A list of all your contacts will slide up the screen. Find the contact you want to block and tap on their name. All the contact information (Apple IDs for FaceTime, phone numbers, etc) will be added to the Blocked list.

How To Unblock A Contact In iOS

If you have second thoughts you can unblock a contact by going to the Call Blocking & Identification screen (step #4 above) and swiping left on their name in the list and tapping the red Unblock button that appears.