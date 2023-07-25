Are Refurbished iPads Worth It? Here’s My 2 Cents [2023]

Pin

Looking to save some money on an iPad or iPad Pro? You’re in luck! Buying a brilliant refurbished iPad has never been easier – and you’ll save a fortune in the process!

Best Place To Buy Refurbished iPads?

When it comes to finding the best place to score refurbished iPads in the US, Gazelle runs the show. Why so? Gazelle, with its sturdy foothold in the industry and years of reliable service, offers unbeatable prices, setting it ahead of the pack. Its diverse range of devices, including top-tier options like the iPad Pro and traditional iPad models, surpasses even Apple’s own refurbished program.

Picture this: You’re eyeing an iPad or perhaps an iPad Pro. Gazelle swoops in with a saving grace, slashing off about 40-50% off the price. The cherry on top? These units are indistinguishable from new – nobody’s going to know it’s refurbished. You have the luxury of choosing from LTE models or WiFi-only models, as well as locked or fully unlocked models. In essence, Gazelle is your one-stop-shop for all things refurbished iPads.

Gazelle – #1 For Refurbished iPads
Prices Start From $300...
For refurbished iPads, Gazelle is the #1 US specialist. It sells hundreds of refurbished iPad models – from the iPad Pro to the iPad mini and older iPad models like the iPad 4. All Gazelle iPads go through a 30-point check before resale and look and function as good as new. For this reason, it is our #1 recommendation for buying refurbished iPads.

Refurbished iPads Advantages

So, why opt for a refurbished iPad? For many, the price tag steals the spotlight – they’re a steal compared to their new counterparts. Besides, the iPad, particularly the iPad Pro, is a marathon runner, designed to last for several years. Unlike the rapid replacement cycle of phones, iPads tend to stick around longer.

An original iPad Pro still holds the fort as a viable option for anyone seeking a larger screen for browsing and media indulgence. Toss in a keyboard and stylus, and you’ve got yourself a portable laptop replacement, perfect for both travel and home use. The real kicker? These iPads, refurbished yet good as new, are available at Gazelle for a fraction of their original price.

Through my tech journey, I’ve bought numerous refurbished gadgets, including iPhones and MacBooks, without a hitch. I can’t help but urge my friends and family to follow suit. Why? Because, in this day and age, there’s no need to burn a hole in your pocket for top-notch tech.

If you can nab a fully functional iPad for 40% less, why not? Trust me, Apple won’t miss the extra bucks, and there’s no discernible difference between a refurbished iPad Pro from Gazelle and a brand new one from Best Buy – except for the price, of course.

Check out these prices and options, and you’ll see what I mean.

Why Refurbished iPads are the Real Deal Untapped Market: The refurbished tech market, iPads included, is expansive, but it remains relatively unknown to many. It’s akin to an insider secret, with tech companies preferring to promote their new models over refurbished ones. Smart Savings: Savvy consumers who delve into the refurbished market uncover a treasure trove of savings, offering great value without compromising on quality. Endurance by Design: iPads are engineered to last. Even a refurbished model that’s a year old can offer stellar performance and longevity, setting them apart from other more transient tech gadgets. Value and Quality: Choosing a refurbished iPad is a financially shrewd move, allowing for significant savings without sacrificing the device’s quality.

The market for refurbished tech, including iPads, is vast, yet only a handful of people know about it. It’s like a well-kept secret, something tech companies aren’t too keen on spreading since they’d rather have you buy new and buy often. But for those who know where to look, a goldmine of savings awaits.

Here’s the catch: iPads are designed to endure. If you bag a refurbished model that’s a year old, you’ll reap huge savings without compromising on performance. Unlike phones, iPads are not flash-in-the-pan gadgets – they’re built to last.

This resilience is why it’s a smart move to go for a refurbished iPad if you’re keen on saving some dollars without sacrificing quality. It’s an insider tip I wish more people knew – you could save a ton by choosing this route over buying a new one from Apple.

Why Gazelle Reigns Supreme in the Refurbished iPad Scene

The reason is plain and simple: Gazelle outperforms everyone else. Unlike individual sellers on eBay or Craig’s List, Gazelle is a professional business, operating with corresponding standards.

Every item on Gazelle’s lineup, including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and Samsung phones, is “certified,” implying they’ve passed rigorous testing and vetting before resale. The thorough 30-point quality inspection ensures that every device looks and operates like new.

Whether you prefer unlocked devices or carrier-branded handsets and iPads, Gazelle has you covered. Want a refund? Gazelle offers a 30-day money-back guarantee – if you’re not satisfied with your iPad or iPhone, simply return it.

How Much Does a Refurbished iPad Cost? The cost of a refurbished iPad on Gazelle hinges on several factors such as model, age, and condition. The rule of thumb is the newer the model, the higher the price. Similarly, refurbished iPad Pro models come at a higher price tag than lower-spec iPad models like the iPad mini and iPad 4. Regardless of your choice, a refurbished iPad on Gazelle will always be roughly 40% cheaper than a brand new one. This implies you can score a high-end model, like the iPad Pro, for nearly the same price as a new iPad Air. Refurbished iPad Price Guide: iPad – $200 to $300

iPad Air – $300 to $400

iPad Pro – $500 to $600

iPad mini – $129 to $200

This means that a refurbished iPad delivers more bang for your buck in terms of specs and performance.

But there’s more to Gazelle than meets the eye; it’s practically impossible to capture all their offers and deals in one place. The best course of action is to head over to Gazelle and explore for yourself. This way, you’ll find exactly what you need.

Gazelle’s tech lineup isn’t just limited to iPads. It also offers an array of refurbished MacBooks, iPhones, and Samsung phones. The deals on MacBooks are particularly irresistible; I nabbed a MacBook Pro for $800, a steal for Apple’s $2000+ MacBook.

